The 10 most livable cities in the world in 2019

caption Melbourne, Australia, is one of the most livable cities in the world. source Shutterstock

The Economist Intelligence Unit released its annual Global Liveability Index, measuring the most livable cities in the world in 2019.

The cities were judged by metrics like crime rates, healthcare quality, infrastructure, education, and levels of corruption.

Vienna, Austria, kept the top spot for the second year in a row.

No US city made the top 10, but three Australian cities and three Canadian cities made the list.

When it comes to choosing a place to live, there are many factors to consider – climate, transportation options, and crime rates, to name a few.

Although it’s hard to find a perfect match, a few select cities have the perfect combination of factors that make them the most livable in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit released its annual Global Liveability Index, in which The Economist ranked 140 major cities by averaging the results of five metrics:

Stability , including the prevalence of petty and violent crime, the threat of terror, and the threat of military conflict

, including the prevalence of petty and violent crime, the threat of terror, and the threat of military conflict Healthcare , including the availability and quality of healthcare, both public and private

, including the availability and quality of healthcare, both public and private Culture and environment , including climate, level of corruption, level of censorship, and sporting availability

, including climate, level of corruption, level of censorship, and sporting availability Education , including the availability and quality of private education

, including the availability and quality of private education Infrastructure, including the quality of road networks and public transport, the availability of good quality housing, the quality of telecommunications, and the quality of water and energy provisions

If you’re looking for an American city, you won’t find one in the top 10, although three Australian cities and three Canadian cities made the list.

Read on to see the 10 most livable cities in the world for 2019.

10. Adelaide, Australia

source Shutterstock/amophoto_au

Overall rating (out of 100): 96.6

Stability: 95.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 94.2

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 96.4

Source: Global Liveability Index

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

source S-F/Shutterstock

Overall rating (out of 100): 96.8

Stability: 95.0

Healthcare: 95.8

Culture and environment: 95.4

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 100.0

Source: Global Liveability Index

T8. Tokyo, Japan

source Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

Overall rating (out of 100): 97.2

Stability: 100.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 94.4

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 92.9

Source: Global Liveability Index

T8. Toronto, Canada

source Taxiarchos228 / Wikimedia Commons

Overall rating (out of 100): 97.2

Stability: 100.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 97.2

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 89.3

Source: Global Liveability Index

6. Vancouver, Canada

source Shutterstock

Overall rating (out of 100): 97.3

Stability: 95.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 100.0

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 92.9

Source: Global Liveability Index

5. Calgary, Canada

source Menno Schaefer / Shutterstock

Overall rating (out of 100): 97.5

Stability: 100.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 90.0

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 100.0

Source: Global Liveability Index

4. Osaka, Japan

Overall rating (out of 100): 97.7

Stability: 100.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 93.5

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 96.4

Source: Global Liveability Index

3. Sydney, Australia

source iPhoto-Thailand/Shutterstock

Overall rating (out of 100): 98.1

Stability: 95.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 97.2

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 100.0

Source: Global Liveability Index

2. Melbourne, Australia

source Time Out

Overall rating (out of 100): 98.4

Stability: 95.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 98.6

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 100.0

Source: Global Liveability Index

1. Vienna, Austria

source VitalyEdush/iStock

Overall rating (out of 100): 99.1

Stability: 100.0

Healthcare: 100.0

Culture and environment: 96.3

Education: 100.0

Infrastructure: 100.0

Source: Global Liveability Index