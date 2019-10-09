These are the most popular Halloween costumes about tech and video games, according to Google

caption Google trends put together a list of the top Halloween costumes. source Google

Google recently published “Freightgeist,” a list of the top 500 Halloween costumes based on Google Trends. Using the tool, you can look at the top costumes nationally, or by state. It also tells you which cities a particular costume is trending in, which is useful if you don’t want to share the spotlight with anyone else on October 31.

You can find Halloween costumes of almost anything, from a sexy “Beyond Burger” to the college admissions scandal. Famous (and infamous) tech founders like Steve Jobs and Elizabeth Holmes are also sure to show up, especially because of their recognizable, minimalist styles, although they didn’t make this list.

Check out the 10 most popular tech Halloween costumes, according to Google, below:

Fortnite ranked #7 nationally, so there’s a good chance you’ll see someone in a costume inspired by the game.

source BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/AFP/Getty Images

Video games are popular this year, with Minecraft as #47.

source YouTube/Screenshot

Pikachu is a moderately popular choice, at #62

source Amazon

Dressing as a VSCO girl, #74, is easy, you just need a scrunchie and a HydroFlask (Sksksks).

Naruto comes in at #106

source Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Mario finishes at #117, compared to Luigi’s #164, but they make a great couples costume.

source Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images

#180, a robot costume, can be high-tech or homemade.

source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

After storming Area 51, you can dress up as it, the #218 most popular national costume.

source Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Read more: How Area 51 became the center of alien conspiracy theories

Emojis are choice #236, and there are so many possibilities.

source Photo by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Finally, at #252, your chances of running into another Pac-Man are slim.