50 baby products that new parents actually want, according to Amazon

- If you’re looking for a gift for a baby shower but don’t have a baby registry to go off of, you may be wondering what products new parents actually want.
- Ultimately, you want to get new parents something that will help keep their little one safe, healthy, and happy, and hopefully make this time of their lives easier. But there are so many products out there, it can be hard to know which ones actually live up to their claims, and which most parents could live without.
- Luckily, for those of us who are stumped, Amazon has a list of the top 50 gifts new parents are adding to their wish-lists and registries on the site. Check them out, below.
Gift-giving is hard. No matter how thoughtful, there’s always a hesitation that it might not be the right gift – maybe the recipient doesn’t like it, maybe they don’t need it, or maybe they just don’t want it for some other reason.
When it comes to finding nice gifts for new parents, gift-giving can get even harder – there’s a new little human to add to the equation. You want to get them something that, first and foremost, is safe for their newborn, and it helps if it makes the parents’ lives a little easier too.
If you’re looking for some inspiration for gifts to bring to a baby shower, or you need a thoughtful holiday or birthday gift a new parent will appreciate, check out Amazon’s list of the top 50 most wished for baby products. This list is updated daily with the products that new parents are adding to their wishlists and registries.
Keep reading to find the top 50 most wished for baby products on Amazon right now, below:
A soft, foam changing pad that keeps baby secure
Summer Infant Contoured Changing Pad, $19.88
A one-month supply of diapers
Pampers Swaddlers, 198 count, $44.95
A carrier that lets them hold their baby four different ways, depending on their little one’s size
Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier, $29.69
A bunch of gentle, water-based diaper wipes
Pampers Sensitive Diaper Wipes, 576 count, $14.59
A baby monitor with an interchangeable optical lens for customized viewing angles
Infant Optics Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Lens, $165.93
A bottle warmer that heats four ounces of milk in just three minutes
Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer, $27.48
Baby burp cloths made of 100% organic, breathable cotton
Burt’s Bees Baby Burp Cloths, 5-pack, $24.95
A diaper disposal system that controls odor
Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Diaper Pail, $37.44
A brush that can clean every nook and cranny of their baby bottle
OXO Tot Bottle Brush with Nipple Cleaner, $6.99
A hypoallergenic mattress cover that fits portable cribs, play yards, and more
Little One’s Pad Pack N Play Crib Mattress Cover, $22.99
A teething toy that, when put in the fridge, also helps cool their gums
Nuby Ice Gel Teether Toys, $4.10
An adorable hooded elephant towel for bath time
Hudson Baby Elephant Face Hooded Towel, $13.99
A breathable, water-resistant, crib-sized foam mattress
Graco Premium Foam Crib Mattress, $59.99
A quilted and waterproof mattress cover that protects their bed from messes
Milliard Quilted Mattress Protector Pad, $15.95
A comfy and portable lounger that cradles baby wherever you go
Bobby Newborn Lounger, $32.99
A swaying swing that’ll soothe any baby
Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing, $89.28
A hospital-grade pacifier free of harmful chemicals
Philips Avent Soothie Pacificier, Green, 2 pack, $3.78
A tub that keeps them supported during bath time
The First Years Infant to Toddler Tub with Sling, $19.99
An easy-to-use thermometer that can take temperatures by ear or forehead
Metene Medical Forehead and Ear Thermometer, $19.99
A set of soft and absorbent burb cloths
Synrroe Muslin Large Burp Cloths, 4 pack, $9.97
A set of fun toys that spin, rattle, and can even float in the bath
Munchkin Float and Play Bubble Bath Toy, 4 count, $7
A nail clipper that is gentle enough for little baby hands
Safety 1st Infant Nail Clipper, $3.34
A value pack of newborn disposable diapers
Pampers Swaddlers Newborn, 120 count, $32.38
A natural way to relieve baby’s stuffy noses, with filters to keep you safe from germs and bacteria
Fridababy NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator with Hygiene Filters, $20
A set of soft, muslin cloths that can be used for all different purposes, from pillow covers to washcloths
Mukin Baby Muslin Washcloths, $12.99
A set of all the nursery essentials they need to care for their infant
Summer Infant Nursery Care Kit, $19.99
A nursing pillow that provides comfort and support for them and the baby
Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner, $29.84
A cute and affordable rocking chair to put in their nursery
Angel Line Windsor Glider and Ottoman, $129.99
A set of changing table liners to keep surfaces protected from messy changes
Munchkin Waterproof Changing Pad Liners, $8.30
A set of clear baby-proofing outlet covers that blend right in
Wappa Baby Outlet Covers, 50 count, $8.95
A nightlight that uses color and sound to promote better sleep
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine and Light, $59.99
A lightweight, easy-to-use breast pump they can take on the go
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump, $12.99
A set of Amazon’s best-selling pacifiers
Philips Avent Soothie Pacificier, Pink/Purple, 2 pack, $3.99
An extra-wide, adjustable baby gate that can fit just about anywhere
Regalo Extra Wide Baby Gate, $33.99
A microwave sterilizer that cleans baby bottles and other products in under two minutes
Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer, $16.59
A cute toothbrush and teether to help them develop healthy habits
Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether, $7.61
A stroller organizer that keeps all of their baby essentials easily accessible
Ethan & Emma Stroller Organizer, $31.99
A convenient diaper bag that looks more like a real backpack
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack, $39.98
A set of BPA- and latex-free pacifiers
Philips Avent Soothie Pacificier, Blue, 2 pack, $3.99
A super-soft mattress protector made of bamboo
Margaux & May Bamboo Crib Mattress Protector, $17.86
A cozy fitted crib sheet made of 100% organic cotton
Burt’s Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet, $16.99
A gentle suction they can use to clear their baby’s stuffy nose (without the filters)
Fridababy NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator, $15.99
A scarf that transforms into a nursing and carrier cover for some privacy wherever they go
Ppogoo Soft Cotton Nursing Cover, $1o.99
A set of sensory rattle toys that can hang on baby’s stroller or crib
Joyshare Hanging Plush Rattle Toys, 4 pack, $20.99
A set of “Finding Nemo” toys to play with during bath time
The First Years Disney Baby Bath Squirt Toys, $5.49
A simple set of clips they can use to attach their belongings to the stroller
PBnJ Baby Clip n Go Stroller Organizer Clips, 2-pack, $10.98
A trio of baby bottles proven to help prevent colic
Philips Avent Anti-Colic Baby Bottles, 3 count, $15
A soft silicone teether shaped like a carrot to get them loving their veggies
Infantino Good Bites Textured Carrot Teether, $4.99
A cute bath cup and spout that helps make bath time easier
