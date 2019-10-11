We now know the 10 most popular emoji for the first time ever

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-
The breakdown of the most frequently used emoji, according to the Unicode Consortium.

The Unicode Consortium has released the most popularly used emoji for the first time ever.

The Unicode Consortium sets the international standards for characters, including emoji, across software platforms, and it uses frequency as one factor to determine which emoji make the cut.

The Consortium said that it is publishing this data in part to help people who are proposing new emoji. Frequently used emoji impact what categories and types of emoji the Consortium accepts, it said.

For this list, Unicode said its rankings were based on “median frequency across multiple sources.” Characters that come with varying skin tones and genders were counted together, and newer emoji didn’t rank highly since they take time to roll out to every platform.

Check out the top 10 most frequently used emoji, and see how your own list compares.

10. Thumbs up

9. Face blowing a kiss

8. Loudly crying face

7. Two hearts

6. Folded hands

5. Smiling face with smiling eyes

4. Rolling on the floor laughing

3. Smiling face with heart eyes

2. Red heart

1. Face with tears of joy

