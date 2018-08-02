Here are the country’s 10 most popular and unpopular governors

- source
- Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Republican governors continue to remain popular in Democrat-heavy Northeastern states, according to a new Morning Consult poll.
The approval rating rankings are based on a survey of more than 326,000 registered voters between April 1 and June 30.
The five least and five most popular governors are:
LEAST POPULAR: 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin
- source
- Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Approve: 19%
Disapprove: 74%
2. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy
- source
- Getty Images/John Moore
Approve: 21%
Disapprove: 71%
3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner
Approve: 27%
Disapprove: 60%
4. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin
- source
- Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Approve: 29%
Disapprove: 57%
5. Alaska Independent Bill Walker
Approve: 29%
Disapprove: 54%
MOST POPULAR: 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker
- source
- Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit
Approve: 69%
Disapprove: 17%
2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan
- source
- Larry French/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor
Approve: 68%
Disapprove: 17%
3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey
Approve: 67%
Disapprove: 17%
4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu
Approve: 61%
Disapprove: 22%
5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard
Approve: 61%
Disapprove: 24%