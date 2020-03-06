8 inspiring and uplifting Dr. Seuss quotes to get you through hard times

caption Dr. Seuss is remembered for his rhyming, colorful children’s books, including “The Cat in the Hat” and “The Lorax.” source James L. Amos / Contributor / Getty Images

Famed children’s author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel – who wrote under the pen name “Dr. Seuss” – was born on March 2, 1904. The date has been designated “Dr. Seuss Day” in American schools.

Throughout his life, Dr. Seuss wrote uplifting books, despite facing hardships, including a prolonged illness and his first wife’s suicide.

During such turbulent times, fans can look to Dr. Seuss’ work as a source of inspiration. In his honor, we collected some of the author’s most hopeful sayings.

Honoring Dr. Seuss couldn’t have come at a better time.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, who wrote more than 60 children’s books under the pen name “Dr. Seuss,” was born on March 2, 1904. The date is celebrated nationwide to honor the author’s timeless and uplifting work.

As we face increasingly turbulent times, with the spread of the coronavirus and other challenging events, we might need his simple, hopeful aphorisms more than ever.

The author of such classics as “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Cat in the Hat,” remained positive throughout his own personal hardships. He endured a prolonged illness and his first wife died by suicide.

Geisel, who died in 1991, didn’t have his own children, but saw entertaining young people as his calling.

“You have ’em, and I’ll entertain ’em,” he is remembered to have said.

Here are 8 of Dr. Seuss’ most inspiring quotes.

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”― Dr. Seuss, “Happy Birthday to You!”

“You’re off to Great Places!Today is your day!Your mountain is waiting,So… get on your way!”― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”― Dr. Seuss, “The Lorax”

“Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think”

“You’ll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut.” ― Dr. Seuss, “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”

“Don’t give up. I believe in you all. A person’s a person. No matter how small.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

“On and on you will hike. And I know you’ll hike far and face up to your problems whatever they are.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

“So, open your mouth, lad! For every voice counts!”― Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

