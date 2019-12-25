Still shopping for Christmas GIFs? Here are the most popular holiday reactions, according to Google

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-
Historic Acorn Street in Boston, Massachusetts around the holidays.

caption
Historic Acorn Street in Boston, Massachusetts around the holidays.
source
jorgeantonio/Getty Images

GIFs are a fun addition to any group chat, and they’re found on Facebook, iMessage, and even Slack channels. Last year, tech giant Google bought Tenor, powering GIFs in all of its products. Now, it’s released a list of the most used holiday GIFs. Here are the top ten.

10. This dog dressed as Santa is ready for Christmas.

Christmas Cheer Christmas Is Coming GIF from ChristmascheerGIFs

9. Carlton of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' rocks a Christmas sweater.

Christmas Sweater GIF from ChristmassweaterGIFs