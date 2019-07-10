7 of this year’s most inspiring — and shocking — high school valedictorian stories, including one student who was awarded more than $3 million in scholarships

caption Brenda Alvarez Lagunas graduation speech source Polk County Public Schools

High school valedictorians are the highest grade earners at their schools and are often leaders in their communities.

Every summer, a new cohort of high school valedictorians emerge with inspiring stories to tell.

Below are seven of the most inspiring high school valedictorian stories from the class of 2019.

For some, the yearning for a valedictorian title stems from a source of pride or conviction. For others, the title might represent a stepping stone along a path towards a dream college.

This year several noted high school valedictorians embodied each of these and more. While there’s no to way highlight every remarkable high school student, here are a few whose stories transcend mere grade point averages.

Despite being homeless, this teen went on to become a valedictorian and won $3 million in scholarships.

caption Raleigh Egypt High School student Tupac Mosley graduated as valedictorian with over $3 million is scholarships. source Youtube/Raleigh Egypt High

Tupac Mosley, a 17 year old Memphis student had every excuse to give up. His father had just passed away and his family struggled to pay their bills. The Mosley’s were evicted and forced to live in a cabin run by the nonprofit organization, For the Kingdom. Even with this constant turmoil, Mosley managed to keep a 4.3 GPA.

Mosley tried to use his life experiences to inspire his fellow classmates at Raleigh Egypt High School graduation.

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” Mosley said during his speech. In total, Mosley won 50 scholarships with a combined value of over $3 million.

Mosley will attend Tennessee State University in the fall and plans to major in electrical engineering.

Source: Business Insider

This New York valedictorian received a standing ovation after he come out as bisexual during his graduation speech.

caption Mason Bleu’s graduation speech. source maasonbleu/Twitter

High school can be a difficult time, but that difficulty takes on an entirely new meaning when you’re also struggling with your sexual identity. That’s exactly what was going through 18-year-old valedictorian Mason Bleu’s head moments before giving his graduation speech this year.

Bleu told INSIDER his speech was originally meant to focus on being proud in relation to Pride Month. “I wanted people to know that it’s OK to be proud of any accomplishments,” he said.

Soon, he realized he needed to take the speech in a more personal direction. “When I got to the end [of writing], I realized it would be hypocritical of me to ask that anyone be proud of anything when I’m hiding something that I should be proud of as well.”

Bleu posted a video of the speech on Twitter, along with a thread commenting on his decision to come out.

So I came out during my valedictorian speech. It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done but the reaction was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me! #Pride2019 #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/u8ih03NTJd — bicon living (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019

In his Tweets, Bleu said coming out was, “the scariest thing [he’s] ever done in [his] life.” In the video Bleu says he often struggled with his sexuality because he wasn’t proud of who he was. “But today I’m changing that,” he said. “I’m proud to be a bisexual man.”

The crowd roared and gave Bleu a standing ovation. In later tweets, Bleu thanked his fellow students for embracing his announcement and went a step further, offering to listen to others struggling with their own identity.

If anyone wants to talk to me about anything my DMs are open. I know what it feels like to be closeted and think that no one else is like you but trust me you’re not alone. I played basketball, baseball, football, and am pretty masc + black. I felt like a total outcast. — bicon living (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019

Sources: INSIDER, CBS, Huffington Post, Mashable, Twitter

A pair of Ohio identical twins were named valedictorian and salutatorian of their high school.

source University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Deontae and Deontre Wright attended Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio, where they maintained 4.5 and 4.4 GPAs respectively.

The brothers are competitive, a quality they say was a factor in their eventual valedictorian and salutatorian status.

“Our biggest thing is competing against each other,” Deontre told CNN. “We ended up having a competition all throughout high school to see who would do better.” Outside of their studies, both of the brothers held positions in their school’s student government.

It would appear their sibling rivalry is unlikely to end anytime soon. According to CNN, both Deontae and Deontre received full electrical engineering scholarships from Ohio State University.

Source: CNN

Identical twin sisters graduated high school as co-valedictorians.

source TheaDesign/ iStock

In Chicago, identical twins Tia and Tyra Smith shared the honors as co-valedictorians at Lindblom Math and Science Academy. They both graduated with 4.0 GPAs and both scored high on 12 Advanced Placement exams.

