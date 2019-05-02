25 celebrity couples who tied the knot in surprisingly low-key ceremonies

caption Kristen Bell wore a casual black shirt and black pants for her courthouse wedding — which she says her husband, Dax Shepard, picked out for her. source @kristenanniebell/Instagram

It’s hard to avoid getting caught up in the hype and ogling at the opulence of celebrity weddings – but while an all-out affair is certainly fun to look at (and attend, if there’s an open bar), it’s often the private, intimate ceremonies that feel more relatable and heartwarming.

Here are 25 of the most low-key celebrity weddings of all time.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas unexpectedly got married in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs, the same night as their wedding. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Mere hours after Sophie Turner was on hand to support her fiancé at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, she and Joe Jonas had tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour in Las Vegas.

The ceremony was streamed on Instagram by the DJ Diplo. Turner and Jonas can be seen standing in front of an Elvis impersonator exchanging rings (ring pops, according to E! News), reciting vows, and then dancing to a rendition of “Viva Las Vegas.”

The “Game of Thrones” actress wore a shiny white jumpsuit for the occasion, while Jonas donned a gray suit.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were initially tight-lipped about their courthouse wedding.

caption Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in July 2018, one month after rekindling their relationship and shortly after getting engaged. source James Devaney/GC Images

After 12 weeks of PDA and wandering the streets of Brooklyn together, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) got quietly hitched in a courthouse ceremony.

TMZ reported that “several eyewitnesses” spotted the happy couple at the Marriage Bureau in New York City – and that Justin seemed “emotional.”

Although Hailey denied the reports soon after, the young couple later backtracked and confirmed they had gotten married in a joint cover story for Vogue.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” Justin told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'”

Cardi B and Offset were already married by the time he publicly proposed to her.

caption The couple weathered break-up rumors after photos surfaced that allegedly showed Offset in bed with another woman. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In June 2018, Cardi B revealed unceremoniously that she and Offset had already gotten married – before he publicly proposed to her.

The revelation came after TMZ unearthed the couple’s secret marriage certificate, prompting Cardi B to literally say “f— it” and confirm the news.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” she wrote on Twitter. “One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.”

The “I Like It” songstress also revealed that she didn’t wear a wedding dress or any makeup. The couple hadn’t even gotten rings yet.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard smelted their own wedding rings.

caption Emily Ratajkowski bought her affordable bridal outfit from Zara. source @emrata/Instagram

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski wore a mustard-yellow suit and a black hat for her courthouse wedding with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“We decided we were going to get married in January and then were kind of waiting for the right moment,” she told Vanity Fair’s “In the Limelight” podcast in 2018. “I can’t even imagine what having a 300-person wedding is like, because it still felt kind of hectic to plan ours.”

She announced her surprise marriage on her Instagram story, revealing that just a few close friends were present at the civil ceremony.

“Everyone wore suits or sweatsuits,” she told Jimmy Fallon, before adding that the couple also hammered and blow-torched their own rings.

Nobody knew that Ellen Page and Emma Portner were engaged.

caption A representative for Ellen Page confirmed the surprise marriage to People. source @emmaportner/Instagram

Ellen Page surprised fans with an Instagram post in 2018 announcing her marriage to Emma Portner. In the photo, which Portner also shared on Instagram, the two are gently touching hands while showing off their minimalist wedding bands.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote.

Portner echoed the sentiment, writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

The posts also included photos of the newly married couple sporting some adorable hats, cuddling in a natural, woodsy setting. While no details about the actual wedding have been released, it seems safe to assume that this low-maintenance couple kept it fairly spare.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski “took off into the country” and eloped.

caption Sadoski and Seyfried share a 2-year-old daughter. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Thomas Sadoski revealed he and Amanda Seyfried had eloped in 2017 on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” stunning the host into silence.

“We just took off into the country with an officiant, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he said. “It was beautiful, it was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

He said that after the ceremony, they went to dinner and took their dog for a walk before heading home.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio attempted a secret ceremony at San Francisco City Hall.

The public only heard of Marilyn Monroe’s plans to wed Joe DiMaggio when the actress called her film studio that morning to let them know. A studio official tipped off the press and fans flooded the halls outside Judge Charles Perry’s chambers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous couple.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a long time, but we were not too sure until we walked into the door here now,” Monroe told reporters at the time.

For his part, DiMaggio fielded a question about their honeymoon, claiming that they hadn’t planned one but would “probably just get in the car and go” that evening.

The couple later divorced 274 days after they were married in October of 1954.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy reportedly asked their wedding guests to surrender their cell phones.

caption Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, who are 17 years apart, prefer to keep their relationship private. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have successfully managed to dodge inquiring minds throughout their entire relationship. In keeping with this habit, they haven’t publicly divulged any details about their wedding, but were reportedly married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony in a Manhattan apartment.

