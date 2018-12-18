10 foods that were wildly popular in 2018

caption Each year, Grubhub releases a “Year In Food” report that sheds light on America’s eating trends. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Grubhub ranks America’s most popular food trends based on the millions of orders made through its service each year.

Bean burritos took the top spot as the most popular food.

Chicken made up half of the list’s most popular foods.

While poke bowls are still on trend, their popularity has fallen since last year.

Other favorite items include cauliflower rice bowls, baby back ribs, and chicken burritos.

Each year, Grubhub ranks the most popular foods according to the millions of diners who use the food delivery service.

In 2017, avocado toast was Grubhub’s third most popular dish. In 2018, it doesn’t even appear in the top 10.

Instead, dishes like cauliflower rice, chicken and waffles, and poke bowls made this year’s list, which Grubhub determined by analyzing orders made by over 16 million users.

Scroll on to see what Americans using Grubhub ate in 2018.

10. Americans ordered more buffalo-flavored cauliflower in 2018, landing the dish in 10th place.

caption Grubhub orders for cauliflower dishes have gone up in 2018. source Nate Allred/Shutterstock

Cauliflower has been taking America by storm in 2018, according to The New York Times, replacing many higher-carb alternatives.

Grubhub’s own data reflects diners’ love for the vegetable, with buffalo sauce-flavored cauliflower increasing in popularity by 124% this year.

9. Parmesan chicken remains a popular dish, coming in ninth place.

caption Parmesan chicken is considered an Italian-American dish. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

The origins of parmesan chicken aren’t entirely clear, but it is said to have been inspired by eggplant parmesan, and made popular by Italian immigrants in the US.

According to Food Timeline, the dish became popular after World War II. In 2018, it seems Americans’ love of chicken parm hasn’t waned, with the dish rising in popularity by 138%.

8. In eighth place, chicken and waffle sliders became popular this year.

caption Chicken and waffle sliders were a go-to choice for Grubhub diners in 2018. source Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

Though originating in the South, chicken and waffles are a combination that have long been popular all over the US. A more modern take on the dish, chicken and waffle sliders rose in popularity by 145% this year, according to Grubhub.

Read more: KFC’s chicken & waffle sandwich is the best of its new dishes and unlike anything else on the menu

7. Cauliflower rice bowls came in seventh place, suggesting that some Americans are looking for lower-carb alternatives.

caption Cauliflower can be used as a substitute for rice. source Fascinadora/Shutterstock

Cauliflower’s versatility lends itself to a variety of dishes, like cauliflower rice bowls. With a 155% jump in popularity in 2018, the dish has become one of Grubhub’s most popular dishes of the year.

6. It’ll be hard convincing Americans to stop eating chicken sandwiches, which came in sixth place this year.

caption Chicken has been America’s most consumed meat for decades now. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

In the early 1990s, chicken outpaced beef as America’s most popular meat, and it’s a regular option at most major fast-food chains. So it should come as no surprise that chicken sandwiches have made this year’s Grubhub list, seeing a 160% increase in popularity.

5. Americans are devouring chicken burritos, which came in fifth place.

caption Chicken burritos are more popular than sandwiches in 2018. source Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER

Chicken sandwiches were beat out by chicken burritos in 2018, with their popularity rising by 164% this year.

4. Pork baby back ribs came in fourth place.

caption Barbecue enthusiasts love pork baby back ribs. source Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

A staple part of American barbecue, pork baby back ribs had a 165% jump in popularity this year.

3. With chicken sliders in third place, it seems Americans can’t get enough of the snack.

caption Sliders have become a commonplace addition to restaurant menus. source Phillip Wise/Shutterstock

Rising in popularity by almost 200% in 2018, chicken sliders have become more common additions to restaurant menus in recent years.

2. In second place, poke’s popularity doesn’t look like it’s going away.

caption Poke is still a popular choice 2018. source Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock

With a 643% increase in popularity last year, poke bowls were Grubhub’s favorite food for 2017. In 2018, the dish has maintained its clout among diners, with a 205% rise in popularity.

1. In first place, bean burritos are winning people over the most.

caption Bean burritos saw the biggest surge in popularity this year. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Bean burritos saw the biggest surge in interest on Grubhub’s platform this year, with a 276% increase in popularity. Bean burritos were a fitting winner, suggesting that Americans made relatively healthy choices this year.

