The 10 actors who Americans like the most

- source
- National Geographic
Americans love “the voice of God.”
Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.
YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.
Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.
Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:
10. Jackie Chan — 72%
- source
- New Line Cinema
Positive opinion: 72%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 19%
Have not heard of: 4%
9. Bruce Willis — 74%
- source
- Fox
Positive opinion: 74%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 16%
Have not heard of: 5%
8. Will Smith — 74%
- source
- Netflix
Positive opinion: 74%
Negative opinion: 11%
Neutral opinion: 14%
Have not heard of: 1%
7. Michael J. Fox — 75%
- source
- Back to the Future/Universal Pictures
Positive opinion: 75%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 15%
Have not heard of: 6%
6. Harrison Ford — 79%
- source
- Disney/LucasFilm
Positive opinion: 79%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 6%
5. Sandra Bullock — 80%
- source
- Warner Bros.
Positive opinion: 80%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 6%
4. Betty White — 80%
- source
- Disney
Positive opinion: 80%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 11%
Have not heard of: 5%
3. Tom Hanks — 81%
- source
- 20th Century Fox
Positive opinion: 81%
Negative opinion: 6%
Neutral opinion: 11%
Have not heard of: 3%
2. Denzel Washington — 81%
- source
- Columbia Pictures
Positive opinion: 81%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 3%
1. Morgan Freeman — 84%
- source
- Warner Bros.
Positive opinion: 84%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 9%
Have not heard of: 3%