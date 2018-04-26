The 10 actors who Americans like the most

By
John Lynch, Business Insider US
-
Morgan Freeman.

caption
Morgan Freeman.
source
National Geographic

Americans love “the voice of God.”

Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.

YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.

Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.

Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:

10. Jackie Chan — 72%

caption
Chan in “Rush Hour” (1998).
source
New Line Cinema

Positive opinion: 72%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 19%

Have not heard of: 4%

9. Bruce Willis — 74%

caption
Willis in “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013).
source
Fox

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 16%

Have not heard of: 5%

8. Will Smith — 74%

caption
Smith in “Bright” (2017).
source
Netflix

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 11%

Neutral opinion: 14%

Have not heard of: 1%

7. Michael J. Fox — 75%

caption
Fox in “Back to the Future” (1985).
source
Back to the Future/Universal Pictures

Positive opinion: 75%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 15%

Have not heard of: 6%

6. Harrison Ford — 79%

caption
Ford in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).
source
Disney/LucasFilm

Positive opinion: 79%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

5. Sandra Bullock — 80%

caption
Bullock in “Ocean’s 8” (2018).
source
Warner Bros.

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

4. Betty White — 80%

caption
White in “The Proposal” (2009).
source
Disney

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 5%

3. Tom Hanks — 81%

caption
Hanks in “The Post” (2017).
source
20th Century Fox

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 6%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 3%

2. Denzel Washington — 81%

caption
Washington in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (2017).
source
Columbia Pictures

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 3%

1. Morgan Freeman — 84%

caption
Freeman in “Going in Style” (2017).
source
Warner Bros.

Positive opinion: 84%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 9%

Have not heard of: 3%