The most popular Thanksgiving dishes around the US

Who needs turkey when you have these classic side dishes?

Sure, most places eat the same basics on Thanksgiving, but regions add their own local flavors to the affair.

INSIDER conducted a nationwide survey to see what regional differences existed when it came to food served and pies consumed, and Google provided what’s being searched.

Yes, the West Coast eats green salad 10 percentage points more often than the rest of the country.

Green bean casserole dominates the midwest, while squash is a New England delicacy.

America mainly eats the same stuff at Thanksgiving, but there’s a local flavor no matter where you’re from.

We conducted a nationwide survey using SurveyMonkey Audience. We got 1,217 individual respondents from November 16-17, 2018, and asked them to select all the dishes they expected would appear on their Thanksgiving table this year. All told, 1,211 respondents identified 11,153 expected dishes.

Here are the top 20 nationwide:

But that’s not the end of this story. Some places beat the national average, and some places loved certain foods far more than everyone else.

Most disproportionately popular dish:

New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut): Butternut squash (+21 percentage points)

Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania): In-bird stuffing (+18 percentage points)

South Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida): Collard greens (+10 percentage points)

East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi): Creamed corn (+24 percentage points)

West South Central (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas): Cornbread dressing (+19 percentage points)

East North Central (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin): Green bean casserole (+7 percentage points)

West North Central (Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas): Green bean casserole (+13 percentage points)

Mountain (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana): Gravy (+15 percentage points)

Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska): Green salad (+10 percentage points)

Still, lots of the country is trying to expand their knowledge base and try something new on the table. Here are the most-searched recipes in every state, according to data sent to us by Google. Good for you, West North Central, googling how to make a salad:

We also asked people to identify their favorite pies. Here are the standouts in each part of the country:

New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut): Blueberry (+15 percentage points) and Apple (+13 percentage points)

Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania): Sweet potato and Apple (+4 percentage points)

South Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida): Sweet potato (+12 percentage points)

East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi): Pecan pie (+24 percentage points) and chess pie (+13 percentage points)

West South Central (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas): Pecan pie (+13 percentage points) and chess pie (+6 percentage points)

East North Central (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin): Pumpkin pie (+10 percentage points)

West North Central (Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas): Cherry pie (+9 percentage points)

Mountain (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana): Key lime pie (+8 percentage points)

Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska): Apple pie (+4 percentage points)

