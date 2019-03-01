The most popular clothing store chain in every state

- source
- Foursquare analyzed retailers categorized as department stores and clothing stores to determine the most visited clothing store in every state.
- Big box stores that also sell clothing, such as Target and Walmart, weren’t included.
- Kohl’s appeared most frequently on the list in 22 states.
Online shopping has made it easier than ever to buy clothes without leaving your house. But Americans still frequent actual clothing stores complete with mannequins, dressing rooms, and checkout counters.
The location tech platform Foursquare put together a list of the most visited department and clothing store chains in each US state based on its own visit data.
Foursquare provided the following statement about their methodology:
Foursquare defined popularity of clothing stores by analyzing retailers categorized as Department Stores and Clothing Stores and ranked by total number of visits by state in 2018. Big box retailers who sell clothes, such as Target and Walmart Supercenters, were not included as part of this definition. Foursquare data is normalized, pseudonymized, and analyzed in the aggregate against US census data to remove any age, gender, or geographical bias. To collect data, we require user consent within our own apps and partner apps.
Here is the most visited clothing store in every state, according to Foursquare.
Alabama: Belk
Alaska: Burlington
Arizona: Ross Dress for Less
Arkansas: TJ Maxx
California: Macy’s
Colorado: Kohl’s
Connecticut: Kohl’s
Delaware: Kohl’s
District of Columbia: H&M
Florida: Ross Dress for Less
Georgia: TJ Maxx
Hawaii: Ross Dress for Less
Idaho: TJ Maxx
Illinois: Kohl’s
Indiana: TJ Maxx
Iowa: Kohl’s
Kansas: Kohl’s
Kentucky: Kohl’s
Louisiana: Dillard’s
Maine: LL Bean
Maryland: Kohl’s
Massachusetts: TJ Maxx
Michigan: Kohl’s
Minnesota: Kohl’s
Mississippi: Belk
Missouri: Kohl’s
Montana: TJ Maxx
Nebraska: Kohl’s
Nevada: Ross Dress For Less
New Hampshire: TJ Maxx
New Jersey: Kohl’s
New Mexico: Dillard’s
New York: Macy’s
North Carolina: Belk
North Dakota: JCPenney
Ohio: Kohl’s
Oklahoma: Kohl’s
Oregon: Ross Dress For Less
Pennsylvania: Kohl’s
Rhode Island: Marshalls
South Carolina: Belk
South Dakota: Kohl’s
Tennessee: Kohl’s
Texas: Ross Dress For Less
Utah: TJ Maxx
Vermont: TJ Maxx
Virginia: Kohl’s
Washington: Nordstrom
West Virginia: Kohl’s
Wisconsin: Kohl’s
Wyoming: JCPenney
