The 15 most popular tech jobs for non-techies — and their average salaries

source 20th Century Fox

Tech industry jobs aren’t only for people with coding backgrounds.

The top 3 most popular tech jobs for non-techies are sales manager, business development manager, and sales representative roles at tech companies, according to a study by salary and compensation website Comparably.

Here are the top 15 most popular tech jobs – and their average salaries – for non-techies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

So you’ve decided you want a job in the tech industry but you don’t have a technical background.

The tech industry doesn’t exclusively hire coders and software engineers. People who have studied the humanities and business can often find an in at tech companies in roles focused on management, human resources, social media, and more. And, some of the jobs can yield six-figure salaries.

According to a recent study by salary and compensation website Comparably based on 20,000 anonymous employee salary records, here are the top 15 most popular tech jobs – and their average salaries – for non-techies.

15. Office Manager — $58,884

source The Office/YouTube

Job description: Overseeing office operations, including: preparing payroll, reviewing supply orders, designing filing systems, and managing correspondences.

Skills needed: A good office manager is adaptable and organized. They excel in communication, planning, negotiation, and time management. Experience in retail store management and an associate’s degree in a related field are helpful.

Average salary: Base $56,250 + Bonus $2,634

14. Social Media Manager — $63,309

source The Office / YouTube

Job description: A social media manager runs an organization’s social media platforms (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), publishing posts to raise brand awareness and drive brand traffic through compelling visuals and text. The social media manager usually works closely with company PR and marketing teams.

Skills needed: Excellent writing and grammar; creativity in communicating to audiences, especially on social media; and a bachelor’s degree in communications, new media, or marketing is helpful.

Average salary: Base $61,396 + Bonus $1,913

13. Accountant — $63,393

source The Office / NBC

Job description: Produces tax returns, financial reports, and budgets for a company by analyzing financial records.

Skills needed: Math, problem-solving, and analytical skills. A bachelor’s degree in accounting, math, or finance recommended.

Average salary: Base $60,447 + Bonus $2,946

12. Customer Service Manager

Job description: Supports and retains existing customers by handling customer complaints, acquires new customers.

Skills needed: A good customer service manager possesses empathy, patience, and listening skills. Clear communication, time management, and product knowledge are also important. An associate’s degree in a related field is recommended.

Average salary: Base $64,927 + Bonus $5,166

11. Copywriter / Content Writer — $68,197

source YouTube/The Office

Job description: Writes copy for online and print materials, using storytelling skills to address brand needs. Copywriters and content writers work closely with the company PR and marketing teams.

Skills needed: Writing, grammar, and research skills. A robust vocabulary and knack for understanding brand. A bachelor’s degree in English or communications is recommended.

Average salary: Base $66,432 + Bonus $1,765

Average salary: Base $66,432 + Bonus $1,765

10. Public Relations Manager — $83,329

Job description: Cultivates and maintains a positive public image for a company, primarily through communications.

Skills needed: Written and verbal communication skills. Bachelor’s degree in PR or communications recommended.

Average salary: Base $79,357 + Bonus $3,972

9. Business Analyst — $83,770

Job description: Plots a course for a company based on its processes and suggestions from business leaders and stockholders.

Skills needed: Problem-solving, communication, and relationship-building abilities. Bachelor’s degree in math or business recommended, MBA preferred.

Average salary: Base $78,575 + Bonus $5,195

8. Marketing Manager — $87,448

Job description: In charge of promotional strategy, from live events to online marketing, all with the goal of attracting and retaining customers. Works with company PR, sales, and product teams.

Skills needed: Writing, events, online marketing, and social media. Bachelor’s degree in PR or marketing recommend, MBA preferred.

Average salary: Base $81,359 + Bonus $6,089

7. Account Manager — $88,700

Job description: Focuses on client relationships. Answers client questions, establishes strong relationships with stakeholders and clients.

Skills needed: Can negotiate, is knowledgeable about value-based selling and customer service. Bachelor’s degree in business administration recommended.

Average salary: Base $71,243 + Bonus $17,457

6. Operations Manager — $92,874

Job description: Optimizes internal operations.

Skills needed: Organizational and operational skills. Bachelor’s degree in Business administration recommended.

Average salary: Base $84,534 + Bonus $8,126

5. Recruiter — $93,874

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Job description: A tech recruiter scouts out talent for a tech company. The recruiter is in charge of placing talent in appropriate company roles and negotiating salaries. Recruiters represent their companies at job fairs.

Skills needed: Negotiation, verbal communication, analytics, and critical thinking. Bachelor’s degree in human resources recommended.

Average salary: Base $85,074 + Bonus $8,800

4. Human Resources Manager — $101,262

caption Toby Henderson from NBC’s “The Office.” source NBC

Job description: Hires and onboards new employees. Manages employee benefits and molds workplace culture.

Skills needed: Negotiation, communication, and people skills. Bachelor’s degree in human resources recommended.

Average salary: Base $93,131 + Bonus $8,138

3. Sales Representative — $109,282

source The Office/YouTube

Job description: Sells products and services to customers, prospects new clients via cold calling.

Skills needed: Sales acumen, verbal and written communication, persuasion. Bachelor’s degree in business recommended.

Average salary: Base $69,904 + Bonus $39,378

2. Business Development Manager — $116,172

Job description: A hybrid sales-marketing role. Develops strategic partnerships with companies, facilities business growth, finds marketing opportunities.

Skills needed: Written and verbal communication, interpersonal skills, knowledge of sales and marketing. Bachelor’s degree in business or marketing recommended.

Average salary: Base $95,384 + Bonus $20,788

1. Sales Manager — $117,344

source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Job description: Oversees sales representatives and account managers, assigning sales territories and setting quotas. Has the goal of generating revenue by distributing services and products to customers.

Skills needed: Leadership, performance management, sales experience. Bachelor’s degree in business recommended.

Average salary: Base $85,361 + Bonus $31,983

Read more: The 15 highest-paying tech jobs for recent college grads and Gen Z