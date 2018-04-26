The 10 actors who Americans like the most

caption Morgan Freeman. source National Geographic

Americans love “the voice of God.”

Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.

YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.

Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.

Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:

10. Jackie Chan — 72%

caption Chan in “Rush Hour” (1998). source New Line Cinema

Positive opinion: 72%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 19%

Have not heard of: 4%

9. Bruce Willis — 74%

caption Willis in “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013). source Fox

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 16%

Have not heard of: 5%

8. Will Smith — 74%

caption Smith in “Bright” (2017). source Netflix

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 11%

Neutral opinion: 14%

Have not heard of: 1%

7. Michael J. Fox — 75%

caption Fox in “Back to the Future” (1985). source Back to the Future/Universal Pictures

Positive opinion: 75%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 15%

Have not heard of: 6%

6. Harrison Ford — 79%

caption Ford in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015). source Disney/LucasFilm

Positive opinion: 79%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

5. Sandra Bullock — 80%

caption Bullock in “Ocean’s 8” (2018). source Warner Bros.

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

4. Betty White — 80%

caption White in “The Proposal” (2009). source Disney

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 5%

3. Tom Hanks — 81%

caption Hanks in “The Post” (2017). source 20th Century Fox

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 6%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 3%

2. Denzel Washington — 81%

caption Washington in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (2017). source Columbia Pictures

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 3%

1. Morgan Freeman — 84%

caption Freeman in “Going in Style” (2017). source Warner Bros.

Positive opinion: 84%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 9%

Have not heard of: 3%