Like the Wright brothers, the Smith sisters also worked alongside each other during their extra curricular activities. The sisters formed Lindblom’s first black history art gallery called, “More Than 28.” Both avid theater fans, the sisters reportedly spent part of high school creating a spec episode for the ABC show, “Black-ish” that focused on fostering awareness for kidney disease, according to “Good Morning America.” The twins told “Good Morning America” that they both plan to continue pursuing theater while in college.

“I was glad it was both of us,” Tyra Smith said regarding the valedictorian selection. “We really worked together in order to be where we were. It was the last thing we could do together in school before we have to leave each other.”

Sources: “Good Morning America,” People

A valedictorian used her speech to call out counselors and criticize a ‘regularly intoxicated’ teacher.

caption Nataly Buhr graduation speech. source CBS8

Nataly Buhr of San Ysidro High School in San Diego began her speech much the same as any other, the niceties and formalities quickly gave way to a full scale evisceration of what she saw as ineptitudes plaguing her school. Buhr began by calling out her guidance counselor.

“To my counselor, thanks for teaching me to fend for myself. You were always unavailable to my parents and I, despite appointments,” Buhr said. “Only in these past few weeks, with the awards ceremonies and graduation coming up, did you begin making your appearance. And might I note, you expressed to me the joy in knowing that one of your students was valedictorian when you had absolutely no role in my achievements.”

The valedictorian went on to criticize the school’s main office for failing to make her aware of several scholarship opportunities, and then finally set her sights on a particular teacher who she claimed, “was regularly intoxicated during class this year.”

While the school district strongly disapproved of Buhr’s impromptu speech, at least some in the crowd cheered her on. Her mother told CBS 8 that she was proud of her daughter for making use of her platform.

Sources: Insider, Fox News, CBS 8, San Diego Tribune

Houston Catholic high school graduated its first ever black valedictorian in 119 years.

caption Kellin McGowan. source St. Thomas University

Houston, Texas, is the nation’s fourth most populous city and ranked among the top cities in the US for college grads. But the city’s most prominent high schools had yet to graduate a African American valedictorian in its 119 year history. That changed this year with 17-year old Kellin McGowan.

McGowan graduated with 4.57 GPA and was known to be active in the student council and his neighborhood church. For his part, McGowan said he was both honored and surprised to find out he was the first black valedictorian.

“It’s crazy to think about how after 119 years, I’m the first African-American valedictorian. It was a mixture of ‘Yes I did it’ and ‘Wow, mind blown’. I’m excited,” McGowan said in a statement. “My parents always taught me to try my best. In order to do so, I took a ton of challenging courses.”

According to NewsOne, McGowan is on his way to the University of Chicago, where he intends to study immigration law and political science.

Sources: NewsOne

A California valedictorian used strawberries to give a powerful speech about ‘migrant culture’ and inspire her classmates.

caption Brenda Alvarez Lagunas graduation speech. source Polk County Public Schools

Few Mulberry High School graduates knew what to expect when their class valedictorian began her year-end speech with the words. “Care for some strawberries?”

The valedictorian, 18-year-old Brenda Alvarez-Lagunas, used the strawberries to highlight the importance of education for migrant children. In the video, she refers to the strawberries as “jewels.” Plucking the strawberries out of the container one at a time, she says they represent sweat, dirt, and the blazing sun. Alvarez-Lagunas, who is herself the daughter of migrant farmers from Mexico, said she was raised picking strawberries under often brutal heat.

“Your only way out of this lifestyle is through an education,”Alvarez-Lagunas says in the video. “I have seen first-hand the challenges of not having an education, which is why I use all of these adversities as motivators for myself,” she said during her speech. “I share this with you in the hopes that you will realize that whatever stereotypes or statistics are placed on you, you can overcome them.”

According to “Good Morning America,” Alvarez-Lagnas finished high school with a 4.68 GPA and now has a scholarship to study bioengineering at Stanford University.

Sources: INSIDER, Good Morning America