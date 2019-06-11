These are the most popular RV brands on the market right now

Americans buy hundreds of thousands of RVs every year.

The industry made more than $20 billion in revenue last year as consumers snapped up motorhomes, travel trailers and more.

Data from the RV Dealers Association of America shows the most popular brand in each segment of the industry.

Americans bought nearly half a million recreational vehicles in 2018, with the industry bringing in more than $20 billion in revenue.

But their sense of adventure wasn’t limited to one type of RV. The segment is broken down by industry analysts into nine classes, ranging from small campers to massive diesel motorhomes. But as with any consumer market, tastes change over time and new competitors can take the reins.

Read more: 11 things you should always look for when buying an RV

The national RV Dealers Association tracks manufacturer data for each type of RV, and publishes sales statistics every year. Based on their information, gathered via the use of an outside company called Statistical Surveys, this is the most popular RV brand in each class:

Travel trailer

source RVDA

Travel trailers are by far the most popular RV type, with 289,940 being sold in 2018.

Jayco retained its lead in the “large, but highly fragmented” travel-trailer segment, RVDA said, but lost 20 basis points from 2017. Cherokee, Wildwood, Salem, and Rockwood, make up spots two through five.

Fifth wheel

source RVDA

Second to travel trailers, 83,252 fifth wheel RVs were sold in 2018. Montana was able to raise its lead to 8% market share, but Reflection is quickly catching up.

Class A

source RVDA

For the largest and most expensive of motorhomes, which have declined in sales for three years in a row, the iconic Winnebago has retained its lead. However, its market share fell slightly in 2018. Allegro, A.C.E, Cochmen, and Georgetown make up the rest of the top five.

Class B

source RVDA

Class B, conventionally known as the camper-van segment, is one of the quickest growing segments, RVDA says, and Winnebago’s Touring Coach easily topped the competition. Erwin Hymer and the famous Airstream also make the top five of this segment.

Class C

source RVDA

Class C motorhomes, or those built on truck chassis, is also growing in step with its smaller Class B counterparts. Four Winds leads this segment, though its lead slipped a bit in 2018. Coachmen, Winnebago, Sunseeker, and Chateau make up the other top four brands in this segment.