The most popular Thanksgiving dishes around the US

- source
- Suzi Pratt/ Shutterstock
- Sure, most places eat the same basics on Thanksgiving, but regions add their own local flavors to the affair.
- INSIDER conducted a nationwide survey to see what regional differences existed when it came to food served and pies consumed, and Google provided what’s being searched.
- Yes, the West Coast eats green salad 10 percentage points more often than the rest of the country.
- Green bean casserole dominates the midwest, while squash is a New England delicacy.
America mainly eats the same stuff at Thanksgiving, but there’s a local flavor no matter where you’re from.
We conducted a nationwide survey using SurveyMonkey Audience. We got 1,217 individual respondents from November 16-17, 2018, and asked them to select all the dishes they expected would appear on their Thanksgiving table this year. All told, 1,211 respondents identified 11,153 expected dishes.
Read more: What Thanksgiving dinner looks like in your part of the country
Here are the top 20 nationwide:
- source
- Skye Gould/Business Insider
But that’s not the end of this story. Some places beat the national average, and some places loved certain foods far more than everyone else.
- source
- Shayanne Gal/INSIDER
Most disproportionately popular dish:
New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut): Butternut squash (+21 percentage points)
Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania): In-bird stuffing (+18 percentage points)
South Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida): Collard greens (+10 percentage points)
East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi): Creamed corn (+24 percentage points)
West South Central (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas): Cornbread dressing (+19 percentage points)
East North Central (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin): Green bean casserole (+7 percentage points)
West North Central (Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas): Green bean casserole (+13 percentage points)
Mountain (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana): Gravy (+15 percentage points)
Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska): Green salad (+10 percentage points)
Still, lots of the country is trying to expand their knowledge base and try something new on the table. Here are the most-searched recipes in every state, according to data sent to us by Google. Good for you, West North Central, googling how to make a salad:
- source
- Shayanne Gal/INSIDER
We also asked people to identify their favorite pies. Here are the standouts in each part of the country:
New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut): Blueberry (+15 percentage points) and Apple (+13 percentage points)
Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania): Sweet potato and Apple (+4 percentage points)
South Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida): Sweet potato (+12 percentage points)
East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi): Pecan pie (+24 percentage points) and chess pie (+13 percentage points)
West South Central (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas): Pecan pie (+13 percentage points) and chess pie (+6 percentage points)
East North Central (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin): Pumpkin pie (+10 percentage points)
West North Central (Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas): Cherry pie (+9 percentage points)
Mountain (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana): Key lime pie (+8 percentage points)
Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska): Apple pie (+4 percentage points)
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.