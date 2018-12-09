The 31 most popular cities in the world for travelers

caption New York City attracted 13 million international tourists last year, but it wasn’t No. 1 on the list. source Turtix/Shutterstock

The list of the most visited cities in the world was released this week by market-research firm Euromonitor International.

New York City saw more than 13 million international tourists last year, but it only finished No. 8 on the global list.

Asian cities dominated the top 10, with one city attracting nearly 28 million international tourists.

Euromonitor International released its annual ranking of the most visited cities in the world this week, measuring the appeal of some of the world’s most famous destinations to international travelers.

The UK-based market-research firm looked at 600 cities worldwide and ranked the 100 that attracted the most international tourists in 2017, and projected estimates for 2018 using part-year data.

Seven American cities made the cut this year, led by New York City, which attracted more than 13 million tourists in 2017, good for eighth in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, Asian cities dominated the top of the list, comprising seven out of the top 10 most popular cities. One Asian tourism powerhouse retained its title for the eighth consecutive year, leading the world with nearly 28 million international visitors.

Read on to see the biggest urban tourism hotspots in the world:

31. Barcelona, Spain

2017 arrivals: 6,530,100

2018 estimate: 6,726,000

30. Osaka, Japan

source Shutterstock/gowithstock

2017 arrivals: 6,605,900

2018 estimate: 7,456,300

29. Agra, India

source Iuliia Khabibullina/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 6,644,000

2018 estimate: 8,258,200

28. Las Vegas, USA

2017 arrivals: 6,687,800

2018 estimate: 6,599,300

27. Los Angeles, USA

source Sean Pavone

2017 arrivals: 7,165,000

2018 estimate: 7,246,400

26. Shanghai, China

caption Shanghai, China. source LMspencer/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 7,193,300

2018 estimate: 7,359,600

25. Pattaya, Thailand

source Shutterstock/coffeehuman

2017 arrivals: 7,426,200

2018 estimate: 8,620,000

24. Seoul, South Korea

source 501room/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 7,659,100

2018 estimate: 7,731,400

23. Amsterdam, Netherlands

source Shutterstock/S-F

2017 arrivals: 7,848,000

2018 estimate: 8,476,600

22. Miami, USA

source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

2017 arrivals: 8,075,800

2018 estimate: 8,071,200

21. Mecca, Saudi Arabia

source Shutterstock/Sony Herdiana

2017 arrivals: 8,632,300

2018 estimate: 9,484,300

20. Prague, Czech Republic

source Shutterstock/Noppasin Wongchum

2017 arrivals: 8,806,700

2018 estimate: 9,038,900

19. Mumbai, India

2017 arrivals: 8,984,900

2018 estimate: 10,670,100

18. Guangzhou, China

source imageshunter / Shutterstock.com

2017 arrivals: 9,004,800

2018 estimate: 9,392,000

17. Taipei, Taiwan

source weniliou/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,273,300

2018 estimate: 9,783,300

16. Antalya, Turkey

2017 arrivals: 9,482,400

2018 estimate: 10,729,300

15. Rome, Italy

source Mariia Golovianko/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,353,900

2018 estimate: 9,531,600

14. Tokyo, Japan

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 9,272,900

2018 estimate: 9,549,400

13. Delhi, India

2017 arrivals: 10,157,000

2018 estimate: 12,505,300

12. Istanbul, Turkey

source Shutterstock/Seqoya

2017 arrivals: 10,730,300

2018 estimate: 12,121,100

11. Phuket, Thailand

source Shutterstock/John Walker

2017 arrivals: 11,613,100

2018 estimate: 11,949,500

10. Shenzhen, China

source Shutterstock/HelloRF Zcool

2017 arrivals: 12,075,100

2018 estimate: 12,437,300

9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

source Shutterstock/TTstudio

2017 arrivals: 12,843,500

2018 estimate: 13,434,300

8. New York City, USA

2017 arrivals: 13,100,000

2018 estimate: 13,500,000

7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

source Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 15,790,000

2018 estimate: 16,658,500

6. Paris, France

source neirfy/iStock

2017 arrivals: 15,834,200

2018 estimate: 16,863,500

5. Macau

source Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 17,337,200

2018 estimate: 18,931,400

4. Singapore

source Aneoho/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 17,618,800

2018 estimate: 18,551,200

3. London, United Kingdom

source Yolanta/Shutterstock

2017 arrivals: 19,827,800

2018 estimate: 20,715,900

2. Bangkok, Thailand

source Shutterstock/Fokke Baarssen

2017 arrivals: 22,453,900

2018 estimate: 23,688,800

1. Hong Kong

source Shutterstock/Ronnie Chua

2017 arrivals: 27,880,300

2018 estimate: 29,827,200