Multiple outlets have reported that only 50 guests attended and the social media-free reception was held in the apartment’s backyard garden.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tied the knot on a secluded ranch.

caption Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first kiss, when she was just 14 years old. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Although Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher boast a storied romance – they had an onscreen romance as teenagers in “That ’70s Show” – nobody knew when they got married.

Kunis reluctantly spilled the beans on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” but only after some hint-dropping from fellow guest Tom Hanks.

She refused to explicitly confirm her marriage, repeating the word “maybe,” but was also happy to show off her wedding band. Of course, Kutcher and Kunis were engaged and already had a child together at the time, so it wasn’t entirely surprising – but any secret wedding ceremony between two massive celebrities must have been extremely subtle.

Vogue later reported that the couple was married in 2015 in a private ceremony at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, over Fourth of July weekend.

“My theory on weddings is: Don’t invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are OK with that,” Kunis has said, according to Vogue.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spent a whopping $142 on their big day.

caption Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two children. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard opted for an affordable wedding, spending money only on sparing essentials – including gas to drive to the Beverly Hills courthouse.

Bell and Shepard may just take the cake for the most low-key wedding – and they did eat a literal cake that read, “The World’s Worst Wedding,” gifted to them by the courthouse. In fact, they don’t even remember the date of their 2013 wedding anniversary.

“Here’s the funny thing, neither of us remember, genuinely, neither of us remember what the day is. We know it’s in the fall. I think it’s October 17th, but that’s because your segment producer told me that,” Bell told James Cordon. “We had one morning free on a Tuesday, and we were like, ‘today’s the day, let’s do it, let’s get married.'”

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke exchanged vows in a Brooklyn courthouse.

caption Dan Humphrey would be proud of Penn Badgley’s modest Brooklyn-based event. source @dominokirke/Instagram

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke tied the knot in a civil ceremony on a Monday afternoon in 2017. Afterward, they took their wedding party to Brooklyn’s Maison May Dekalb, a seasonal restaurant and event space, according to Brides.

Although the couple did indulge in a second, more lavish affair later on, their first ceremony was adorably intimate and flew almost completely under the radar – if it wasn’t for Instagram.

Jessica Alba didn’t even wear a traditional wedding dress when she married Cash Warren.

caption The couple recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jessica Alba reportedly wore a long, light blue dress when she and Cash Warren got married in a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony room in 2008. People reported that the most extravagant decor was an arch of green silk foliage and white flowers.

Neither have ever addressed the actual ceremony, but they did host a modest post-wedding reception at their California home a few months later.

Keira Knightley and James Righton were married by the mayor of a small French village.

caption Keira Knightley and James Righton were reportedly introduced by fashion guru Alexa Chung in 2011. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“We’re not really big-wedding types,” Keira Knightley told Marie Claire in 2013, two months before she got hitched to the Klaxons musician.

The low-key couple lived up to that promise by tying the knot at the town hall in Mazan, a small village in southeastern France.

“It was not a long service and [it had] very few people,” an anonymous witness told People. The magazine also reported that the ceremony “lasted only about 30 minutes.”

According to photos taken by Daily Mail, Knightley kept it simple and spritely with an above-the-knee strapless tulle dress, floral headband, Chanel jacket, and nude flats.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin’s courthouse ceremony required very little planning.

caption Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin got married just a few months before their five-year anniversary. source @ilanusglazer/Instagram

Ilana Glazer, one half of the comedy duo behind “Broad City,” quietly married her longtime love David Rooklin without any hulaballoo in 2017. The private couple managed to stay mum about their City Hall ceremony, but friends essentially spilled the beans when they began to post ethereal black-and-white photos of Rooklin in a suit and Glazer in a white gown.

Nearly one month later, Glazer confirmed the news of her nuptials with an extremely casual photo of the couple on their wedding night, captioned simply, “we got married.”

“It came together kind of quickly. Just because it was all there already, it wasn’t like, some rush – I’m not like that really. We’ve been together for so long, it just kind of all came together in the right way,” Glazer later told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “It was crazy. It was pretty casual, it was just chill. It’s very ‘us.'”

Wiz Khalifa revealed his marriage to Amber Rose with a tweet.

caption Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose eventually split but remain committed co-parents. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose eventually indulged in a beautiful, lavish wedding – but only after they privately exchanged vows in 2013 during a super-secret ceremony. So secret, in fact, that fans only knew it had been made official when Khalifa sent out an understated, unexpected tweet.

“Me and Amber got married today,” he wrote. “Weddings this fall. Thought I’d let yall know ????.”

One year later, fans finally got a glimpse of the ceremony itself when Rose shared a sweet family snapshot on Instagram.

