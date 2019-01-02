The 30 most popular destinations for millennials in 2019

caption Hokkaido, Japan, is one of 30 travel destinations expected to be popular among millennials in 2019. source Thanya Jones/Shutterstock

Travel-planning site müvTravel has released a list of the Top 30 Millennial Travel Destinations for 2019.

The list was compiled by analyzing which destinations were listed most frequently on the bucket lists of müvTravel users.

According to the site, millennial travelers are seeking “memorable and original moments,” as well as “activities that focus on sustainable and personalized local experiences.”

The list spans 30 cities across the globe, from Portugal to the Philippines and tons of destinations in between.

It's no secret that millennials like to travel. Recent studies have even shown that young people would rather go on weekend getaways than buy brunch, and would give up things like alcohol, sex, and phones to see the world.

And this year, travel-planning site müvTravel has figured out exactly where they want to go. The Top 30 Millennial Travel Destinations for 2019 list was created by analyzing the most popular bucket-list destinations of müvTravel users.

According to the site, young people are most interested in destinations that offer “memorable and original moments,” as well as “activities that focus on sustainable and personalized local experiences.” From Portugal to the Philippines, these are the top 30 most popular destinations among millennial travelers.

30. Tons of people want to visit Zanzibar, Tanzania.

caption Stone Town is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. source Jorge Cancela/Flickr/Attribution License

According to müvTravel, Zanzibar is known for the unique spices that grow on the island. Nutmeg, black pepper, and cloves are some of the most popular, and can be purchased at small markets throughout the city.

29. Palawan, Philippines, can also expect to see an increase in tourism throughout 2019.

caption Palawan is home to a variety of wildlife, including giraffes, dolphins, and rare birds. source Dmitry Pichugin / Shutterstock

Palawan was named the 29th most popular travel destination of 2019. Visitors of the island can enjoy pristine beaches, crystal-clear water, and stunning mountain views.

28. Millennials interested in physical activities will want to go to Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada.

caption Charlevoix is a mountainous region of Canada filled with action-packed activities. source Maridav/Shutterstock

According to National Geographic, most travelers visit the 28th most popular destination to go skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and sledding.

27. The Wine Region of South Africa is spread across the country.

caption Rickety Bridge Winery is one of many locations where visitors can taste local drinks. source Education Images/Getty Images

The Wine Region isn’t actually a singular destination; it’s actually comprised of wineries spread across South Africa. Some of the most popular like Rickety Bridge Winery can be found in the city of Franschhoek, while Cape Town also has plenty of wineries to visit.

26. Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, is a colorful city that’s perfect for photo opportunities.

caption The city’s streets are lined with colorful buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries. source hbpro/Shutterstock

According to TripAdvisor, the historical city is often called “the capital of joy,” a reference to the week-long Carnival celebrations that take place each year.

25. Chiang Mai, Thailand, is a great place to visit if you enjoy adventures and shopping.

caption Chiang Mai is the largest city in Thailand. source Loop Images/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Chiang Mai is listed as the 25th most popular travel spot for millennials. After all, visitors of the city can enjoy everything from the historic sites of Doi Suthep to the nightlife and shops of the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.

24. Tons of millennials will head to Guilin, China, in 2019.

caption People often ride small boats through the city’s caves. source xiquinhosilva/Flickr/Attribution License

The 24th most popular destination on the list is likely beloved by millennials for its stunning nature views, including natural caves and lush mountains.

23. Saint Barthélemy in the French West Indies makes for a picture-perfect vacation.

caption Nearly 70,000 people visit the island each year, according to müvTravel. source Bruce Tuten/Flickr/Attribution License

The island, which is more commonly known as St. Barts, is filled with beautiful beaches, relaxing villas, and vast wildlife.

22. In 2019, millennial travelers will flock to Merida, the capital of the Mexican state Yucatán.

caption The city is the 22nd most popular travel destination for millennials in 2019. source Gildardo Sánchez/Flickr/Attribution License

The city was once the home of the ancient Maya civilization, so those who visit can get a glimpse of artifacts, historical buildings, and archaeological sites.

21. According to müvTravel’s list, Sri Lanka will also be a popular travel destination among millennials this year.

caption Sri Lanka has activities for every type of traveler. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

Not only does Sri Lanka have the largest density of elephants found in Asia, but the country is also full of unique shopping and dining options.

20. The active Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica will attract tons of millennial travelers this year.

caption The volcano entered an “indeterminate resting phase” in 2010, so it’s safe for visitors. source Justin Jensen/Flickr/Attribution License

Arenal Volcano, the 20th most popular travel site for millennials, is described on its official website as being “an unavoidable presence” in the city, as well as a “perfectly symmetrical” mountain.

19. Millennials can get a glimpse of two countries at once while visiting Patagonia.

caption Patagonia is a scenic region perfect for young travelers. source dsaprin/Shutterstock

Argentina and Chile share the region, which is now the 19th most popular place for millennials to travel in 2019. Regardless of which side you visit, travelers can expect to find vast mountains, chilly weather, and views of grand glaciers.

