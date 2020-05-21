The most popular delivery order in every state, according to Yelp

- source
- Polupoltinov/Shutterstock
- Yelp’s data team put together a list of the most popular delivery orders unique to every state during the coronavirus pandemic.
- In Vermont, burritos were a go-to order, while loaded burgers were the most popular delivery food in Oregon.
- Other states ordered things like bubble tea more than other items.
Every state has its own tastes when it comes to delicious delivery food.
To determine the most popular delivery order in every state during COVID-19, Yelp data scientist Samuel Hansen mined delivery orders since March 16, which marked the start of shelter-in-place orders nationwide, and identified the most regionally popular food-delivery items in each state. Hansen then named one of the top three relatively popular item in each state as the state’s most popular delivery order.
Here are the most popular delivery orders in every state, according to Yelp.
ALABAMA: Nachos
- Shutterstock
Nachos were the most popular food delivered to Alabama residents.
ALASKA: Gumbo
- Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock
Gumbo may be the state cuisine of Louisiana, but Alaskans love this stew-like dish as well.
ARIZONA: Tacos
- Shutterstock
Arizona has a plethora of delicious Mexican food spots, so it’s no wonder that tacos were the most popular delivery order in the state.
ARKANSAS: Spring rolls
- Caviar
Residents of Arkansas ordered spring rolls in higher frequency than any other state.
CALIFORNIA: Bubble tea
- d3sign/Getty images
Bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink filled with chewy tapioca pearls, was the most popular delivery order in California.
COLORADO: Crab Rangoon
- bhofack2/Getty Images
In Colorado, crab Rangoon was the most popular food ordered for delivery.
CONNECTICUT: Cheese pizza
- Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images
Yelp users in Connecticut stuck with a classic food delivery order – cheese pizza.
DELAWARE: Pho
- hurricanehank/Shutterstock
Pho, a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, was the most popular delivery order in Delaware.
FLORIDA: Garlic rolls
- Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock
Garlic rolls were the go-to delivery order for Floridians.
GEORGIA: Wings
- Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
In Georgia, residents enjoyed the popular game day food of wings.
HAWAII: Bubble tea
- bebe14/Shutterstock
Bubble tea was also a go-to order for Yelp users in Hawaii.
IDAHO: Cheese pizza
- REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cheese pizza was the most popular delivery order in Idaho.
ILLINOIS: Thin-crust pizza
- iStock
Illinois-based Yelp users preferred to order thin-crust pizza.
INDIANA: Poke bowls
- Rosanna U/Getty Images
Indiana residents got Poke bowls, rice or salad bowls filled with sushi-grade fish, delivered more than any other food.
IOWA: Burgers
- Cristiana S/Shutterstock
Iowa Yelp users got burgers delivered more than any other food.
KANSAS: Gyros
- Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock
In Kansas, users ordered the popular Greek street food.
KENTUCKY: Gyros
- Piranhi/Shutterstock
Kentucky residents also got gyros delivered more than any other cuisine.
LOUISIANA: Sushi
- iStock
In Louisiana, sushi was the most popular food that residents had delivered.
MAINE: Pad thai
- Brian Yarvin/Shutterstock
Pad thai was named the most popular delivery order in Maine.
MARYLAND: Gyros
- Steve Heap/Shutterstock
Maryland users enjoyed ordering gyros.
MASSACHUSETTS: General Tso’s chicken
- AS Food studio/Shutterstock
In Massachusetts, users ordered General Tso’s chicken more than other foods.
MICHIGAN: Bubble tea
- THANAPHON SUBSANG/Shutterstock
Michigan Yelp users also enjoyed getting bubble tea delivered.
MINNESOTA: Donuts
- iStock
In Minnesota, donuts reigned supreme as the most popular delivery item.
MISSISSIPPI: Catfish
- HMR2017/Shutterstock
Catfish was the most popular delivery item in Mississippi.
MISSOURI: Belgian fries
- Shebeko/Shutterstock
Belgian fries were the most popular order in Missouri.
MONTANA: Egg rolls
- yuliang11/ iStock
Montana users ordered egg rolls at a high frequency.
NEBRASKA: Sushi
- Shutterstock
Sushi was the most popular delivery item in Nebraska.
NEVADA: Spam musubi
- Elena Graham/Shutterstock
Spam musubi, a rice-based dish featuring Spam, rice, and seaweed, is a popular dish in Hawaii, but Nevada residents seem to love it as well.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Crab Rangoon
- Brandy McKnight/Shutterstock
Crab Rangoon was the most popular delivery order in New Hampshire.
NEW JERSEY: Cheese pizza
- Thaninee Chuensomchit/Shutterstock
New Jersey users ordered cheese pizza for delivery.
NEW MEXICO: Green chile cheeseburgers
- Chris Curtis/Shutterstock
New Mexico foodies got cheeseburgers topped with green chiles delivered.
NEW YORK: Cheese pizza
- littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock
It may come as no surprise that the most popular delivery order for New Yorkers was cheese pizza.
NORTH CAROLINA: Tacos
- Neha A./Yelp
Tacos were the most popular delivery item in North Carolina.
NORTH DAKOTA: Gyros
- Konstantinos Lagos/Shutterstock
Residents of North Dakota ordered gyros for delivery.
OHIO: Deep-dish pizza
- Supitcha McAdam/Shutterstock
Nope, not in Illinois – residents of Ohio ordered deep-dish pizza while social distancing.
OKLAHOMA: Croissants
- Nilufer/iStock
Oklahoma users got croissants delivered.
OREGON: Loaded burgers
- Polupoltinov/Shutterstock
Oregon foodies didn’t order regular burgers – they got theirs loaded with tons of delicious toppings.
PENNSYLVANIA: Italian subs
- Ezume Images/Shutterstock
Italian subs were the go-to delivery order for users in Pennsylvania.
RHODE ISLAND: General Tso’s chicken
- iStock
Rhode Island foodies ordered General Tso’s chicken for delivery.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Sushi
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Yelp users in South Carolina got sushi delivered to their homes while social distancing.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Dumplings
- Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
Dumplings were a go-to order for many Yelp users in South Dakota.
TENNESSEE: Chicken tenders
- Hollis Johnson
Chicken fingers were ordered at a high frequency in Tennessee.
TEXAS: Crawfish
- Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau / iStock
Texans haven’t let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from enjoying crawfish season.
UTAH: Hot wings
- Merrimon Crawford/Shutterstock
Hot wings were on many Yelp users’ minds in Utah.
VERMONT: Burritos
- Taryn Varricchio / INSIDER
In Vermont, burritos were a go-to order.
VIRGINIA: Tacos
- Cheesecake Factory
In Virginia, Yelp users preferred to order tacos over other delivery options.
WASHINGTON: Pad thai
- AOF_SNIPER/Shutterstock
Washington-based Yelp users ordered pad thai for delivery.
WEST VIRGINIA: Bao buns
- Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev
Bao buns, Chinese rolls typically filled with BBQ pork and pickled vegetables, were the most popular delivery order for West Virginia.
WISCONSIN: Pad thai
- Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock
Wisconsin users got pad thai delivered while social distancing.
WYOMING: Naan bread
- Kwanbenz/Shutterstock
Naan bread was the most popular delivery order in Wyoming.
