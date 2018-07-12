See inside some of the most over-the-top malls in the world, which are adding theme parks and ice-skating rinks while American malls struggle

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-
The Times Square mall in Hong Kong has 14 floors.

caption
The Times Square mall in Hong Kong has 14 floors.
source
Facebook/Times Square Hong Kong

  • Malls in America may be dying, but they’re still major destinations in many places around the world.
  • Oftentimes, these malls have attractions like movie theaters, ice-skating rinks, and amusement parks.
  • Here’s what malls are like in cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Malls may be a dying breed in America, but in many places around the world, they’re still major destinations.

Many shopping malls in other countries offer a whole lot more than just shopping. In these places, movie theaters, ice-skating rinks, roller coasters, and live entertainment often accompany thousands of stores. And while malls in America are shuttering and losing stores, many malls in other countries are continuing to add more stores and attractions.

The Times Square mall in Hong Kong, for example, has 14 floors of retail, dining, and entertainment. Likewise, the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, Canada, has an amusement park with a whopping 24 rides. Other malls are absurdly big – The Dubai Mall has over 1,200 individual shops, and that doesn’t include the theme park or the other experiences the mall offers.

Here’s what it’s like at some of the most over-the-top malls in other countries:

ION Orchard in Singapore is a destination for luxury shopping, complete with concierge services, luxury stores, and fine dining.

source
Yelp/Van Z.

Source: ION Orchard

It also has an art gallery and a sky deck overlooking the city.

source
Yelp/Rachel S.

Source: ION Orchard

The Paragon shopping center, also in Singapore, is another high-end mall with dozens of designer stores, including a huge Gucci flagship store.

source
Yelp/Paula J.

Source: Paragon

The Paragon has live music six days a week, as well as plenty of other entertainment options.

source
Yelp/Michelle M.

Source: Paragon

Located right on the waterfront, VivoCity shopping center is home to Singapore’s largest movie theater and its biggest toy store, as well as an amphitheater, pool, and four massive food courts.

source
Yelp/Van Z.

Source: Singapore Guide

VivoCity has seven levels of shopping with luxury stores and fast fashion alike. It also has a gym and an outdoor playground.

source
Yelp/Raymond L.

Source: Singapore Guide

Dubai’s Wafi Mall is inspired by ancient Egypt. It’s lined with mosaics and has more than 30 pyramid-shaped restaurants.

source
Facebook/WAFI

Source: Wafi Dubai

It also has mini golf and a spa, but one of the biggest attractions is a 14th-century-inspired market with local vendors.

source
Facebook/WAFI

Source:Wafi Dubai

The Mall of the Emirates in Dubai is known as the world’s first shopping resort. It has 2.4 million square feet of retail space, which includes over 600 high-end brands.

source
Facebook/Mall of The Emirates

Source: Mall of the Emirates

It also has a theme park and an indoor ski resort.

source
Facebook/Ski Dubai

Source: Mall of the Emirates

The Dubai Mall is the world’s largest and most-visited shopping mall. It has more than 1,200 stores across 5.9 million square feet of space.

source
Facebook/Dubai Mall

Source: Dubai Mall

It also has one of the world’s largest aquariums, which includes a walkthrough tunnel.

source
Facebook/Dubai Mall

Source: Dubai Mall

The Landmark in Hong Kong, also known as “Central,” has a ton of designer stores, including a Louis Vuitton flagship store.

source
Facebook/The Landmark Hong Kong

Source: The Landmark

The Landmark also has fine dining …

source
Facebook/The Landmark Hong Kong

Source: The Landmark

… and entertainment like concerts and art exhibitions.

source
Facebook/The Landmark Hong Kong

Source: The Landmark

Elements Hong Kong has five zones themed around metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. Each zone has decor inspired by the element it’s designed around.

source
Facebook/Elements Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

It’s home to Hong Kong’s biggest movie theater, an ice-skating rink with panoramic water views, and art exhibitions featuring works by artists like Andy Warhol.

source
Facebook/Elements Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

Times Square mall in Hong Kong has 14 floors plus two basement levels. It has over 230 stores and is anchored by a two-floor Lane Crawford.

The Times Square mall in Hong Kong has 14 floors.

source
Facebook/Times Square Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

It also has a ton of entertainment options, including art exhibitions, fairs, movies, and a huge New Year’s Eve celebration each year.

source
Facebook/Times Square Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

Hong Kong’s New Town Plaza has nine levels of designer shopping, but the biggest draw is its entertainment.

source
Facebook/New Town Plaza Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

The mall has a massive amusement park and arcade, outdoor playground, boating canal, party pavilion, rooftop garden, and movie theater.

source
Facebook/New Town Plaza Hong Kong

Source: Hong Kong Guide

The West Edmonton Mall is the biggest mall in North America. It has over 800 stores, and each part of the mall has its own theme.

source
Facebook/West Edmonton Mall

Source: West Edmonton Mall

It also has an ice-skating rink, amusement park, water park, and other attractions.

source
Facebook/West Edmonton Mall

Source: West Edmonton Mall

Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand isn’t just a mall — the complex has an opera hall, luxury hotel, art gallery, exhibition space, movie theater, bowling alley, and aquarium.

source
Shutterstock / Jedsada Kiatpornmongkol

Source: Bangkok Guide