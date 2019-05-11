These are the most well-known 2020 presidential candidates among Democratic voters

The 21 currently declared Democrats running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are competing in one of the largest, most competitive, and most unpredictable fields in modern history.

To determine what proportion of likely Democratic voters are aware of each candidate, INSIDER has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll.

Here are all the best and least-known 2020 Democratic candidates as of May 2, according to INSIDER polling.

For the many lesser-known candidates in the field, the most important thing they’ll need to make it to the first caucuses and primaries next February is to introduce themselves to as many Democratic voters as possible, raise their name recognition, and create a lasting impression among the voters they’re trying to court.

To determine what proportion of likely Democratic voters have heard of each candidate, INSIDER has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll. You can download every single poll here, down to the individual respondent data.

Read more about how the INSIDER 2020 Democratic primary tracker works.

At this point in the race, we’re mainly interested in using our polling to figure out:

What percentage of Democratic voters are familiar with each candidate in the first place.

How Democrats rate each candidate’s chances of beating President Donald Trump in a general election match-up.

If a given candidate were to drop out of the race, who their supporters would flock to next.

This ranking of the best and least-known 2020 candidates comes from the most recent version of our SurveyMonkey poll which ran the week of May 6 and surveyed 3,320 Democratic voters.

7% of Democratic voters surveyed had heard of Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton.

10% of Democratic voters surveyed were aware of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who is expected to announce a presidential campaign in the coming weeks.

11% of Democratic voters surveyed have heard of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who joined the Democratic field on May 2.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was recognized by 15% of Democratic voters.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is also known by 15% of Democratic voters.

18% of Democratic voters have heard of Andrew Yang, who is running on a platform of implementing universal basic income.

20% of Democratic voters have heard of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland is also known by 20% of Democratic voters,

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is known by 23% of Democratic voters.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is also recognized by 23% of Democratic voters.

25% of Democratic voters had heard of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing & Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro was recognized by 33% of Democratic voters.

34% of Democratic voters had heard of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

While 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams isn’t yet in the race, 41% of Democratic voters had heard of her.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is known by 44% of Democratic voters.

54% of Democratic voters said they’d heard of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

56% of Democratic voters reported having heard of former Texas Congressman and 2018 Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

60% of Democratic voters said they’d heard of California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sen. of Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was recognized by 72% of Democratic voters, the highest name recognition for any of the first-time presidential candidates in the 2020 field.

83% of Democratic voters had heard of former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont currently has the highest name recognition of any of the 2020 Democratic candidates, with 85% of Democratic voters having heard of him.

