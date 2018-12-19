Here are the most mispronounced words of 2018

caption Saoirse Ronan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the names that were mispronounced the most this year. source Getty

The U.S. Captioning Company found there are 10 words that public personalities mispronounced the most this year.

Hollywood stars Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Kaluuya’s names were wrongly pronounced.

Political notables like Beto O’Rourke, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jamal Khashoggi also made the list.

Trends like entomology and mukbang were also mispronounced.

While mispronouncing someone’s name can be embarrassing, saying a word incorrectly is common, especially as new words, celebrities, and trends enter the lexicon every say.

Babbel, a language-learning app, commissioned the U.S. Captioning Company – the people responsible for creating the subtitles for live television events – to find the most mispronounced words. The USCC surveyed its employees to find the words they heard newscasters, reporters, and public personalities mispronounce throughout the year.

There were 10 words that were most commonly butchered, and some of them were the names of Hollywood actors, politicians, and journalists. Others were bizarre lifestyle and food trends that people stumbled over.

Keep reading to see which words were mispronounced the most this year.

Beto O’Rourke

caption Beto O’Rourke source Rick Kern/ Getty

(BEH-toe oh-RORK)

Beto O’Rourke made headlines this year when he ran for U.S. Senate in Texas’ race against Ted Cruz. Although O’Rourke lost the election, he was able to bring a large voter turn out, and there are talks of him running for president or vice president in 2020.

Brett Kavanaugh

caption Judge Brett Kavanaugh. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

(BRETT KAV-a-naw)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. When Christine Blasey Ford came forward accusing him of sexual assault when they were in high school, Kavanaugh’s nomination was put into question. After a public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Kavanaugh was approved and confirmed in October.

Daniel Kaluuya

caption Daniel Kaluuya. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(DAN-yull ka-LOO-yuh)

Daniel Kaluuya had a breakout year after starring in the hit movie “Get Out,” for which he earned an Academy Award nomination at the beginning of the year. He also appeared in another blockbuster this year, “Black Panther.”

Entomology

caption Entomology means to eat bugs. source Koldunova Anna / Shutterstock

(en-to-MOL-o-jee)

Every year new lifestyle trends emerge, and 2018 was no different. This year, we saw a rise in entomology, which is when humans eat insects. From grasshoppers to scorpions, humans started eating bugs as a source of nutrition. In fact, Kanye West even endorsed the practice this year.

Freekeh

caption Freekah. source Portland Press Herald/ Getty

(FREE-kah)

Like lifestyle trends, there are always diets and healthy foods that become popular throughout the year. In 2018, there was a rise in a Middle Eastern grain known as freekeh, which is comparable to quinoa. Freekah is said to be a great source of fiber and protein.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

caption Halapoulivaati Vaitai source Joe Robbins/ Getty

(ha-la-poo-lee-VAH-tee VIE-tie)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is a football player on the Philadelphia Eagles. He gained notoriety this year when his team won the 2018 Super Bowl back in February.

Jamal Khashoggi

(ja-MALL ka-SHOW-gi)

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post when he was assassinated at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October. Turkey accused Saudi Arabia of killing the journalist because he was often critical of its government. In December, he was named “Time’s Person of the Year,” along with other journalists who were killed or suppressed this year.

Mukbang

caption Mukbang with Collen Ballinger and Trisha Paytas. source Coleen Ballinger/ YouTube

(MUCK-bahng)

Mukbangs started in South Korea but became popular worldwide via YouTube. In videos, YouTube celebs post clips of themselves talking while eating a large amount of food.

Saoirse Ronan

caption Saoirse Ronan. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

(SIR-shuh ROE-nin)

Saoirse Ronan’s star continues to rise, but people continue to struggle to pronounce her name. The Ireland-born actress was nominated for Best Actress earlier this year for her role in “Lady Bird.” Later in the year, she starred in “Mary Queen of Scots,” in which she plays the titular character.

Xhosa

caption “Black Panther.” source Marvel Studios

(*click* O-sa)

Fans of “Black Panther” often repeat “Wakanda Forever,” as it’s the mantra for the characters who live in the fictional world. While Wakanda may be fantasy, the language they use in the film is very real. Xhosa is the official language in South Africa and Zimbabwe and can be heard in the Marvel blockbuster.

