The most popular hairstyle the year you were born

caption Jennifer Aniston’s “The Rachel” was all the rage in the 90s. source Getty Images

From the red carpet to Instagram, celebrities are always at the forefront of the latest hair trends that help define the era.

The ’60s gave us cropped pixie cuts, the ’70s brought feathery layers, and the ’80s were all about volume. “The Rachel” dominated the ’90s after Jennifer Aniston made the look iconic on “Friends,” and in the 2000s, crimped hair and chunky highlights made a major comeback thanks to stars like Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson.

More recently, lobs and blunt bangs have been spotted everywhere. But looking back, there have been even wilder trends in eras past.

Take a look at the hairstyle that defined the year you were born below.

1960 – 1962: The beehive was created by Margaret Vinci Heldt when Modern Beauty Shop Magazine (now Modern Salon) asked her to dream up something exciting for the magazine.

caption Celebrities like Audrey Hepburn (pictured above) and Brigitte Bardot wore the iconic ‘do. source Stan Meagher/Getty Images

In a 2012 interview with Modern Salon, Heldt recalled the moment she styled her creation on a live model for the photo shoot: “The editor said, ‘Margaret! That looks just like a beehive. Could we call it a beehive?'”

1963 – 1965: French film star Brigitte Bardot popularized heavy bangs and voluminous hair.

caption She often tied her locks into a spunky ponytail with a black ribbon. source Evening Standard/Getty Images

Adding volume to the top of the hair, whether pulled all the way up or cascading down, was a popular takeaway from the beehive trend developed in 1960.

1966 – 1968: The sleek, side-parted pixie cut dominated when supermodel Twiggy rose to fame in the 1960s.

caption Her effortless haircut accentuated her famous lashes. source Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Also reinforcing the power of the pixie was model Mia Farrow, who made her debut in Vogue with an 11-page editorial spread.

1969 – 1971: Slightly longer than the ’60s pixie was the side-swept bob worn on the likes of Diana Ross.

caption Ross took the center in this photo with the Supremes. source Keystone/Getty Images

The mod style was both polished and sculpted.

1972 – 1974: Fringes got a ’70s update with a longer and sleeker style than the shorter bangs of the ’60s.

Her natural, face-framing layers also pointed to the soft, natural vibe that this decade was remembered for in terms of beauty trends.

1975 – 1977: In the ’70s, everyone wanted to emulate Farrah Fawcett’s hairdo, which consisted of long bangs and wispy layers.

Stylist Allen Edwards was responsible for giving the “Charlie’s Angels” actress the feathered style that became her signature.

1978 – 1980: Excessive volume and wild curls played into the spunky and edgy style that consumed the 1980s.

Though Newton-John’s teased crop was pegged to the 1950s for the “Grease” storyline, it carried over into the 1980s.

1981 – 1983: Princess Diana popularized a short, side-swept cut.

caption Her elegant bob often peeked out beneath her beautiful tiaras and fabulous hats. source Stringer/Getty Images

Drama was essential to the ’80s and this feathered crop style was a highly coveted example.

1984 – 1986: Big ponytails secured high on the head were all the rage.

caption Madonna would become known for the voluminous updo. source Sean Kardon/Getty Images

Madonna often wore her hair in a high pony. As well as setting hair trends, the singer made waves in the fashion world.

1987 – 1989: Janet Jackson’s teased and tousled poof hairstyle became an ‘80s staple.

Unlike the bangs of the ’70s, this pulled-back style opened up the face while still supporting major volume.

1990-1992: Mariah Carey helped make bouncy ringlets a huge trend in the early ’90s.

The ringlets added some major volume and texture that became a defining look of the era.

1993 – 1995: The mid-’90s were all about perfecting the chic updo.

caption Whitney Houston made an updo look effortless. source Ron Frehm/Getty Images

Whitney Houston gave people hair inspiration after sporting the style during her performance of “I Will Always Love You” during the 1994 Grammy Awards.

1996 – 1998: Jennifer Aniston’s portrayal of Rachel Green on the hit TV show “Friends” led to the creation of “The Rachel” haircut.

caption “The Rachel” has since become an iconic hairstyle. source Getty Images

The style consists of short, choppy layers with streaky highlights and a slight curl.

1999 – 2001: As teen pop stars like Christina Aguilera took over the music scene, crimped hair became all the rage.

caption Christina Aguilera definitely pulled off the crimped look. source Chris Weeks/Getty Images

The zig-zag style was a staple in the ’80s, but the early 2000s saw a major comeback for the wavy style.

2002 – 2004: The mid-2000s were all about chunky highlights.

caption Kelly Clarkson became a hair idol. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson helped popularize the look by sporting them every week on “American Idol” in 2002.

2005 – 2007: Beachy waves were super on trend thanks to the popularity of Mischa Barton on “The O.C.”

caption Mischa Barton’s hair made waves. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

This wavy look has yet to go out of style, with the “modern-day perm” being a slightly evolved version of the trend.

2008 – 2010: Rihanna completely dominated the music scene during these years, and her edgy pixie crop was one of her most copied looks.

caption Rihanna always brings an edgy twist to her hairstyles. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The “Work” singer paired the shorter cut with some long, side-swept bangs.

2011 – 2013: Bangs had a major comeback thanks to Taylor Swift’s image overhaul.

caption Taylor Swift brought back bangs in a big way. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

We soon saw everyone from Selena Gomez to Kim Kardashian West experiment with some bold, blunt bangs.

2014 – 2016: Beyoncé has experimented with ombre looks for years, but it reached its peak popularity in 2014 and the years following.

caption Beyoncé had a subtle ombre effect in her hair for the 2014 Grammy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The transitional color trend has remained popular to this day thanks to celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Ciara.

2017 – 2018: The lob — or long bob – has undoubtedly become the most popular hairstyle of the last two years.

caption Selena Gomez transformed her long tresses into a lob. source Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

The lob – or long bob – was everywhere in 2017, with celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker getting the chic trim. It doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.