The top 20 songs everyone plays on Halloween

caption The Cranberries made the list. source Paul Jeffers/Getty Images

Plenty of holidays are fully covered on the playlist front: Valentine’s Day just needs love songs and Christmas will always have Michael Bublé. But it can be difficult to organize music for a Halloween event.

Luckily, Spotify has released the top-streamed songs on Halloween – and it’s the perfect mix of classic novelties and evergreen rock hits.

The full playlist includes everyone from Beyoncé and Kesha to David Bowie, but we’ve rounded up the top 20 most popular songs to stream on the spooky holiday.

20. “Freaks Come Out at Night” by Whodini (1984)

caption Two members of the trio in the “The Freaks Come Out at Night” music video. source WhodiniVEVO/YouTube

The song explored New York’s nightlife and party culture.

Listen to “The Freaks Come Out at Night” here.

19. “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, and Richard O’Brien (1973)

caption Tim Curry stars as Dr. Frank N. Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” source 20th Century Fox

“Time Warp” is a song featured in the 1973 rock musical “The Rocky Horror Show” and in the soundtrack of its 1975 film adaptation.

Listen to “Time Warp” here.

18. “Zombie” by The Cranberries (1994)

caption Lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in the music video for “Zombie.” source The Cranberries/YouTube

“Zombie” is a protest song by the Irish rock band, written in response to two bomb attacks in Warrington, England.

Listen to “Zombie” here.

17. “Dead Man’s Party” by Oingo Boingo (1986)

caption Lead singer Danny Elfman poses with an old Oingo Boingo record at the in store signing of Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride” on DVD. source Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images

The song has been sprinkled throughout pop culture, including the 1986 film “Back to School” and a Halloween episode of “Malcolm in the Middle.”

Listen to “Dead Man’s Party” here.

16. “Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne (1983)

caption Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The song, featured on his 1983 album of the same name, inspired Ozzy Osbourne’s first-ever music video.

Listen to “Bark at the Moon” here.

15. “Sympathy For The Devil” by The Rolling Stones (1968)

caption The Rolling Stones in London’s Green Park in 1967. source Roger Jackson/Central Press/Getty Images

Rolling Stone magazine named “Sympathy For The Devil” number 32 on its list of the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

Listen to “Sympathy For The Devil” here.

14. “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads (1977)

BBC has referred to “Psycho Killer” as the band’s “signature debut hit.”

Listen to “Psycho Killer” here.

13. “Evil Woman” by Electric Light Orchestra (1975)

caption Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Despite being released on the the band’s fifth album, “Evil Woman,” when released as a single, quickly became Electric Light Orchestra’s biggest worldwide hit.

Listen to “Evil Woman” here.

12. “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins (1956)

caption Bette Midler performs a version of the song in the 1993 Disney film, “Hocus Pocus.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Jalacy “Screamin’ Jay” Hawkins’ recording of this song was selected by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the “500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.”

Listen to “I Put a Spell on You” here.

11. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder (1972)

caption “Superstition” was the lead single from Stevie Wonder’s 15th studio album, “Talking Book.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Superstition” was Stevie Wonder’s first number-one single since “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973.

Listen to “Superstition” here.

10. “Black Magic Woman” by Santana (1968)

caption Gregg Rolie of Santana performs at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2016. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Although the song was popularized by Santana in 1970, “Black Magic Woman” was written by British musician Peter Green and first performed by Fleetwood Mac.

Listen to “Black Magic Woman” here.

9. “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (1988)

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince reportedly worked with New Line Cinema, copyright holders of the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” film franchise, to authorize this song’s release – but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

The duo released the song anyway and was subsequently sued by Freddy Krueger’s people. The lawsuit forced the label to destroy a music video that had already been produced for “A Nightmare on My Street.”

Listen to “A Nightmare on My Street” here.

8. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell (1984)

caption The music video for “Somebody’s Watching Me.” source RockwellVEVO/YouTube

Rockwell’s debut single features guest vocals by brothers Michael Jackson (in the chorus) and his brother Jermaine Jackson.

Listen to “Somebody’s Watching Me” here.

7. “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon (1978)

The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Warren Zevon would later say that he didn’t understand why “Werewolves of London” became a hit, as he didn’t even intitially think “it was suitable to be played on the radio.”

The song was remastered in 2007 after Zevon’s death in 2003.

Listen to “Werewolves of London” here.

6. “This Is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween (1993)

caption “This Is Halloween” is arguably the most famous song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack. source Buena Vista Pictures

“This Is Halloween” is performed by the residents of the fictional “Halloween Town” in Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Listen to “This Is Halloween” here.

5. “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC (1979)

caption Singer Axl Rose and guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Highway to Hell” is the opening track of AC/DC’s album of the same name, which is widely considered one of their most classic.

Listen to “Highway to Hell” here.

4. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”by Blue Öyster Cult (1976)

Despite its morbid lyrics, the band’s lead guitarist, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, wrote “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” as a love song.

Listen to “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” here.

3. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett (1962)

caption Bobby “Boris” Pickett performing “Monster Mash.” source NRRArchives2/YouTube

The novelty single went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the year it was released in the days just before Halloween.

Listen to “Monster Mash” here.

2. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. (1984)

caption Ray Parker Jr. in the music video for “Ghostbusters.” source RayParkerJuniorVEVO/YouTube

Ray Parker Jr. wrote the song to as the theme to the famous “Ghostbusters” film, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson.

Listen to “Ghostbusters” here.

1. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson (1983)

caption Michael Jackson in the iconic music video for “Thriller.” source Michael Jackson/YouTube

Michael Jackson’s 14-minute short film for “Thriller” is one of the most iconic music videos of all time.

Listen to “Thriller” here.