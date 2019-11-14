The most memorable award show moments from the past decade

By
Fabiana Buontempo
-
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumors with their chemistry onstage.

Ed Herrera via Getty Images

During the 2010 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga’s controversial meat dress was tied to her protest against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

Lady Gaga caused quite the controversy with her meat dress.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Billboard

During the 2011 Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel tackled Jimmy Fallon to steal Fallon’s acceptance speech in case he won that night.

The two talk show hosts had a friendly tackle at the award show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Yahoo!

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant by unbuttoning her tuxedo top and rubbing her belly after her performance.

Beyoncé’s first pregnancy reveal was at the MTV VMA’s, and it drove spectators wild.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Source: Rolling Stone

During the 2013 Golden Globes, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s opening monologue taking shots at “the beautiful people of film” received a lot of laughs.

The two hosts had a memorable opening to the award show.
Handout/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

At the 2013 MTV VMAs, a scantily clad Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s raunchy performance shocked audiences.

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke shocked the audience with their performance.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Source: NY Daily News

At the 2013 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence tripped going up the stairs to accept her award for Best Actress.

Jennifer Lawrence tripped in front of everyone.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: US Magazine

During the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Kendall Jenner “forgot how to read” and had an awkward teleprompter moment when introducing the band 5 Seconds of Summer.

Kendall Jenner had an awkward moment.
Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images

Source: MTV

At the 2014 Golden Globes, Jacqueline Bisset ended her acceptance speech saying, “I believe if you want to look good you’ve got to forgive everybody,” confusing everyone.

People were confused by Jacqueline Bisset’s acceptance speech.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Source: CBS News

Midway through the 2014 Oscars, Ellen Degeneres handed out slices of pizza to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ellen Degeneres handed out pizza to Hollywood’s elite.
Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Source: CBS News

The famous celeb selfie taken at the 2014 Oscars was retweeted more than a million times in less than an hour.

Source: The Independent

At the 2014 Oscars, John Travolta mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem” when he introduced her. Not even close.

John Travolta totally messed up Idina’s name.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: E! News

At the 2015 VMAs, Nicki Minaj used her acceptance speech to confront host, Miley Cyrus, who didn’t talk fondly of Nicki to the press.

Nicki Minaj wasn’t too happy with Miley Cyrus.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Source: The Verge

John Hamm tried to be funny at the 2015 Emmys by crawling on stage to accept his award.

John Hamm’s joke didn’t go over well with the audience.
FOX/Getty Images

Source: Hollywood Reporter

At the 2015 Golden Globes, Chrisy Teegan’s awkward crying face became a viral moment thanks to the camera operator’s impeccable timing.

Chrissy Teigen’s face soon went viral on social media that night.
NBC

Source:ET online

Viola Davis made history at the 2015 Emmys as the first black woman to win lead actress in a drama series.

Viola Davis made history at the 2015 Emmys.
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Source: Variety

It was at the 2016 Oscars when Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar after being nominated six times.

This year’s ceremony was the first Oscar win for the actor.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Vanity Fair

Host of the 2017 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, brought an unaware Hollywood bus tour out during the live show.

The tourists had no idea they were walking into the Oscars.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Fox News

At the 2017 SAG Awards, Winona Ryder’s facial expressions on stage accepting an award with the “Stranger Things” cast stole the show.

Winona Ryder with her “Stranger Things” co-stars.
Kevork Djanseziang/Getty images

Source: The Verge

During the 2017 Emmys, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda, stars of the 1980 film “9-5,” came out to a standing ovation at the award show.

The three women were reunited again at the award show.
Trae Patton/CBS/Getty Images

Source: Today

Celine Dion wowed the crowd at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards by singing the “Titanic” theme song in honor of the song’s 20th anniversary.

The crowd loved Celine Dion’s performance.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Source: US Weekly

At the 2017 Oscars, Nicole Kidman’s now famous “seal clap” was likely an illusion caused by the camera operator using a wide angle lens.

Nicole Kidman’s seal clap was a hit on social media.
ABC

Source: The Guardian

During the 2017 Grammys, Adele used her tearful acceptance speech as an opportunity to share her admiration for Beyoncé.

Adele praised Beyoncé in her acceptance speech.
CBS photo archive/Getty Images

Source: Vanity Fair

At the 2017 Oscars, “La La Land” was incorrectly announced as the winner of the “Best Picture'” award, which was actually “Moonlight.”

This Oscar mistake was one for the books.
Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

For the 2018 Golden Globes, Oprah delivered an empowering and emotional speech in which she called out sexual abusers.

Oprah left people in tears after her powerful speech.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Chicago Tribune

At the 2018 Emmys, producer and director Glenn Weiss got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on stage. She said “yes”!

The public proposal happened during the live broadcast of the award show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source:Vox

Remi Malek fell off the stage at the 2019 Oscars soon after accepting his award, causing paramedics to rush to his aide.

Remi Malek took a hard fall off the stage.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: People

Source: Collider

For the 2019 Golden Globes, Melissa McCarthy brought 40 sandwiches with her into the award show and handed them out to hungry guests.

Melissa McCarthy provided sandwiches for the hungry guests.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Source: HuffPost

At the 2019 Golden Globes, the Fiji water girl photobombed almost every celebrity on the red carpet, and social media couldn’t get enough.

The Fiji water girl stole the red carpet.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Source: Time

The 2019 Oscar win for Lady Gaga made her the first female to win all big five awards in one season.

Lady Gaga made history during the 2019 award show season.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Source: National Post

At the 2019 VMAs, Adriana Lima mistakenly yelled “What’s up New York?” to the crowd in Newark, New Jersey.

Adriana Lima thought she was in a different state.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Insider

At the 2019 Oscars, Spike Lee won his first competitive Oscar for his film “BlacKkKlansman.”

This was Spike Lee’s first official Oscar win.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Source: LA Times

During the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Noah Centineo confused everyone when he tried quoting former President John F. Kennedy during his acceptance speech.

The actor left fans confused with his acceptance speech.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

Source: HuffPost