Here are the 10 most popular iPhone apps of all time

source Shutterstock

It’s official: Facebook is the most popular iPhone app of all time.

In honor of the App Store’s 10th birthday – it launched in July 2008 – app analytics firm App Annie has compiled a comprehensive look at the most popular apps of the last 10 years.

Facebook took the crown as the most downloaded iPhone app of all time, but there are plenty of surprising runners up: Snapchat made the list, despite reports that user growth is slowing. And even though both Apple and Google make their own video chatting apps, Skype is still one of the most popular apps in the world.

Here are the 10 most-downloaded iPhone apps of the last decade:

10. QQ

source Shutterstock

QQ is an app created by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. The app offers Facebook Messenger-style instant messaging, along with online games, music, shopping, and more.

9. WeChat

source Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Tencent’s WeChat app is capable of messaging, social media, and mobile payments. As of March 2018, WeChat had more than 1 billion monthly active users.

8. Skype

source Shutterstock

Skype, which Microsoft bought for $8.5 billion in 2012, has been downloaded over a billion times on smartphones. The app got a face lift in 2017, which has helped it better compete with the likes of Apple’s FaceTime and Facebook Messenger.

7. Snapchat

source Getty

Snapchat launched on the App Store as Picaboo in 2011, and is now one of the most popular apps of all time. As of February, Snapchat had 191 million daily users.

6. Google Maps

source Shutterstock

Google Maps is perpetually among the top 10 apps in the App Store, and is the sixth most-popular app of all time.

5. WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging service that Facebook bought in 2014, has 1.5 billion monthly users.

4. Instagram

Instagram launched in 2010, and has consistently been one of the most popular apps over the last seven years. Facebook acquired the app in 2012.

Last month, Instagram announced it had reached 1 billion users.

3. YouTube

source Shutterstock

YouTube is the most popular of Google’s iPhone apps. The video platform is also consistently the top free iPhone app in the App Store, and is the third most-popular app of all time.

2. Facebook Messenger

source Shutterstock

Facebook’s Messenger app is a messaging app spun out of Facebook’s in-app chat service. The app has become immensely popular, and is consistently near the top of the App Store’s free apps chart.

This year, Facebook is giving Messenger a redesign to make it look less complicated and cluttered.

1. Facebook

source Shutterstock

Despite a tumultuous 2018 so far, Facebook remains one of the top iPhone apps in the world, and is the most downloaded iPhone app ever.

In the first quarter of the year alone, Facebook was downloaded an estimated 29.4 million times.