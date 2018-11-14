15 popular products people have lined up for on Black Friday over the years

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year for budget-conscious consumers.

The allure of marked-down electronics and the hottest toys of the season often draws huge crowds to stores on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Long lines start to form before the stores even open their doors, and some have even been known to camp out overnight to score the deal they have their eye on. The interest in Black Friday deals has become so high that several stores have begun starting their sales as early as Thursday evening.

From big-screen televisions to iconic toys like Tickle Me Elmo, here are 15 Black Friday products people have lined up for over the years.

Cabbage Patch Kids were one of the first products to cause mass hysteria amongst holiday shoppers.

The demand for the dolls became so high that several violent incidents dubbed as the “Cabbage Patch Riots” were reported in the fall and winter of 1983. It stands as one of the earliest examples of Black Friday-like hysteria, though the dolls’ popularity extended well past the holiday season.

The mid ’90s saw a similar popular toy craze take over with the Tickle Me Elmo dolls.

A Tyco spokesperson told The New York Times that the toy had completely sold out by 10 a.m. on Black Friday of 1996.

Furby dolls were one of the hottest toys in the late 1990s.

The New York Times reported that 70 people were already in line with tickets to purchase the electronic, talking bird at 6 a.m. at a Florida Walmart for Black Friday in 1998.

Televisions have always been a huge draw for Black Friday shoppers.

Though television screens have evolved in recent years, these 19-inch TVs from Symphonic were a hot commodity at Walmart in 1999.

Smartphones have become an increasingly big draw since the iPhone launched in 2007.

caption People line up for iPhones even when it’s not Black Friday. source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Though Apple’s iPhone is one of the biggest names in the market, several retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart continue to offer major discounts on Android phones as well.

The Nintendo Wii drew massive crowds in 2008.

caption The interactive game console was a huge hit with shoppers. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

CNET reported that the video game console was the top seller of the day. The Wii Fit add-on game was also a top seller.

Even something as mundane as towels can drum up excitement.

caption It’s tough to resist a good towel sale. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart sold 2.8 million towels for Black Friday in 2013, and the Huffington Post reported that several fights broke out in the process.

Household appliances like vacuum cleaners have become a Black Friday staple.

caption Shark is one of the more popular brands of vacuums. source Allison Joyce/Getty Images

This year will see stores like Target and Walmart offer heavily discounted models from brands like Dyson and Dirt Devil.

Even kitchen gadgets like discounted blenders bring long lines.

caption A shopper hold a KitchenAid mixer purchased during Black Friday in 2017. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

This year Target is offering a Ninja blender for $40 less than its retail price.

Computers and laptops are also always a big draw.

caption Retailers often provide big discounts on desktop computers. source Rod Lamkey/Getty Images

Walmart listed laptops as one of their top sellers of 2013 in a statement provided to The Wall Street Journal.

People have also lined up hoping to score a deal on tablets in recent years.

caption Shoppers often seek tablet deals on Black Friday. source Diabluses/Shutterstock

The Apple iPad Air 2 was a huge hit in 2015, while Walmart moved over 1.4 million tablets in 2013.

Walmart has also seen many bicycles fly off the shelves during the big shopping day.

caption Walmart continues to offer major deals on bicycles. source Daniel Aguilar/Getty Images

They reported an estimated 300,000 bicycles were sold in 2013, and are continuing to offer deals as much $400 off for 2018.

Hatchimals were the hardest toy to get a hold of in 2016.

caption These toys came with a surprise reveal. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The electronic stuffed animals that hatch themselves out of a toy shell were called “the elusive toy of the holiday season” by The New York Times. Retailers had trouble keeping up with the demand during the 2016 season.

The Instant Pot became an almost instant success for the 2017 holiday season.

caption The Instant Pot is still a popular kitchen item. source Amazon

People lined up for deals as low as $50 for the multi-purpose pressure cooker with a huge following.

Even in 2018, it looks like televisions will reign supreme.

caption Expect to see plenty of television deals during this year’s Black Friday sales. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Samsung remains a big player in the Black Friday market, with stores like Target and Best Buy offering huge discounts in the range of $200 off.