18. Cluj-Napoca, Romania is widely known as the unofficial capital of the country’s Transylvania region.

caption St. Michael’s is a medieval-style church in Cluj-Napoca. source cge2010/Shutterstock

Now the 18th most popular travel sport for millennials, the city is home to historic castles, botanical gardens, museums, and musical performances.

17. Occitanie, France, is rising in popularity.

caption Audressein is a small, picturesque village found within the Occitanie region. source Rrrainbow/Shutterstock

Technically, Occitanie is a new destination. Before a territorial reform took place on January 1, 2016, the location was known as two separate regions called Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrénées.

Today, visitors of Occitanie can enjoy its multiple vineyards, medieval fortresses, and lively nightlife.

16. The city of Ljubljana is both the capital of Slovenia, as well as the 16th most popular place for millennials to travel.

caption Visitors can sail the Ljubljanica River on small boats and paddle boards. source Jorge Franganillo/Flickr/Attribution License

In 2016, the city was named the “European Green Capital” as result of its preserved “green spaces.” Today, Ljubljana is the perfect place for millennial travelers who are interested in the environment.

15. White Mountains, New Hampshire, are a great place to go stargazing.

caption Depending on the weather, visitors can also view the milky way from White Mountains. source Robbie Shade/Flickr/Attribution License

The mountain range is widely known for its national forest, wild moose sightings, and hiking trails.

14. Cusco, Peru, was once the capital of the Inca Empire.

caption Locals consider the colorful mountains to be holy. source emperorcosar/Shutterstock

Now, the city is the 14th most popular travel site for millennials, many of who are likely drawn to Cusco after seeing photos of its colorful mountain range.

13. Hokkaido, Japan, is home to stunning flower fields.

caption The fields are comprised of sunflowers, tulips, and more. source Thanya Jones/Shutterstock

Rather than visiting one popular site, travelers can enjoy a variety of rainbow-colored flower fields. And if millennials are hoping to get some colorful Instagram photos when they visit, the summer months are said to be the best time to go.

12. San Diego, California has a surplus of attractions for millennial travelers.

caption Lots of travelers visit San Diego to go surfing. source Shutterstock.com

The 12th most popular place on the list offers everything from beautiful beaches, to local theme parks, and multiple museums.

11. There are stunning archaeological sites to see in Petra, Jordan.

caption Petra is comprised of pink sandstone, and is therefore nicknamed “Rose City” . source Shutterstock / Ralf Siemieniec

Once the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom, Petra is filled with structures that date back as far as the first century B.C. Today, the city is popular among tourists and millennials, ranked 11th on müvTravel’s list.

10. Seville, Spain, is a great place for partying.

caption Seville’s April Fair runs for six days and is filled with costumes and a parade. source Carlos Amarillo/Shutterstock

Millennial travelers who love to dance will want to visit Seville, a region where flamenco dancing is a popular part of mainstream culture.

9. Carmel-by-the-Sea is a lesser-known city in California that millennials love.

caption Many of the beaches in Carmel-by-the-Sea are covered in white sand. source Allie_Caulfield/Flickr/Attribution License

It makes sense that this beach community came in ninth place. From relaxing beaches to giant shopping centers, there are activities for every type of traveler.

8. The ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, is a good place to go if you’re into architecture.

caption Locals suggest visiting the site during sunset to see beautiful colors in the sky. source Shutterstock / Seqoya

The city is covered in temples that remain from the ancient Burmese Pagan Kingdom. Tourists who visit the landmarks can choose to visit more than 2,000 temples on foot, or they can fly above them in a hot air balloon.

7. Riga, Latvia, is filled with history and architecture.

caption The city’s architecture has Nordic, German, and Swedish influences, among others. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

Millennial travelers likely want to visit the city to indulge in its famous Central Market, where varieties of bread, beer, and cheese are served.

6. Puglia, Italy, is made up of tiny towns and remarkable beaches.

caption Many of the region’s beaches are tucked away in-between towns. source Bojana Brkovic/Flickr

The sixth most popular travel spot is ideal for millennials who want to spend their getaway immersing themselves in local culture.

5. Luberon, France, is slated to be another popular French destination this year.

caption Each village in the Luberon region has something different to offer travelers. source decar66/Flickr

Because Luberon is comprised of multiple small villages, millennial travelers can visit tons of locations in a single trip.

4. There are tons of national parks to visit in Utah, US.

caption Bryce Canyon is one of Utah’s most famous national parks. source Shutterstock

Rather than choosing a single location, Utah’s national parks as a whole were named the fourth most popular destination.

3. Cinque Terre, Italy, is a colorful cluster of villages spread across cliffs.

caption The villages are filled with colorful buildings and boats. source leoks/Shutterstock

These seaside villages are perfect for millennial travelers who want to taste the region’s seafood, ride small boats, and stroll down the region’s walking trails.

2. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, is home to one of India’s royal families.

caption Much of the city is covered in brightly-colored rice fields. source Christophe Faugere / Shutterstock

The second most popular travel site features a large palace, lush nature, and independent shops.

1. Lisbon, Portugal was named the most popular travel destination for millennials by müvTravel.

caption Lisbon is also said to be one of the best places to experience Portuguese cuisine. source TTstudio/Shutterstock

Lisbon is considered charming thanks to its traditional architecture and cobblestone streets.