“Today was the day we said our vows before God and our Family,” she wrote beneath the photo of Khalifa in a pink tuxedo and herself in a fluffy wedding dress, holding the couple’s young son.

The couple would later break up in 2014, and finalize their divorce in 2016.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart got married in the hallway of a farmhouse.

caption They held their wedding reception at the home of novelist Louis Bromfeld. source Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

In 1945, Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart were married in a simple three-minute ceremony in the hallway of a farmhouse near Mansfield, Ohio. The rustic ceremony was so laid-back that Bogart was drinking a martini during the vow exchange.

Wedding footage taken by Paramount pictures show 20-year-old Bacall dressed in an understated skirt-suit and appearing remarkably relaxed – even unceremoniously tossing her bouquet into a small crowd while standing on a staircase.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz had only four guests at their wedding.

caption Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz played a married couple in the 2010 thriller “Dream House.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz unexpectedly got married in 2011 in New York with just his daughter, her son, and two family friends in attendance. The couple reportedly wanted “minimum fuss” – and certainly achieved that goal, emerging from the affair with little more than post-wedding publicist confirmations.

Craig even refused to reveal any details in an interview with GQ nearly one year after the ceremony.

“We got away with it. We did it privately. And I’ve got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons,” he said. “Because we didn’t want it f—– up, because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind.”

Matt Damon and Luciana Bozán Barroso fit their courthouse wedding into his busy filming schedule.

caption Matt Damon and then-fiancée Luciana Bozán Barroso in 2005. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Matt Damon’s publicist confirmed to People that he and Luciana Bozán Barroso wed in a private civil ceremony in New York with just one known guest: Bozan Barroso’s young daughter from a previous marriage.

Their 2005 wedding was so low-stress that Damon was back to work just one day later; the newlyweds jetted off to London where he was filming his CIA thriller “The Good Shepherd.”

“I guess we’ll have our honeymoon there,” Damon told a fan at the time, according to People.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford said “I do” in a barn in the countryside of Somerset, England.

While Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford did boast a star-studded wedding – reportedly attended by celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal, Adele, and Sienna Miller – the guest list was actually quite selective. Indeed, the 2012 service was reportedly officiated by the groom’s father.

The actress and musician, who were childhood pen pals and reconnected after rising to stardom separately, are famously reserved and have remained characteristically tight-lipped about their intimate nuptials.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick didn’t tell their wedding guests about the wedding.

caption Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker met when they were both young Broadway performers. source @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick kept their 1997 nuptials a secret from everyone – including their witnesses. The 100 guests were under the impression that they were attending a party before watching the couple get married in a New York City synagogue.

Parker was certainly committed to flying under the radar on her wedding day; the bride opted for a black gown in order to avoid drawing attention to herself.

“I was too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us,” the “Sex and the City” starlet told Marie Claire in 2006.

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll had a surprise wedding after a secret engagement.

caption Kate Winslet was never photographed wearing an engagement ring or wedding band before tying the knot. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll arranged a 2012 wedding ceremony so discreet that their parents were reportedly “unaware of the nuptials,” according to Daily Mail.

Winslet’s spokesperson confirmed to the website that the ceremony was exclusively attended by her two children and “very few friends and family.”

One aspect of the wedding, however, was far too legendary to hold back from the headlines: Winslet’s “Titanic” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio gave the bride away at the altar.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco have revealed very few details about their top-secret ceremony.

caption The couple are typically very private regarding their relationship. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Little is known about Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s nuptials, aside from a confirmation that they were married in private on a Monday evening.

Two months before they tied the knot, Franco admitted they were being “very lax about the whole planning” and that the couple would “probably elope.”

Later, he described the 2017 wedding as “really special” and “intimate.”

Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra’s ceremony only lasted four minutes.

caption Farrow has admitted she maintained a relationship with Sinatra long after their divorce. source Keystone/Getty Images

Mia Farrow – 21 years old, dressed in a knee-length dress and cropped jacket – wed 51-year-old Frank Sinatra in 1966 at the Las Vegas home of nightclub manager Jack Entratter.

The couple dubbed “the hipster and the hippy” kept their controversial wedding quiet, short, and sweet. It has even been reported that the “My Way” crooner’s family did not attend the ceremony.

They divorced two years later but remained friends until his death in 1998.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green tied the knot while barefoot on a beach.

caption The couple filed for divorce five years into marriage, but later reconciled. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have not revealed much about their reclusive wedding, but photos reveal that the 2010 tropical ceremony was romantic and minimal. The couple was solely accompanied by Green’s son Kassius, who also acted as his father’s best man.

The service was officiated by a local kahuna, a Hawaiian priest, according to People.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi got married in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home.