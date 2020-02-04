These are the 50 most popular breweries in each state

- Beer may be falling out of favor with millennials, but demand for craft beer continues to grow, thanks in part to the rise of brewpubs that have transformed breweries into full-fledged entertainment destinations.
- A recent analysis by the lifestyle website House Method examined social media metrics for 2,200 breweries across the US to determine the most popular breweries in each state.
Though millennials are increasingly ditching beer in favor of lower-calorie alternatives like hard seltzer, enthusiasm for craft beer proves to be enduring.
While overall beer sales decreased by 1% in 2018, craft beer sales increased by 4%, according to the Brewers Association, a trade association of more than 7,000 small and independent brewers, distributors, and retailers. Thanks to the rise of brewpubs and brewery tours, craft breweries have transformed from mere production sites into full-fledged entertainment destinations, drawing crowds of craft beer devotees.
With so many breweries, it can be difficult to determine the best spots to get the most bang for your buck. A recent analysis by lifestyle website House Method examined the most popular brewery in each state, using social media metrics including the number of Facebook and Instagram followers, Yelp score, and the number of Yelp reviews. The study considered data from more than 2,200 breweries around the US before determining the 50 most popular breweries in each state.
Here are the top breweries in each state, listed alphabetically:
Alabama: Avondale Brewing Co.
- Jesse R./Yelp
Alaska: Alaskan Brewing Co.
- June S./Yelp
Arizona: Four Peaks Brewery & Taproom
- Britt C./Yelp
Arkansas: Lost Forty Brewing
- Tamara M./Yelp
California: Lagunitas Brewing Co.
- Dhyana/Foursquare
Colorado: New Belgium Brewing Co.
- New Belgium Brewing
Connecticut: Two Roads Brewing Co.
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Florida: Cigar City Brewing
- Jesse L./Yelp
Georgia: Sweetwater Brewing Co.
- Facebook/sweetwaterbrew
Hawaii: Maui Brewing Co.
- Maui Brewing
Idaho: Crooked Fence Brewing
- Crooked Fence Brewing/Yelp
Illinois: Goose Island Beer Co.
- Facebook/Goose Island
Indiana: Three Floyds Brewing Co.
- Greg F./Yelp
Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
- Ethan T./Yelp
Kansas: Free State Brewing Co.
- Gina G./Yelp
Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing Co.
- Jeremy M./Yelp
Louisiana: Abita Brewing Co.
- Ana V./Yelp
Maine: Allagash Brewing Co.
- Beth H./Yelp
Maryland: Flying Dog Brewery
Massachusetts: Boston Beer Co.
Michigan: Bell’s Brewery, Inc.
Minnesota: Surly Brewing Co.
- Surly Brewing Co. and Melia Robinson/Business Insider
Mississippi: Chandeleur Island Brewing Co.
- Elizabeth H./Yelp
Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Co.
- Lyssa R./Yelp
Montana: Big Sky Brewing Co.
- Nicole L./Yelp
Nebraska: Infusion Brewing Co.
- Mitch L./Yelp
Nevada: Revision Brewing Co.
- Peter E./Yelp
New Hampshire: University Of New Hampshire Brewery
- University of New Hampshire
New Jersey: Cape May Brewery
- Jennifer D./Yelp
New Mexico: Marble Brewery
- MyTien P./Yelp
New York: Brooklyn Brewery
- Business Insider Video
North Carolina: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Co.
- Dan M./Yelp
Ohio: Rhinegeist Brewery
Oklahoma: Prairie Artisan Ales
Oregon: Rogue Ales Brewery
- Courtesy of Port of Portland
Pennsylvania: Troegs Brewing Co.
- Nicole S./Yelp
Rhode Island: Whalers Brewing Co.
- Michele N./Yelp
South Carolina: Holy City Brewing
- Mary Kate A./Yelp
South Dakota: Crow Peak Brewing Co.
- Marcus V./Yelp
Tennessee: Yazoo Brewing Co.
- Facebook/yazoobrewing
Texas: Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
- Alfonso C./Yelp
Utah: Uinta Brewing Co
- Chad M./Yelp
Vermont: The Alchemist
- James L./Yelp
Virginia: The Veil Brewing Co.
- Bobby B./Yelp
Washington: Elysian Brewing Co.
- Elysian
West Virginia: Big Timber Brewing
- Clint B./Yelp
Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing Co.
- Susan H./Yelp
Wyoming: Melvin Brewing Co.
- Melvin Brewing and Melia Robinson/Business Insider