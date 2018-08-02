Here are the country’s 10 most popular and unpopular governors

By
Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
-
Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts clinched the top spot this year.

Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts clinched the top spot this year.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Republican governors continue to remain popular in Democrat-heavy Northeastern states, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

The approval rating rankings are based on a survey of more than 326,000 registered voters between April 1 and June 30.

The five least and five most popular governors are:

LEAST POPULAR: 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

Mary Fallin.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Approve: 19%

Disapprove: 74%

2. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy

Dannel Malloy.
Getty Images/John Moore

Approve: 21%

Disapprove: 71%

3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner

Approve: 27%

Disapprove: 60%

4. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin

Matt Bevin.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Approve: 29%

Disapprove: 57%

5. Alaska Independent Bill Walker

Approve: 29%

Disapprove: 54%

MOST POPULAR: 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

Charlie Baker.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit

Approve: 69%

Disapprove: 17%

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

Larry Hogan.
Larry French/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor

Approve: 68%

Disapprove: 17%

3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey

Approve: 67%

Disapprove: 17%

4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu

Approve: 61%

Disapprove: 22%

5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard

Approve: 61%

Disapprove: 24%