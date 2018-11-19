The 15 most popular members of the royal family, ranked

caption The most popular member of the royal family might surprise you. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family seems to be more popular than ever lately. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had the first majorly anticipated wedding event of the year in May, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank followed that up with their royal wedding in October.

This year also brought the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis in April.

Of course, while the royals are beloved by their fans, some members of the family are more popular than others. Polling site YouGov conducted a survey to determine the rank of the most popular royals, basing its research on responses from the British public and using the feedback to devise a positive opinion rating.

Here are YouGov’s findings of the most popular members of the royal family, ranked from least to most popular.

Prince Andrew is the 15th most popular royal, landing him in last place.

caption Prince Andrew was at the bottom of the list. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke of York had a widely publicized royal wedding to his now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 1986, but his popularity seems to have waned in recent years.

He received a 22% positive rating, with his supporters describing him as “loyal” and a “good speaker.”

Princess Eugenie is in 14th place.

caption Princess Eugenie came second to last. source Chris Jackson / Getty

Princess Eugenie may have had one of the biggest weddings of the year in October, but she came in second-to-last place with a 24% positive opinion from the public. People described her as “modern” and “credible.”

Princess Beatrice came in 13th place.

Eugenie’s sister slightly edged her out for one spot higher on the list. Princess Beatrice received a 25% positive score, with people describing her as an “intelligent” and “well-spoken” royal.

Prince Edward is next on the list in 12th place.

caption The public thinks Prince Edward is “genuine.” source Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Earl of Wessex received a 27% positive opinion rating, with people calling him “admirable” and “genuine.”

In 11th place is Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

caption Sophie was called “loyal” by the poll’s participants. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She received a 28% positive opinion rating, with people calling her a “good role model” and “loyal.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is in 10th place.

caption Camilla starts off the top 10. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She received a 29% positive opinion rating. People described Camilla as “genuine” and “down to earth.”

In ninth place on the list is Zara Phillips.

She received a 43% positive opinion rating, with people describing her as “likeable” and “talented.”

Princess Anne came in eighth place.

caption People think Princess Anne is “strong.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The queen’s daughter received 47% positive opinion rating. The public described Princess Anne as “strong” and “committed.”

In seventh place is the next royal in line for the throne, Prince Charles.

caption The eighth most popular royal recently turned 70. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Prince Charles received a 48% positive opinion rating, with people describing him as “genuine” and “intelligent.”

While almost everyone on the list was more popular with women, the results also showed that Charles is equally popular with men and women.

Read more: Prince Charles is 70 – here’s the best photo from every year of his royal career

Meghan Markle landed in sixth place on the list.

caption The newest royal on the list came in sixth place. source Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex had the most anticipated royal wedding of the year, which ultimately landed her a 55% positive opinion rating. The public described Markle as “confident” and “charming.”

Read more: 16 ways in which Meghan Markle’s life has changed now that she’s joined the royal family

Prince Philip is next, landing in fifth place.

caption Prince Philip landed in the top five. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh received a 56% positive opinion rating, with people describing him as “admirable” and “hard working.” Like Charles, Prince Philip is also liked equally by men and women.

Kate Middleton is the fourth most popular royal according to the list.

The Duchess of Cambridge received a 64% positive opinion rating, with people describing her as a “good role model” and “friendly.”

Read more: Kate Middleton is the first royal mom to take official photos of her kids – here are her cutest family pictures so far

Prince William is listed as the third most popular royal.

caption Prince William is considered “genuine” by the public. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge received a 73% positive opinion rating. People described him as “genuine” and “responsible.”

The second most popular royal according to the poll is Queen Elizabeth II.

caption The queen came in second place. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She may be the queen of England, but she’s second in line to the title of the most popular member of the royal family. People described Queen Elizabeth II as “respected” and “dignified,” giving her a 74% positive opinion rating overall.

According to the poll, Prince Harry is the most popular member of the royal family.

caption Prince Harry takes the top spot. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Stringer/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex came out on top with a 77% positive opinion rating, landing him two spots higher than his royal brother. People described him as “admirable” and “fun loving.”

Check out the full statistics on YouGov.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.