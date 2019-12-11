The most popular dog breeds of 2019, according to Google

caption Golden retrievers were searched a lot this year. source Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Did you search for a specific dog breed this year? You might have contributed to these 10 breeds that made their way onto Google’s Year in Search for 2019.

Google provided Insider with the most popular dog breeds on its search engine this year, from poodles to Rottweilers.

Keep scrolling to find out the kind of dogs people were searching for this year.

10. English cocker spaniel

The American Kennel Club describes these dogs as “merry” and “upbeat in the field and mellow at home,” and also says that they’re “widely admired for [their] delightful personalities and irresistible good looks.”

9. Great Pyrenees

caption Look at that face. source Anne Richard/Shutterstock

Great Pyrenees can weigh up to 100 pounds, and are “mellow companions and vigilant guardians of home and family,” according to the AKC.

8. Bernese mountain dog

caption They’re known for their distinctive coloring. source Cuveland/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The general temperament of a Bernese mountain dog is “good-natured, calm, [and] strong,” according to the AKC.

7. Malinois (Belgian shepherd)

caption A Malinois. source Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Malinois is classified as a variety of Belgian shepherd. There are four in total: the Malinois, the Groenendael, the Laekenois, and the Tervuren.

6. Cane corso

caption A cane corso waits to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Cane corsos go all the way back to ancient Roman times. The name loosely translates to “bodyguard” in Latin.

5. Doberman pinscher

caption Fashionable. source Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

According to the AKC, Dobermans are “loyal, fearless, [and] alert.”

4. Rottweiler

caption A smiley Rottweiler. source Serova_Ekaterina/Shutterstock

Rottweilers might be known as ferocious guard dogs, but the AKC calls them “gentle playmates and protectors.”

3. Australian shepherd

caption Australian shepherd pups. source Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Australian shepherds are especially known for their multi-colored eyes, making them of one of the few dog breeds that regularly has what’s called heterochromia.

2. Poodle

caption A poodle. source topdigipro/Shutterstock

Poodles are a diverse breed – they come in toy, miniature and standard sizes, multiple colors, and are frequently mixed with other dogs to create designer breeds like labradoodles, maltipoos, schnoodles, pomapoos, etc.

1. Golden retriever

caption A golden retriever. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the golden retriever was the most searched for dog breed this year. This breed is one of the most common in the US, according to the American Kennel Club.