The 15 most popular private jet destinations for the ultra-wealthy right now, from Spain’s most famous party town to the Bahamas

As airports become more crowded and flight delays more frequent, the world’s wealthiest are increasingly turning to private jets as their travel method of choice.

The number of flights on private jets jumped 10% in 2018, a Bloomberg analysis of Knight Frank and WingX data found. The ultra-wealthy prefer the comfort and convenience of private flights to commercial ones for shorter flights, but still book seats on commercial airlines for long-haul flights, analysts told Bloomberg.

Mallorca and the Bahamas were among the frequent destinations for private jets in 2018, according to Bloomberg. The majority of flights to the Bahamas originated in the United States and Canada, while many flights to Mallorca originated in mainland Spain or Germany.

There were over 30,000 private flights to islands in North and South America in 2018, Bloomberg found.

Keep reading to learn more about the 15 most popular destinations for private jets.

15. Crete

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 912

Greece’s largest island is known for its pristine beaches, mountains, and palm tree forests, according to U.S. News and World Report.

T14. Barbados

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 1,200

Barbados is a tropical paradise in the eastern Caribbean. Despite the island’s popularity as a cruise ship port, Business Insider previously reported that the State Department advises Americans to avoid Crab Hill, St. Lucy; Ivy, St. Michael; and Nelson Street, Bridgetown due to high levels of crime.

T14. Malta

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 1,200

The tiny Mediterranean island-state is home to perfect weather, stunning architecture, and a booming real estate market, Business Insider previously reported.

12. Sint Maarten

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 1,300

Sint Maarten is a Dutch territory in the Caribbean known for its picturesque lagoons, according to Lonely Planet.

11. Philippines

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 1,600

The Philippines is a cluster of islands in the Western Pacific that is an excellent destination for divers and beach lovers, Business Insider previously reported.

10. Mykonos

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 1,900

Mykonos is the most cosmopolitan of the Greek islands and is known for its nightlife, according to Visit Greece.

9. US Virgin Islands

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 2,000

The US Virgin Islands are the best Caribbean destination for history buffs, Business Insider previously reported. The islands are home to the ruins of four-century-old churches and plantations.

8. Corsica

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 2,100

Corsica is an island off the coast of France with a distinctly Italian culture, according to Lonely Planet. The island is known for its national park, which takes up almost half of its landmass.

T7. Sicily

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 2,300

The island off the coast of Italy is famous for its archeological sites and golf courses, according to Discover Italy.

T7. Cayman Islands

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 2,300

The group of three British Islands is known for having the best duty-free shopping in the Caribbean, Business Insider previously reported.

5. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 3,400

San Juan is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean for nightlife, thanks to its restaurants, casinos, and clubs, Business Insider previously reported.

4. Sardinia

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 5,200

Sardinia is an Italian island with picturesque towns and beaches that’s best visited in shoulder season, Business Insider‘s Libby Kane previously reported.

3. Ibiza

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 5,400

Ibiza is known as one of the best places to party in the world, with 24-hour clubs, pool parties, and gorgeous beaches, Business Insider‘s Harrison Jacobs previously reported.

2. Mallorca

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 5,600

The Spanish island is the most popular island destination in the Mediterranean, according to Lonely Planet.

1. The Bahamas

Number of private jet arrivals in 2018: 16,400

The Bahamas is the best Caribbean destination for families, Business Insider previously reported.

