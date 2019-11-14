The most memorable award show moments from the past decade

- source
- The past decade, 2010 to 2019, was full of memorable award show moments.
- Award shows are often full of embarassing, surprising, and funny moments.
- Here are some of the award show moments we just cannot forget.
During the 2010 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga’s controversial meat dress was tied to her protest against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
During the 2011 Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel tackled Jimmy Fallon to steal Fallon’s acceptance speech in case he won that night.
At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant by unbuttoning her tuxedo top and rubbing her belly after her performance.
During the 2013 Golden Globes, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s opening monologue taking shots at “the beautiful people of film” received a lot of laughs.
At the 2013 MTV VMAs, a scantily clad Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s raunchy performance shocked audiences.
At the 2013 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence tripped going up the stairs to accept her award for Best Actress.
During the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Kendall Jenner “forgot how to read” and had an awkward teleprompter moment when introducing the band 5 Seconds of Summer.
At the 2014 Golden Globes, Jacqueline Bisset ended her acceptance speech saying, “I believe if you want to look good you’ve got to forgive everybody,” confusing everyone.
Midway through the 2014 Oscars, Ellen Degeneres handed out slices of pizza to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
The famous celeb selfie taken at the 2014 Oscars was retweeted more than a million times in less than an hour.
At the 2014 Oscars, John Travolta mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem” when he introduced her. Not even close.
At the 2015 VMAs, Nicki Minaj used her acceptance speech to confront host, Miley Cyrus, who didn’t talk fondly of Nicki to the press.
John Hamm tried to be funny at the 2015 Emmys by crawling on stage to accept his award.
At the 2015 Golden Globes, Chrisy Teegan’s awkward crying face became a viral moment thanks to the camera operator’s impeccable timing.
Viola Davis made history at the 2015 Emmys as the first black woman to win lead actress in a drama series.
It was at the 2016 Oscars when Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar after being nominated six times.
Host of the 2017 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, brought an unaware Hollywood bus tour out during the live show.
At the 2017 SAG Awards, Winona Ryder’s facial expressions on stage accepting an award with the “Stranger Things” cast stole the show.
During the 2017 Emmys, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda, stars of the 1980 film “9-5,” came out to a standing ovation at the award show.
Celine Dion wowed the crowd at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards by singing the “Titanic” theme song in honor of the song’s 20th anniversary.
At the 2017 Oscars, Nicole Kidman’s now famous “seal clap” was likely an illusion caused by the camera operator using a wide angle lens.
During the 2017 Grammys, Adele used her tearful acceptance speech as an opportunity to share her admiration for Beyoncé.
At the 2017 Oscars, “La La Land” was incorrectly announced as the winner of the “Best Picture'” award, which was actually “Moonlight.”
For the 2018 Golden Globes, Oprah delivered an empowering and emotional speech in which she called out sexual abusers.
At the 2018 Emmys, producer and director Glenn Weiss got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on stage. She said “yes”!
Remi Malek fell off the stage at the 2019 Oscars soon after accepting his award, causing paramedics to rush to his aide.
During the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had such intense chemistry while performing a song together from their movie, “A Star Is Born,” that their performance sparked romance rumors.
For the 2019 Golden Globes, Melissa McCarthy brought 40 sandwiches with her into the award show and handed them out to hungry guests.
At the 2019 Golden Globes, the Fiji water girl photobombed almost every celebrity on the red carpet, and social media couldn’t get enough.
The 2019 Oscar win for Lady Gaga made her the first female to win all big five awards in one season.
At the 2019 VMAs, Adriana Lima mistakenly yelled “What’s up New York?” to the crowd in Newark, New Jersey.
At the 2019 Oscars, Spike Lee won his first competitive Oscar for his film “BlacKkKlansman.”
During the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Noah Centineo confused everyone when he tried quoting former President John F. Kennedy during his acceptance speech.
