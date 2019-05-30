RANKED: The most luxurious hotel suites you can book for under $500 a night in 8 popular US cities

caption Panoramic views at the luxurious Eden Roc Miami Beach, anyone? source Suiteness

Staying in super-luxe hotel suites doesn’t have to be unaffordable.

Business Insider teamed up with Suiteness, a luxury booking site for hotel suites and connecting rooms, to find out what you can get for less than $500 in 8 popular US cities.

From a beachfront room with a panoramic view to a super-luxe suite in an iconic Las Vegas hotel, it turns out the options are pretty good.

Staying in a high-end hotel is one of life’s greatest pleasures, thanks to the robes, room service, and the simple fact that you don’t have to clean up after yourself.

Staying in a suite is even better.

Whether you’re travelling with a group of friends, as a family, or you simply need a bit of extra space, booking a suite or two connecting rooms can completely change your hotel experience – and it can be cheaper than you think.

To find out exactly what your money can buy in the most popular cities across the US, Business Insider teamed up with Suiteness, a luxury booking site for hotel suites and connecting rooms, which operates in 2,000 cities around the world.

Here are the most luxurious hotel suites you can get for under $500 a night in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco, ranked in ascending order by an example price per night.

Note: All rooms on this list have a base room rate of under $500 per night, but prices fluctuate based on the date of your stay. Business Insider ranked the list based on the nightly rate for Sunday, September 1 at the time of writing.

SAN FRANCISCO: King suite at Parc 55 — $312.

source Suiteness

Laze around on the king bed or in the separate living area in this “Skyline” suite while you took in the views of Union Square and San Francisco Bay through a bay window.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $312.

SAN FRANCISCO: Penthouse Suite at Hotel Union Square — $339.

source Suiteness

Less than $500 is pretty good going for a penthouse suite, and on some dates, the one at Hotel Union Square goes for even less. It’s just a one-bedroom, but can sleep four people – and it has a private rooftop deck with panoramic San Francisco views to boot.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $339.

NEW YORK CITY: Queen suite at Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia — $339.68.

source Suiteness

New York City isn’t a cheap place to stay, but you can book a suite with a queen bed and granite kitchenette (and enjoy complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres in the hotel’s fireside parlor) for less than $300 at Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia.

Base rate: Under $300.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $339.68.

CHICAGO: Two connecting suites at the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites — $362.65.

source Suiteness

A king one-bedroom suite connected to a two double bed alcove suite can be booked for under $500 at the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites, sleeping up to 10 guests thanks to two sofabeds.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $362.65.

LAS VEGAS: Two connecting suites at Vdara Hotel & Spa — $375.

source Suiteness

Take in 270-degree Las Vegas Strip views in the connecting Panoramic and Studio Suites at the Vdara Hotel & Spa, which together can sleep six people, for less than $500 a night. There’s a full kitchen and even a washer-dryer, so you can really feel at home.

Base rate: Under $500 a night.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $375.

ORLANDO: A two bedroom suite at Universal’s Cabana Bay — $389.

source Suiteness

This two bedroom, two bathroom suite, which offers views of Universal’s Volcano Bay, is the theme park fan’s dream.

Sleeping eight people – and home to a kitchenette and mini fridge – it’s perfect for a family holiday.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $389.

MIAMI: Two connecting suites at Washington Park Hotel South Beach — $398.40.

source Suiteness

Connect two suites – the Premier One King and the Premier 2 Queens – at the Washington Park Hotel for separate living and sleeping areas that can comfortably fit seven people for a group stay. The rainfall shower and down comforters are a highlight.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $398.40.

CHICAGO: Two connecting suites at theWit — $428.40.

source Suiteness

You can nab a suite with two queen beds onto the already luxurious “Spa King One-Bed Suite” at Chicago’s theWit hotel for a total of under $300 if you get lucky, according to Suiteness.

The space, which would comfortably sleep eight people, comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, deep soaking bathtub, and a dining table that seats four.

Base rate: Under $300.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $428.40.

LOS ANGELES: A king suite at the Andaz West Hollywood — $429.

source Suiteness

If you’re travelling as a couple but simply want lots of space, the 800 sq. feet, a stunning chandelier, and LA skyline views made the Andaz Suite King a good option.

Base rate: Under $500 a night.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $429.

NEW YORK CITY: A two-bedroom suite at the Stewart Hotel NYC — $485.

source Suiteness

If you’re not one for eating out – or are simply trying to stay healthy while you travel – look for a suite with a full kitchen, like the Two Bedroom Suite at The Stewart Hotel, New York City.

With 825 sq. ft. and two bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for a crowd – and for family dinners or drinks with friends.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $485.

MIAMI: A panoramic beachfront suite at Eden Roc Miami Beach — $489.37.

source Suiteness

A beachfront hotel and panoramic views of the ocean from bed, you say? It can be yours for less than $500 at Eden Roc Miami Beach – the One Bedroom Oceanfront Suite, which is perfect for a couple, has a spacious living area, dining table, 24-hour room service, and a 200 sq. ft private balcony, too.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $489.37.

LAS VEGAS: Two luxury connecting suites at The Venetian — $613.53.

source Suiteness

Take in stunning Las Vegas views from not one, but two suites in the iconic Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino from under $500 a night.

You can nab both the Pizza View Suite and connected Bella View Suite, which together will sleep eight guests who can enjoy remote-controlled curtains, a lower-level living room, and a private powder room.

Base rate: Under $500 per night.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $613.53.

ORLANDO: Two connecting suites at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando — $668.99.

source Suiteness

The kids deserve a little luxury as well – and you can make everyone happy with the Despicable Me Kids Suite at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando.

There’s a bedroom fully decked out in Minion decor (missile-shaped beds included), as well as a slightly more sophisticated one for you complete with a king size bed.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $668.99.

LOS ANGELES: Two connecting suites with a balcony at The Beverly Hilton — $709.20.

source Suiteness

Staying in Beverly Hills doesn’t have to be unaffordable. Perfect for six people, it’s possible to book a connecting King Bed Studio Suite – complete with a balcony – and two double bed room for less than $500 a night at the Beverly Hilton, according to Suiteness.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $709.20.

SAN DIEGO: Two connecting suites at Andaz San Diego — $1,338.

source Suiteness

While the prices on the site were certainly steep when we looked, Suiteness promises you can get two connecting suites – the ultra-modern Sweet Suite + King – for under $500 if you time it right.

If you do, you’ll have an oversized bathtub, separate living and sitting area, and spacious dining area to make use of – not to mention great views, since you’re on the top floor.

Base rate: Under $500.

Rate for Sunday, September 1: $1,338.