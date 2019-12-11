The most popular dog breeds of 2019, according to Google

- source
- Google released its 2019 Year in Search today, and the list included the most searched dog breeds.
- While some of the breeds were predictable, like golden retrievers, more surprising breeds got in there too, like the cane corso.
- Here are the most searched dog breeds this year, according to Google.
Did you search for a specific dog breed this year? You might have contributed to these 10 breeds that made their way onto Google’s Year in Search for 2019.
Google provided Insider with the most popular dog breeds on its search engine this year, from poodles to Rottweilers.
Keep scrolling to find out the kind of dogs people were searching for this year.
10. English cocker spaniel
The American Kennel Club describes these dogs as “merry” and “upbeat in the field and mellow at home,” and also says that they’re “widely admired for [their] delightful personalities and irresistible good looks.”
9. Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees can weigh up to 100 pounds, and are “mellow companions and vigilant guardians of home and family,” according to the AKC.
8. Bernese mountain dog
The general temperament of a Bernese mountain dog is “good-natured, calm, [and] strong,” according to the AKC.
7. Malinois (Belgian shepherd)
A Malinois is classified as a variety of Belgian shepherd. There are four in total: the Malinois, the Groenendael, the Laekenois, and the Tervuren.
6. Cane corso
Cane corsos go all the way back to ancient Roman times. The name loosely translates to “bodyguard” in Latin.
5. Doberman pinscher
According to the AKC, Dobermans are “loyal, fearless, [and] alert.”
4. Rottweiler
Rottweilers might be known as ferocious guard dogs, but the AKC calls them “gentle playmates and protectors.”
3. Australian shepherd
Australian shepherds are especially known for their multi-colored eyes, making them of one of the few dog breeds that regularly has what’s called heterochromia.
2. Poodle
Poodles are a diverse breed – they come in toy, miniature and standard sizes, multiple colors, and are frequently mixed with other dogs to create designer breeds like labradoodles, maltipoos, schnoodles, pomapoos, etc.
1. Golden retriever
Unsurprisingly, the golden retriever was the most searched for dog breed this year. This breed is one of the most common in the US, according to the American Kennel Club.
