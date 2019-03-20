The 10 most popular dog breeds in the US this year

- source
- The American Kennel Club just released the top 10 dog breeds in the US in 2018.
- Plenty of adorable pups made the list, including beagles, French bulldogs, and poodles.
- But the winner is the Labrador retriever, which has been the most popular dog in the US since 1991.
Need some help choosing what breed of dog to get? Look no further than the American Kennel Club’s list of the most popular dog breeds in the US. They gathered the data from their registry list, which contains thousands of dogs.
While there were a few surprises, like the German shorthaired pointer, the breeds on the list are mainly well-known, classic breeds like golden retrievers, poodles, and bulldogs.
Keep scrolling to see what the most popular dog breeds in the US were last year.
10. Yorkshire terrier
A Yorkshire terrier, or Yorkie, normally weighs just seven pounds.
9. German shorthaired pointer
Prince Albrecht zu Solms-Braunfels, a German prince, was key in the development of the breed.
8. Rottweiler
While rottweilers’ reputation precedes them, they’re just as friendly as any other dog.
7. Poodle
Poodles come in three sizes: toy, miniature, and standard.
6. Beagle
The American Kennel Club describes beagles as “friendly, curious, [and] merry.”
5. Bulldog
While their popularity is undeniable, bulldogs are infamous for their suffering and smashed snouts, which make breathing difficult.
4. French bulldog
While they’re number four overall, Frenchies are a big hit in cities. They’re the top pup in Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Oakland, Orlando, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.
3. Golden retriever
A golden retriever named Todd was named the 2018 Dog of the Year after saving his owner from a rattlesnake.
2. German shepherd
Even Joe Biden’s a fan – he adopted a German shepherd, Major, in November 2018.
1. Labrador retriever
This marks the breed’s landmark 28th year in a row of being the top dog breed in the US.
