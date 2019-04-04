50 baby products that new parents actually want, according to Amazon

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Wave Break Media / Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a gift for a baby shower but don’t have a baby registry to go off of, you may be wondering what products new parents actually want.

Ultimately, you want to get new parents something that will help keep their little one safe, healthy, and happy, and hopefully make this time of their lives easier. But there are so many products out there, it can be hard to know which ones actually live up to their claims, and which most parents could live without.

Luckily, for those of us who are stumped, Amazon has a list of the top 50 gifts new parents are adding to their wish-lists and registries on the site. Check them out, below.

Gift-giving is hard. No matter how thoughtful, there’s always a hesitation that it might not be the right gift – maybe the recipient doesn’t like it, maybe they don’t need it, or maybe they just don’t want it for some other reason.

When it comes to finding nice gifts for new parents, gift-giving can get even harder – there’s a new little human to add to the equation. You want to get them something that, first and foremost, is safe for their newborn, and it helps if it makes the parents’ lives a little easier too.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for gifts to bring to a baby shower, or you need a thoughtful holiday or birthday gift a new parent will appreciate, check out Amazon’s list of the top 50 most wished for baby products. This list is updated daily with the products that new parents are adding to their wishlists and registries.

Keep reading to find the top 50 most wished for baby products on Amazon right now, below:

A soft, foam changing pad that keeps baby secure

A one-month supply of diapers

A carrier that lets them hold their baby four different ways, depending on their little one’s size

A bunch of gentle, water-based diaper wipes

A baby monitor with an interchangeable optical lens for customized viewing angles

A bottle warmer that heats four ounces of milk in just three minutes

Baby burp cloths made of 100% organic, breathable cotton

A diaper disposal system that controls odor

A brush that can clean every nook and cranny of their baby bottle

A hypoallergenic mattress cover that fits portable cribs, play yards, and more

A teething toy that, when put in the fridge, also helps cool their gums

An adorable hooded elephant towel for bath time

A breathable, water-resistant, crib-sized foam mattress

A quilted and waterproof mattress cover that protects their bed from messes

A comfy and portable lounger that cradles baby wherever you go

A swaying swing that’ll soothe any baby

A hospital-grade pacifier free of harmful chemicals

A tub that keeps them supported during bath time

An easy-to-use thermometer that can take temperatures by ear or forehead

A set of soft and absorbent burb cloths

A set of fun toys that spin, rattle, and can even float in the bath

A nail clipper that is gentle enough for little baby hands

A value pack of newborn disposable diapers

A natural way to relieve baby’s stuffy noses, with filters to keep you safe from germs and bacteria

A set of soft, muslin cloths that can be used for all different purposes, from pillow covers to washcloths

A set of all the nursery essentials they need to care for their infant

A nursing pillow that provides comfort and support for them and the baby

A cute and affordable rocking chair to put in their nursery

A set of changing table liners to keep surfaces protected from messy changes

A set of clear baby-proofing outlet covers that blend right in

A nightlight that uses color and sound to promote better sleep

A lightweight, easy-to-use breast pump they can take on the go

A set of Amazon’s best-selling pacifiers

An extra-wide, adjustable baby gate that can fit just about anywhere

A microwave sterilizer that cleans baby bottles and other products in under two minutes

A cute toothbrush and teether to help them develop healthy habits

A stroller organizer that keeps all of their baby essentials easily accessible

A convenient diaper bag that looks more like a real backpack

A set of BPA- and latex-free pacifiers

A set of fifty outlet protectors to help them baby proof the house

A super-soft mattress protector made of bamboo

A cozy fitted crib sheet made of 100% organic cotton

A gentle suction they can use to clear their baby’s stuffy nose (without the filters)

A scarf that transforms into a nursing and carrier cover for some privacy wherever they go

A set of sensory rattle toys that can hang on baby’s stroller or crib

A set of “Finding Nemo” toys to play with during bath time

A simple set of clips they can use to attach their belongings to the stroller

A trio of baby bottles proven to help prevent colic

A soft silicone teether shaped like a carrot to get them loving their veggies

A cute bath cup and spout that helps make bath time easier