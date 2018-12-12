25 US neighborhoods that everyone wants to move to

caption Little Haiti in Miami, Florida. source Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons

Real estate site Redfin recently released data on the hottest neighborhoods in America.

The most popular neighborhoods are listed by major metropolitan area.

In LA, everyone wants to live in Annandale, in Pasadena.

In Miami, Little Haiti is heating up.

Real estate website Redfin released its annual list of the hottest neighborhoods in major American cities.

Redfin calculated neighborhoods’ median sale price, average sale-to-list price ratio (meaning how close the sale price was to the list price), percent of homes that sold above asking, and median days homes spent on the market to determine the most in-demand neighborhoods in major American cities.

Keep scrolling to find out where people will be moving to in your city this year.

Annandale — Pasadena, California

caption A home for sale in Annandale. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $1,203,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%*

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 60.0%

Median days on market: 34

*The closer the percentage is to 100, the closer to asking prices homes were sold. A higher percentage indicates that homes were sold above asking.

Little Haiti — Miami, Florida

caption A commercial center in Little Haiti, Miami. source Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $205,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 17.7%

Median days on market: 61

Point Breeze — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption The historic Frick Mansion in Point Breeze. source Lee Paxton/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $408,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%

Median days on market: 61

South Oceanside — San Diego, California

caption A home for sale in South Oceanside, San Diego. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $737,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.0%

Median days on market: 53

Jordan — Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption A home for sale in Jordan, Minneapolis. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $145,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 40.7%

Median days on market: 36

Green Mountain Park — Lakewood, Colorado

caption Homes at the base of Green Mountain Park, in Lakewood, Colorado. source Lana / Flickr

Median sale price: $475,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 99.0%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 22.2%

Median days on market: 28

Southwest Germantown – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption The colonial Germantown Historic District in Philadelphia. source Smallbones/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $99,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 37.0%

Median days on market: 36

First Hill — Seattle, Washington

caption The Seattle skyline from the First Hill neighborhood. source Matthew Rutledge/ Flickr

Median sale price: $580,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 103.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 65.7%

Median days on market: 7

Washington Park — Atlanta, Georgia

caption The Conservancy at Washington Park, Atlanta. source Photo courtesy of the Conservancy at Historic Washington Park

Median sale price: $85,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 43.8%

Median days on market: 37

Pleasant Ridge — Detroit, Michigan

caption The Detroit Zoo Aviary. source Dave Walker/ Flickr

Median sale price: $245,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 30.0%

Median days on market: 28

Sunnyside — San Francisco, California

caption A home for sale in Sunnyside, San Francisco. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $1,275,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 125.0%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 89.5%

Median days on market: 15

Avondale — Cincinnati, Ohio

caption The Poinciana Flats, a nationally designated historic place in North Avondale. source Nyttend/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $110,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 94.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 11.1%

Median days on market: 64

North Lamar — Austin, Texas

caption A home for sale in North Lamar. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $225,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 96.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 16.7%

Median days on market: 16

Deanwood — Washington, D.C.

caption The First Baptist Church of Greenwood, in Washington, D.C. source Smallbones/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $248,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 100.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 50.0%

Median days on market: 21

High Point Terrace — Memphis, Tennessee

caption The shops at High Point Terrace. source Thomas R Machnitzki/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $252,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 23.1%

Median days on market: 44

Suffolk Square – Malden, Massachusetts

caption A home for sale in Suffolk Square. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $423,500

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 104.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 66.7%

Median days on market: 10

Shawnee — Kansas City, Missouri

caption A home for sale in Shawnee, Kansas City. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $269,925

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 91.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 0.0%

Median days on market: 36

Pawtuckett — Charlotte, North Carolina

caption A home for sale in Pawtuckett. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $141,050

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 102.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 58.3%

Median days on market: 60

Summerlin — Las Vegas, Nevada

caption A residential street in Summerlin. source Google Maps

Median sale price: $459,900

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.4%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 13.2%

Median days on market: 77

Briarwood — Queens, New York

caption A residential street in Briarwood, Queens. source Jim Henderson/ Wikimedia Commons

Median sale price: $315,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 25.5%

Median days on market: 50

Vistancia — Peoria, Arizona

caption The entrance to a Vistancia housing community in Peoria, Arizona. source Google Maps

Median sale price: $359,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.1%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.1%

Median days on market: 58

East Riverside – New Orleans, Louisiana

caption A home for sale in East Riverside, New Orleans. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $499,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 7.7%

Median days on market: 80

North Babylon — Long Island, New York

caption A house for sale in North Babylon. source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $357,000

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 98.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 32.8%

Median days on market: 39

Dorchester — Baltimore, Maryland

caption A residential street in Dorchester, Baltimore. source Google Maps

Median sale price: $91,250

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 106.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 33.3%

Median days on market: 31

Belmont Gardens — Chicago, Illinois

caption Kelvyn Park in Belmont Gardens. source Google Maps

Median sale price: $278,950

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 97.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 15.0%

Median days on market: 73