The 14 most popular songs that’ll get you in the holiday spirit

caption Mariah Carey has one of the biggest holiday songs. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent

People around the world eagerly anticipate the holidays each year.

The red and green decorations go up, hot chocolate is a preferred drink, and festive music plays in every possible store. There’s no shortage of holiday songs, from old classics like Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to newer tracks like Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.”

Keep reading to find out which Christmas songs are the top-streamed in the US and globally, according to digital music service Spotify.

“Christmas Time Is Here” (Vocal) — Vince Guaraldi Trio

caption “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was released in 1965. source ABC

You probably recognize “Christmas Time Is Here” from the iconic movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Listen to the vocal version of the song here.

“Blue Christmas” — Elvis Presley

In the US, Presley’s ’60s track “Blue Christmas” is a favorite for the holidays and appears on the singer’s holiday album.

Listen to the song here.

“The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” — Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole’s rich tone makes this song a classic for holiday gatherings.

Listen to “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” here.

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” — Frank Sinatra

Around the world, people play Frank Sinatra’s song about being “nice and warm” with “his gal by his side.”

Listen to the track here.

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” — Burl Ives

caption Burl Ives died in 1995. source Baron/Getty Images

The song was popularized by the 1964 American movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Listen to “A Holly Jolly Christmas” here.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” — John Lennon

caption John Lennon in London in November 1966. source Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images

John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote the 1971 peacetime song amid the Vietnam War, and it went on to become a global success.

Listen to “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” here.

“White Christmas” — Bing Crosby

Crosby’s holiday song sold millions of copies worldwide.

Listen to “White Christmas” here.

“Do they Know It’s Christmas?” — Band Aid

The track was recorded by a supergroup, comprised of music’s biggest acts from the ’80s.

“It was a song written for a specific purpose: to touch people’s heartstrings and to loosen the purse strings,” songwriter Midge Ure said of the charity single, which was in response to a famine taking place in Ethopia.

Listen to “Do they Know It’s Christmas?” here.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — Andy Williams

caption Andy Williams died in 2012. source John Li/Getty Images

In the US and around the world, people love listening to the legendary artist sing about “parties for hosting” and “marshmallows for toasting.”

Listen to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” here.

“Jingle Bell Rock” — Bobby Helms

caption A different version of “Jingle Bell Rock” was performed in the movie “Mean Girls.” source Google Images

Listeners around the globe opt for Helms’ cheery “Jingle Bell Rock” to add to the holiday spirit.

Listen to the song here.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

caption Brenda Lee is a Grammy-winning country and pop singer. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF

Fans around the world can’t help but bop along to Lee’s upbeat holiday song, which first gained traction in the late ’50s and early ’60s.

Listen to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” here.

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” — Michael Bublé

caption Michael Bublé performing during the 83rd Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting in 2015 in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael Bublé released a Christmas album in 2011, which featured 16 tracks showcasing his angelic voice. Globally, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” remains a top-streamed holiday song.

Listen to the track here.

“Last Christmas” — Wham!

caption The duo was comprised of Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The duo’s popular track combines two themes, heartbreak and the holidays. The song may not have peaked as high as “Careless Whisper” or “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” but it’s still a heavily-streamed song for fans in the US.

Listen to “Last Christmas” here.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” — Mariah Carey

caption Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is one of the best-selling holiday songs of all time. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent

Carey’s 1994 song remains a staple on all holiday playlists, globally and in the US. During an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the artist explained that she wrote the song “just out of love for Christmas and really loving Christmas music.”

Listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.