The 25 most popular cities for vacation homes in the US, ranked

- Vacation homes are often all about location.
- We teamed up with Zillow to find the most popular US cities for vacation homes.
- Cities in Florida, Nevada, and Arizona are the most popular for vacation homes.
There are three main reasons why people consider buying a vacation home, according to Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC’s “Today” Show, in her latest book, “ Women with Money:” They frequent a certain area, they’re planning to retire, or they want rental income.
These all have one underlying factor: location. Do you visit often? Does the place fit your lifestyle? Is it a popular area where tourists will want to rent?
So, we teamed up with Zillow to find the most popular US cities for vacation homes. To determine this, Zillow used 2017 US census data to see the share of homes classified as a second home in cities with a population over 65,000. The percentage of vacation homes refers to the amount of vacation homes out of all total homes in the city.
Florida cities are the most popular for vacation homes, as well as cities surrounding Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona. See the 25 most popular places for vacation homes below, ranked in descending order.
All population sizes are based on US Census Bureau data.
25. Henderson, Nevada, located to the southeast of Las Vegas, has a population of 320,390.
Percentage of vacation homes: 5.45%
Number of vacation homes: 7,234
Number of total homes: 132,788
24. Portland, Maine, has a population of 66,417.
Percentage of vacation homes: 5.49%
Number of vacation homes: 1,923
Number of total homes: 35,010
23. Yuma, Arizona, borders Arizona and Mexico and is three hours west of Tucson. Yuma County has a population of 212,128.
Percentage of vacation homes: 5.76%
Number of vacation homes: 2,353
Number of total homes: 40,828
22. The county of Honolulu, Hawaii, has a population of 980,080.
Percentage of vacation homes: 6.43%
Number of vacation homes: 9,746
Number of total homes: 151,619
21. About four hours south of San Antonio, Mission, Texas, is at the tip of the state and has a population of 84,827.
Percentage of vacation homes: 6.94%
Number of vacation homes: 2,092
Number of total homes: 30,123
20. Enterprise, Nevada, located near Las Vegas, has a population of 108,481.
Percentage of vacation homes: 7.04%
Number of vacation homes: 4,508
Number of total homes: 64,069
19. Surprise, Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, has a population of 138,161.
Percentage of vacation homes: 7.12%
Number of vacation homes: 4,156
Number of total homes: 58,397
18. Daytona Beach, Florida, has a population of 68,866.
Percentage of vacation homes: 7.71%
Number of vacation homes: 2,522
Number of total homes: 32,727
17. Paradise, Nevada, just south of Las Vegas, has a population of 223,167.
Percentage of vacation homes: 7.87%
Number of vacation homes: 9,085
Number of total homes: 115,426
16. Mesa, Arizona, just east of Phoenix, has a population of 508,958.
Percentage of vacation homes: 7.89%
Number of vacation homes: 16,444
Number of total homes: 208,391
15. Lakeland, Florida, an hour east of Tampa, has a population of 110,516.
Percentage of vacation homes: 8.64%
Number of vacation homes: 4,398
Number of total homes: 50,917
14. Newport Beach, California, has a population of 85,326.
Percentage of vacation homes: 9.53%
Number of vacation homes: 4,405
Number of total homes: 46,237
13. Scottsdale, Arizona, just northeast of Phoenix, has a population of 255,310.
Percentage of vacation homes: 10.55%
Number of vacation homes: 14,120
Number of total homes: 133,883
12. San Tan Valley, Arizona, located within the Phoenix metro area, has a population of 81,321.
Percentage of vacation homes: 10.58%
Number of vacation homes: 3,802
Number of total homes: 35,949
11. West Palm Beach, Florida, has a population of 111,398.
Percentage of vacation homes: 11.65%
Number of vacation homes: 6,020
Number of total homes: 51,684
10. Boynton Beach, Florida, situated between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, has a population of 78,050.
Percentage of vacation homes: 11.7%
Number of vacation homes: 4,113
Number of total homes: 35,142
9. Clearwater, Florida, which sits on the Tampa Bay, has a population of 116,478.
Percentage of vacation homes: 12.24%
Number of vacation homes: 7,072
Number of total homes: 57,763
8. Largo, Florida, just south of Clearwater, has a population of 84,996.
Percentage of vacation homes: 12.32%
Number of vacation homes: 5,640
Number of total homes: 45,788
7. Hollywood, Florida, south of Fort Lauderdale, has a population of 154,823.
Percentage of vacation homes: 12.32%
Number of vacation homes: 8,416
Number of total homes: 68,321
6. Boca Raton, Florida, has a population of 99,244.
Percentage of vacation homes: 13.1%
Number of vacation homes: 7,122
Number of total homes: 54,380
5. Fort Myers, Florida, about two hours south of Tampa, has a population of 82,254.
Percentage of vacation homes: 13.23%
Number of vacation homes: 5,205
Number of total homes: 39,355
4. Cape Coral, Florida, adjacent to Fort Myers, has a population of 189,343.
Percentage of vacation homes: 15.82%
Number of vacation homes: 13,627
Number of total homes: 86,155
3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has a population of 182,595.
Percentage of vacation homes: 16.15%
Number of vacation homes: 15,170
Number of total homes: 93,917
2. Pompano Beach, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale, has a population of 111,954.
Percentage of vacation homes: 18.72%
Number of vacation homes: 10,794
Number of total homes: 57,675
1. Miami Beach, Florida, has a population of 11,510.
Percentage of vacation homes: 24.89%
Number of vacation homes: 17,509
Number of total homes: 70,349