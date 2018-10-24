The 15 hottest tech jobs for Gen Z workers right now

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

It might be hard to imagine that people born as late as 2000 – a designation known as Gen Z – are already entering the professional workforce.

But they are, and there’s a few jobs in the tech sphere that 18- to 25-year-old workers are particularly excited about. Some of those jobs are even nearing the six-figure salary mark.

Comparably, a website that monitors the job market for trends, compiled a list of the 15 most popular tech jobs for Gen Z workers, ordered by average salary:

15. Customer service rep ($43,924)

A customer service rep is responsible for addressing any concerns or issues a customer may have, as well as answering inquiries and questions.

14. Marketing associate ($50,185)

A marketing associate is an entry-level worker who will work on the marketing team to advertise and promote the business.

13. Technical support manager ($50,306)

The technical support manager is in charge of the tech support team, which handles any issues with the company’s technology or systems.

12. Sales rep ($53,891)

A sales rep is in charge of acquiring and maintaining clients, with the end goal of selling the company’s product.

11. Account manager ($59,229)

An account manager will maintain the client relationship with a particular customer or set of customers.

10. Operations manager ($64,853)

The operations manager keeps track of the company’s production system, and manages the general day-to-day operations.

9. System administrator ($67,464)

The systems administrator, commonly shortened to SysAdmin, is in charge of the company’s internal tech systems, such as servers and computer systems.

8. Business analyst ($69,367)

A business analyst will study the operations of the company, and determine what sort of improvements or changes can be made.

7. Financial analyst ($69,560)

A financial analyst will assist in the company’s investment decisions, as well as analyze the financial systems of the company as a whole.

6. UI/UX designer ($80,296)

A UI/UX designer will create either the user interface or user experience systems on a particular project.

5. DevOps engineer ($87,400)

A DevOps engineer tends to have a mix of the responsibilities of both a software developer and IT worker, and will work with coding and testing products.

4. Developer ($93,987)

A developer is a general role, usually tasked with coding and building a core product.

3. Product manager ($95,266)

The product manager will lead a team that’s tasked with building a particular product for the company.

2. Data scientist ($96,115)

A data scientist will analyze relevant data, identify trends, and utilize algorithms.

1. Mobile developer ($96,631)

A mobile developer is tasked with creating software designed for mobile apps and services.