The 10 most popular Halloween costumes in the US

Halloween is around the corner, so, if you haven’t already, it’s time to figure out your costume.

Google determined the most-searched costumes throughout the United States in the month of September so you know what to expect people will wear on October 31.

From Fortnite-inspired outfits to throwback 1980s attire, there’s a popular costume for everyone this year.

Spooky season is upon us, which means it’s time to pick your Halloween costume.

If you’re still looking for some inspiration, Google has determined the most-searched costumes throughout the United States in the month of September. So, whether you want to go with the flow or stand out from the crowd, this list will help you decide what to wear on October 31.

Without further ado, check out the top 10 most-popular costume searches this Halloween season.

10. Unicorn

Unicorns were the tenth most searched Halloween costume on Google in September.

Whether colorful or sparkly, unicorns were the 10th-most-searched Halloween costume on Google in September.

You can buy this unicorn costume for $39.99 at Party City.

9. 1980s

Throwback 1980s attire were the ninth-most-searched Halloween costume.

Leggings, scrunchies, and leg warmers are all the rage this Halloween. Attire inspired by the 1980s came in at No. 9 on Google’s list of the most-searched Halloween costumes in September.

You can buy this 1980s exercise instructor costume for $18.99 at Party City.

8. Chucky

Chucky is the eighth most popular costume this year.

This creepy doll-turned-killer was No. 8 on Google’s most popular costume search in September.

You can buy this Chucky costume for $29.99 at Party City.

7. Fortnite

Fortnite.

The popular video game will likely inspire many costumes this Halloween, coming in at No. 7 on Google’s ranking.

You can buy this Fortnite costume for $34.99 at Party City.

6. Clown

Clown.

Whether you make it spooky or silly, you’ll be in good company if you wear a clown costume this Halloween – only five costumes were searched more in the US in September.

You can buy this clown costume for $29.99 at Party City.

5. Descendants

Descendants.

Costumes inspired by the Disney show “Descendants” will be common this year, as they were the fifth-most searched option on Google in September.

You can buy this Descendants costume for $44.99 at Party City.

4. Dinosaur

Dinosaur.

Many people are looking to channel the Jurassic period for Halloween this year, as dinosaur costume searches cracked the top five.

You can buy this inflatable dinosaur costume for $43.99 at Party City.

3. Spider-Man

source Party City

Whether you’re a fan of the comic books or movies, Spider-Man was the third-most searched Halloween costume during September.

You can buy this Spider-Man costume for $54.99 at Party City.

2. Witch

Witch.

A classic Halloween costume, a witch was the second-most searched costume during the month of September.

You can buy this witch costume for $24.99 at Party City.

1. IT

Pennywise the Clown.

With “IT Chapter Two” in theaters, “IT” Halloween costumes were the most searched on Google in the United States.

You can buy a Pennywise the clown costume for $54.99 at Party City.