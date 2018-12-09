The 31 most popular cities in the world for travelers

Mark Abadi, Business Insider US
New York City attracted 13 million international tourists last year, but it wasn't No. 1 on the list.

New York City attracted 13 million international tourists last year, but it wasn't No. 1 on the list.
Turtix/Shutterstock

  • The list of the most visited cities in the world was released this week by market-research firm Euromonitor International.
  • New York City saw more than 13 million international tourists last year, but it only finished No. 8 on the global list.
  • Asian cities dominated the top 10, with one city attracting nearly 28 million international tourists.

Euromonitor International released its annual ranking of the most visited cities in the world this week, measuring the appeal of some of the world’s most famous destinations to international travelers.

The UK-based market-research firm looked at 600 cities worldwide and ranked the 100 that attracted the most international tourists in 2017, and projected estimates for 2018 using part-year data.

Seven American cities made the cut this year, led by New York City, which attracted more than 13 million tourists in 2017, good for eighth in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, Asian cities dominated the top of the list, comprising seven out of the top 10 most popular cities. One Asian tourism powerhouse retained its title for the eighth consecutive year, leading the world with nearly 28 million international visitors.

Read on to see the biggest urban tourism hotspots in the world:

31. Barcelona, Spain

Luciano Mortula/iStock

2017 arrivals: 6,530,100

2018 estimate: 6,726,000

30. Osaka, Japan

Shutterstock/gowithstock

2017 arrivals: 6,605,900

2018 estimate: 7,456,300

29. Agra, India

Iuliia Khabibullina/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 6,644,000

2018 estimate: 8,258,200

28. Las Vegas, USA

Flickr / Moyan Brenn

2017 arrivals: 6,687,800

2018 estimate: 6,599,300

27. Los Angeles, USA

Sean Pavone

2017 arrivals: 7,165,000

2018 estimate: 7,246,400

26. Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China.
LMspencer/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 7,193,300

2018 estimate: 7,359,600

25. Pattaya, Thailand

Shutterstock/coffeehuman

2017 arrivals: 7,426,200

2018 estimate: 8,620,000

24. Seoul, South Korea

501room/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 7,659,100

2018 estimate: 7,731,400

23. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Shutterstock/S-F

2017 arrivals: 7,848,000

2018 estimate: 8,476,600

22. Miami, USA

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

2017 arrivals: 8,075,800

2018 estimate: 8,071,200

21. Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Shutterstock/Sony Herdiana

2017 arrivals: 8,632,300

2018 estimate: 9,484,300

20. Prague, Czech Republic

Shutterstock/Noppasin Wongchum

2017 arrivals: 8,806,700

2018 estimate: 9,038,900

19. Mumbai, India

saiko3p / Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 8,984,900

2018 estimate: 10,670,100

18. Guangzhou, China

imageshunter / Shutterstock.com

2017 arrivals: 9,004,800

2018 estimate: 9,392,000

17. Taipei, Taiwan

weniliou/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,273,300

2018 estimate: 9,783,300

16. Antalya, Turkey

muratart/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,482,400

2018 estimate: 10,729,300

15. Rome, Italy

Mariia Golovianko/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,353,900

2018 estimate: 9,531,600

14. Tokyo, Japan

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,272,900

2018 estimate: 9,549,400

13. Delhi, India

iStock / skaman306

2017 arrivals: 10,157,000

2018 estimate: 12,505,300

12. Istanbul, Turkey

Shutterstock/Seqoya

2017 arrivals: 10,730,300

2018 estimate: 12,121,100

11. Phuket, Thailand

Shutterstock/John Walker

2017 arrivals: 11,613,100

2018 estimate: 11,949,500

10. Shenzhen, China

Shutterstock/HelloRF Zcool

2017 arrivals: 12,075,100

2018 estimate: 12,437,300

9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Shutterstock/TTstudio

2017 arrivals: 12,843,500

2018 estimate: 13,434,300

8. New York City, USA

New York City attracted 13 million international tourists last year, but it wasn't No. 1 on the list.

Turtix/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 13,100,000

2018 estimate: 13,500,000

7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 15,790,000

2018 estimate: 16,658,500

6. Paris, France

neirfy/iStock

2017 arrivals: 15,834,200

2018 estimate: 16,863,500

5. Macau

Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 17,337,200

2018 estimate: 18,931,400

4. Singapore

Aneoho/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 17,618,800

2018 estimate: 18,551,200

3. London, United Kingdom

Yolanta/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 19,827,800

2018 estimate: 20,715,900

2. Bangkok, Thailand

Shutterstock/Fokke Baarssen

2017 arrivals: 22,453,900

2018 estimate: 23,688,800

1. Hong Kong

Shutterstock/Ronnie Chua

2017 arrivals: 27,880,300

2018 estimate: 29,827,200