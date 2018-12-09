The 31 most popular cities in the world for travelers

- source
- Turtix/Shutterstock
- The list of the most visited cities in the world was released this week by market-research firm Euromonitor International.
- New York City saw more than 13 million international tourists last year, but it only finished No. 8 on the global list.
- Asian cities dominated the top 10, with one city attracting nearly 28 million international tourists.
Euromonitor International released its annual ranking of the most visited cities in the world this week, measuring the appeal of some of the world’s most famous destinations to international travelers.
The UK-based market-research firm looked at 600 cities worldwide and ranked the 100 that attracted the most international tourists in 2017, and projected estimates for 2018 using part-year data.
Seven American cities made the cut this year, led by New York City, which attracted more than 13 million tourists in 2017, good for eighth in the global rankings.
Meanwhile, Asian cities dominated the top of the list, comprising seven out of the top 10 most popular cities. One Asian tourism powerhouse retained its title for the eighth consecutive year, leading the world with nearly 28 million international visitors.
Read on to see the biggest urban tourism hotspots in the world:
31. Barcelona, Spain
- source
- Luciano Mortula/iStock
2017 arrivals: 6,530,100
2018 estimate: 6,726,000
30. Osaka, Japan
- source
- Shutterstock/gowithstock
2017 arrivals: 6,605,900
2018 estimate: 7,456,300
29. Agra, India
- source
- Iuliia Khabibullina/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 6,644,000
2018 estimate: 8,258,200
28. Las Vegas, USA
- source
- Flickr / Moyan Brenn
2017 arrivals: 6,687,800
2018 estimate: 6,599,300
27. Los Angeles, USA
- source
- Sean Pavone
2017 arrivals: 7,165,000
2018 estimate: 7,246,400
26. Shanghai, China
- source
- LMspencer/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 7,193,300
2018 estimate: 7,359,600
25. Pattaya, Thailand
- source
- Shutterstock/coffeehuman
2017 arrivals: 7,426,200
2018 estimate: 8,620,000
24. Seoul, South Korea
- source
- 501room/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 7,659,100
2018 estimate: 7,731,400
23. Amsterdam, Netherlands
- source
- Shutterstock/S-F
2017 arrivals: 7,848,000
2018 estimate: 8,476,600
22. Miami, USA
- source
- Courtesy of TripAdvisor
2017 arrivals: 8,075,800
2018 estimate: 8,071,200
21. Mecca, Saudi Arabia
- source
- Shutterstock/Sony Herdiana
2017 arrivals: 8,632,300
2018 estimate: 9,484,300
20. Prague, Czech Republic
- source
- Shutterstock/Noppasin Wongchum
2017 arrivals: 8,806,700
2018 estimate: 9,038,900
19. Mumbai, India
- source
- saiko3p / Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 8,984,900
2018 estimate: 10,670,100
18. Guangzhou, China
- source
- imageshunter / Shutterstock.com
2017 arrivals: 9,004,800
2018 estimate: 9,392,000
17. Taipei, Taiwan
- source
- weniliou/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 9,273,300
2018 estimate: 9,783,300
16. Antalya, Turkey
- source
- muratart/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 9,482,400
2018 estimate: 10,729,300
15. Rome, Italy
- source
- Mariia Golovianko/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 9,353,900
2018 estimate: 9,531,600
14. Tokyo, Japan
- source
- ESB Professional/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 9,272,900
2018 estimate: 9,549,400
13. Delhi, India
- source
- iStock / skaman306
2017 arrivals: 10,157,000
2018 estimate: 12,505,300
12. Istanbul, Turkey
- source
- Shutterstock/Seqoya
2017 arrivals: 10,730,300
2018 estimate: 12,121,100
11. Phuket, Thailand
- source
- Shutterstock/John Walker
2017 arrivals: 11,613,100
2018 estimate: 11,949,500
10. Shenzhen, China
- source
- Shutterstock/HelloRF Zcool
2017 arrivals: 12,075,100
2018 estimate: 12,437,300
9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- source
- Shutterstock/TTstudio
2017 arrivals: 12,843,500
2018 estimate: 13,434,300
8. New York City, USA
- source
- Turtix/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 13,100,000
2018 estimate: 13,500,000
7. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- source
- Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 15,790,000
2018 estimate: 16,658,500
6. Paris, France
- source
- neirfy/iStock
2017 arrivals: 15,834,200
2018 estimate: 16,863,500
5. Macau
- source
- Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 17,337,200
2018 estimate: 18,931,400
4. Singapore
- source
- Aneoho/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 17,618,800
2018 estimate: 18,551,200
3. London, United Kingdom
- source
- Yolanta/Shutterstock
2017 arrivals: 19,827,800
2018 estimate: 20,715,900
2. Bangkok, Thailand
- source
- Shutterstock/Fokke Baarssen
2017 arrivals: 22,453,900
2018 estimate: 23,688,800
1. Hong Kong
- source
- Shutterstock/Ronnie Chua
2017 arrivals: 27,880,300
2018 estimate: 29,827,200