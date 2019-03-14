The most popular brand of chips in every state

INSIDER Data used Google Trends to find the most popular chip brand in every state.

Turns out America loves Doritos and Cheetos the most.

Almost all of the United States prefers Doritos, except for five states in the Southwest.

Whether you’re a fan of Pringles, Lays, Ruffles, or Doritos, you probably can’t eat just one.

But not every part of the country loves the same brand of chips. INSIDER Data compiled data from Google Trends to determine which chips are most desirable in every state. Turns out, there are two brands Americans love most: Doritos and Cheetos.

Take a look at which state craves which.

caption Which chip brand does your state love? source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

A whopping 45 states chose Doritos as the most desired brand of chips. Strangely, the five states that chose Cheetos as their top brand are all located in the Southwest.

In most states, the difference between the most popular brand and the runner up is striking. However, in states like Hawaii, Washington, and Colorado, it’s almost evenly split. For example, 45% of people are interested in Doritos in Hawaii, while just 43% prefer Cheetos.

Either way, it’s clear that this is Doritos Nation.