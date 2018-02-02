25 US neighborhoods that everyone wants to move to

- Real estate site Redfin recently released data on the hottest neighborhoods in America.
Real estate website Redfin released its annual list of the hottest neighborhoods in major American cities.
Redfin calculated neighborhoods’ median sale price, average sale-to-list price ratio (meaning how close the sale price was to the list price), percent of homes that sold above asking, and median days homes spent on the market to determine the most in-demand neighborhoods in major American cities.
Annandale — Pasadena, California
Median sale price: $1,203,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%*
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 60.0%
Median days on market: 34
*The closer the percentage is to 100, the closer to asking prices homes were sold. A higher percentage indicates that homes were sold above asking.
Little Haiti — Miami, Florida
Median sale price: $205,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.6%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 17.7%
Median days on market: 61
Point Breeze — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median sale price: $408,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.2%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%
Median days on market: 61
South Oceanside — San Diego, California
Median sale price: $737,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.2%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%
Median days on market: 53
Jordan — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Median sale price: $145,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.9%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 40.7%
Median days on market: 36
Green Mountain Park — Lakewood, Colorado
Median sale price: $475,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.0%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 22.2%
Median days on market: 28
Southwest Germantown – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median sale price: $99,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 37.0%
Median days on market: 36
First Hill — Seattle, Washington
Median sale price: $580,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 103.9%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 65.7%
Median days on market: 7
Washington Park — Atlanta, Georgia
Median sale price: $85,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.7%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 43.8%
Median days on market: 37
Pleasant Ridge — Detroit, Michigan
Median sale price: $245,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.9%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 30.0%
Median days on market: 28
Sunnyside — San Francisco, California
Median sale price: $1,275,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 125.0%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 89.5%
Median days on market: 15
Avondale — Cincinnati, Ohio
Median sale price: $110,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 94.6%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 11.1%
Median days on market: 64
North Lamar — Austin, Texas
Median sale price: $225,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.9%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 16.7%
Median days on market: 16
Deanwood — Washington, D.C.
Median sale price: $248,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 100.5%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 50.0%
Median days on market: 21
High Point Terrace — Memphis, Tennessee
Median sale price: $252,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.3%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 23.1%
Median days on market: 44
Suffolk Square – Malden, Massachusetts
Median sale price: $423,500
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 66.7%
Median days on market: 10
Shawnee — Kansas City, Missouri
Median sale price: $269,925
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 91.1%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 0.0%
Median days on market: 36
Pawtuckett — Charlotte, North Carolina
Median sale price: $141,050
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.1%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 58.3%
Median days on market: 60
Summerlin — Las Vegas, Nevada
Median sale price: $459,900
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.4%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 13.2%
Median days on market: 77
Briarwood — Queens, New York
Median sale price: $315,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.5%
Median days on market: 50
Vistancia — Peoria, Arizona
Median sale price: $359,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.1%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.1%
Median days on market: 58
East Riverside – New Orleans, Louisiana
Median sale price: $499,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.2%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.7%
Median days on market: 80
North Babylon — Long Island, New York
Median sale price: $357,000
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.5%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 32.8%
Median days on market: 39
Dorchester — Baltimore, Maryland
Median sale price: $91,250
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 106.3%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 33.3%
Median days on market: 31
Belmont Gardens — Chicago, Illinois
Median sale price: $278,950
Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.5%
Percent of homes that sold above list price: 15.0%
Median days on market: 73