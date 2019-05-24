The most popular movies that people watch while flying

source Marvel Studios

Inflight entertainment has come a long way over the past few decades. Not that long ago inflight entertainment meant everyone watching the same movie on communal screens. These days, we are spoiled by advanced seatback IFE systems with hundreds of movies, TV shows, and live sporting events. Beyond seatback screens, airlines have also expanded into streaming technology that allows passengers to view content on their smartphones or tablets.

Not only has the way we watched movies and TV on planes changed, but the makeup of the entertainment options has also evolved, much of it as a result of online streaming.

“We’ve definitely moved away from the standard network television programming,” Kelsey Hughes, the project manager in charge of inflight entertainment at American Airlines, told Business Insider. “It just doesn’t seem to be quite as popular anymore.”

Instead of the standard network dramas that were once all the rage, American has instead turned to programming that’s more likely to be binge-watched.

“We stick with more lighthearted sitcoms, comedy series, and we’ve gone to a lot of internet streaming providers like Amazon to source their shows and their exclusive content,” Hughes added.

According to Hughes, the most popular movie in 2018, as far as passenger viewing on American Airlines goes, was “Black Panther,” while “The Big Bang Theory” proved to be the most watched TV series.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 most popular inflight movies for 2018 on American Airlines.

10. Darkest Hour

source Focus Features

“During the early days of World War II, with the fall of France imminent, Britain faces its darkest hour as the threat of invasion looms. As the seemingly unstoppable Nazi forces advance, and with the Allied army cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill [Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman]. While maneuvering his political rivals, he must confront the ultimate choice: negotiate with Hitler and save the British people at a terrible cost or rally the nation and fight on against incredible odds.” Source: Focus Features

9. Book Club

source Paramount Pictures

“Four friends’ (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen) lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. Also starring Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson.”

Source: Amazon

8. Avengers: Infinity War

source Marvel Studios

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.”

Source: Marvel

7. The Greatest Showman

source 20th Century Fox

“Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical filled with infectious showstopping performances that will bring you to your feet time and time again. Inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum (Jackman), the film follows the visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle. This inspirational film also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.”

Source: Fox Movies

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

source Columbia Pictures

“Four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of. When they decide to play, they are immediately sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). They’ll have to complete the adventure of their lives filled with fun, thrills and danger or be stuck in the game forever!”

Source: Sony Pictures

5. All the Money in the World

source TriStar

“After the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, in a race against time, his mother works to convince his wealthy grandfather to pay the ransom. Inspired by historical events. Certain scenes, characters and dialogue have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.”

Source: Amazon

4. Daddy’s Home 2

caption “Daddy’s Home 2” source Paramount

“When it comes to raising their kids, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) finally have this co-parenting thing down. That is, until their dads come to town, putting their newfound partnership to the ultimate test in this hilarious comedy.”

Source: Amazon

3. Coco

source Disney/Pixar

“In Disney/Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.”

Source: Disney

2. American Made

source Universal

“Tom Cruise reunites with his “Edge of Tomorrow” director, Doug Liman, in this thriller based on the outrageous true story of Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.”

Source: Amazon

1. Black Panther

source Marvel Studios

“Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king-and Black Panther-is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

Source: Disney