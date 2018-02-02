25 US neighborhoods that everyone wants to move to

Joanna Fantozzi, Insider
Little Haiti in Miami, Florida.

Little Haiti in Miami, Florida.
Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons

  • Real estate site Redfin recently released data on the hottest neighborhoods in America.
  • The most popular neighborhoods are listed by major metropolitan area.
  • In LA, everyone wants to live in Annandale, in Pasadena.
  • In Miami, Little Haiti is heating up.

Real estate website Redfin released its annual list of the hottest neighborhoods in major American cities.

Redfin calculated neighborhoods’ median sale price, average sale-to-list price ratio (meaning how close the sale price was to the list price), percent of homes that sold above asking, and median days homes spent on the market to determine the most in-demand neighborhoods in major American cities.

Keep scrolling to find out where people will be moving to in your city this year.

Annandale — Pasadena, California

A home for sale in Annandale.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $1,203,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%*

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 60.0%

Median days on market: 34

*The closer the percentage is to 100, the closer to asking prices homes were sold. A higher percentage indicates that homes were sold above asking.

Little Haiti — Miami, Florida

A commercial center in Little Haiti, Miami.
Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $205,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 17.7%

Median days on market: 61

Point Breeze — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The historic Frick Mansion in Point Breeze.
Lee Paxton/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $408,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%

Median days on market: 61

South Oceanside — San Diego, California

A home for sale in South Oceanside, San Diego.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $737,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%

Median days on market: 53

Jordan — Minneapolis, Minnesota

A home for sale in Jordan, Minneapolis.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $145,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 40.7%

Median days on market: 36

Green Mountain Park — Lakewood, Colorado

Homes at the base of Green Mountain Park, in Lakewood, Colorado.
Lana / Flickr

Median sale price: $475,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.0%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 22.2%

Median days on market: 28

Southwest Germantown – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The colonial Germantown Historic District in Philadelphia.
Smallbones/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $99,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 37.0%

Median days on market: 36

First Hill — Seattle, Washington

The Seattle skyline from the First Hill neighborhood.
Matthew Rutledge/ Flickr

Median sale price: $580,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 103.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 65.7%

Median days on market: 7

Washington Park — Atlanta, Georgia

The Conservancy at Washington Park, Atlanta.
Photo courtesy of the Conservancy at Historic Washington Park

Median sale price: $85,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 43.8%

Median days on market: 37

Pleasant Ridge — Detroit, Michigan

The Detroit Zoo Aviary.
Dave Walker/ Flickr

Median sale price: $245,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 30.0%

Median days on market: 28

Sunnyside — San Francisco, California

A home for sale in Sunnyside, San Francisco.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $1,275,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 125.0%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 89.5%

Median days on market: 15

Avondale — Cincinnati, Ohio

The Poinciana Flats, a nationally designated historic place in North Avondale.
Nyttend/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $110,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 94.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 11.1%

Median days on market: 64

North Lamar — Austin, Texas

A home for sale in North Lamar.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $225,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 16.7%

Median days on market: 16

Deanwood — Washington, D.C.

The First Baptist Church of Greenwood, in Washington, D.C.
Smallbones/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $248,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 100.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 50.0%

Median days on market: 21

High Point Terrace — Memphis, Tennessee

The shops at High Point Terrace.
Thomas R Machnitzki/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $252,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 23.1%

Median days on market: 44

Suffolk Square – Malden, Massachusetts

A home for sale in Suffolk Square.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $423,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 66.7%

Median days on market: 10

Shawnee — Kansas City, Missouri

A home for sale in Shawnee, Kansas City.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $269,925

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 91.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 0.0%

Median days on market: 36

Pawtuckett — Charlotte, North Carolina

A home for sale in Pawtuckett.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $141,050

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 58.3%

Median days on market: 60

Summerlin — Las Vegas, Nevada

A residential street in Summerlin.
Google Maps

Median sale price: $459,900

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.4%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 13.2%

Median days on market: 77

Briarwood — Queens, New York

A residential street in Briarwood, Queens.
Jim Henderson/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $315,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.5%

Median days on market: 50

Vistancia — Peoria, Arizona

The entrance to a Vistancia housing community in Peoria, Arizona.
Google Maps

Median sale price: $359,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.1%

Median days on market: 58

East Riverside – New Orleans, Louisiana

A home for sale in East Riverside, New Orleans.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $499,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.7%

Median days on market: 80

North Babylon — Long Island, New York

A house for sale in North Babylon.
Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $357,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 32.8%

Median days on market: 39

Dorchester — Baltimore, Maryland

A residential street in Dorchester, Baltimore.
Google Maps

Median sale price: $91,250

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 106.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 33.3%

Median days on market: 31

Belmont Gardens — Chicago, Illinois

Kelvyn Park in Belmont Gardens.
Google Maps

Median sale price: $278,950

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 15.0%

Median days on market: 73

