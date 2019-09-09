Roger Federer’s men’s Grand Slam record is in huge trouble after Rafael Nadal’s US Open win

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal won the US Open for the fourth time.

In the bigger picture, it was the 19th career Grand Slam title for Nadal, pulling him within one of Roger Federer’s record.

Nadal reached 19 titles two years faster than Federer.

Novak Djokovic is also in the chase with 16 titles and younger than the other two members of “The Big 3.”

Rafael Nadal won the US Open for the fourth time in his career with a thrilling 5-set win over Daniil Medvedev.

More importantly for the history of the sport, Nadal is now one Grand Slam title behind Roger Federer’s record of 20. The US Open was Nadal’s 19th Grand Slam championship, and he won it two years faster than Federer won his 19th.

Nadal also put a little space between him and the youngest member of “The Big 3,” Novak Djokovic, who has won 16 slams. Djoker would have to win two of the next four to keep pace with Nadal.