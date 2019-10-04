A lavish 4-month cruise that costs $1.2 million per couple features private-jet transfers and overnight stays at the world’s most luxurious hotels. See what it’s like.

- source
- Courtesy of Quinn PR
- Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises just announced a $1.2 million, 123-day voyage across 11 countries.
- London, Sydney, Tokyo, Dubai, Bangkok, and Hong Kong are just a few of the stops on the itinerary.
- On land, guests will stay in extravagant suites in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, like the famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai.
- The trip starts in London on November 11, 2021, and ends in London on March 13, 2022.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Those who think the glamour days of cruise ships – when women dressed in elegant ball gowns for dinner and rooms boasted their own maids and butlers – are over, think again.
Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises just announced one of the world’s most expensive cruise packages: a 123-day voyage across 11 countries that features overnight stays in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, helicopter transfers, and first-class flights. The package costs a whopping $1.2 million (£1 million) per couple. To put that into perspective, that’s almost $10,000 a day.
Keep reading to see what this luxe excursion entails.
The decadence of this trip begins even before you set foot on a ship: the first leg is flying first class on Emirates from London to Dubai.
- source
- Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
The trip starts in London on November 11, 2021, and ends in London on March 13, 2022.
The entire trip spans 123 days, and visits 41 ports across 11 countries.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
London, Sydney, Tokyo, Dubai, Bangkok, and Hong Kong are just a few of the stops on the itinerary.
Guests will stay in the Regent Suite on three different Regent Seven Seas cruises.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
All three cruises are aboard a Seven Seas Explorer, billed as “the most luxurious ship ever built.”
The Regent Suite sprawls across 4,443 square feet, and includes two bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
There are also Picassos on the walls and a baby grand piano.
There’s also a marble-clad, in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
Unlimited spa treatments are included, as well as the services of a private butler.
A private wrap-around balcony ensures the best views on the ship.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
There’s also a private mini pool.
But the extravagance isn’t confined to the ship: on land, guests will stay in swanky suites in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, like the famous Burj al Arab in Dubai.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
You’ll also spend time on land at the Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong, China, the Park Hyatt in Sydney, Australia, the Aman hotel in Tokyo, Japan, and the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour Hotel in Auckland, New Zealand.
New Year’s Eve will be spent watching fireworks over Sydney Harbour Bridge from the private balcony of a rooftop suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel.
- source
- Reuters
Guests will spend 13 nights in Sydney, including a day trip to the Blue Mountains for a private tour.
The package also includes five private tours of world-renowned attractions like the Waitomo caves in New Zealand and Mount Fuji in Japan.
- source
- By BaLL LunLa/Shutterstock
Guests will be traveling exclusively by chauffeured car and helicopter, of course.
Back on water, the ocean liner calls itself “the most luxurious ship ever built.”
- source
- Courtesy of Six Stars Cruises
In-suite Picassos, massive crystal chandeliers at every turn (there are almost 500 of them!), and Versace tableware quite possibly make this bold statement ring true.
There are two main lunch restaurants and six for dinner, and items like caviar and lobster are generously represented on all menus.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
According to Forbes, around 2,000 pounds of lobster are consumed during a typical 14-night cruise on The Explorer.
There’s also a culinary arts center on the ship, which allows guests to take cooking classes.
Luckily, there’s also a jogging track around the deck, as well as a fitness center on board.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
Shuffleboard, putting greens, golf nets, bocce courts and paddle tennis will also keep guests entertained, as well as Pilates and yoga classes.
In terms of entertainment, there’s a casino, a lush theater for after-dinner shows, and a library.
- source
- Courtesy of Six Star Cruises
Good luck going back to the real world after this.
- Read more:
- 51 vintage photos from the days when cruise ships were glamorous
- The top 5 places to take a cruise to this year
- 7 of the best cruise ship loyalty programs to join
- A new cruise with $175,000 ocean-view suites will begin voyages to all seven continents in 2021 – here’s an inside look at the luxury ship