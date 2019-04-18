The 21 most popular tiny homes on Airbnb

By
Ariana DiValentino, Insider
-
This home is the most sought-after.

caption
This home is the most sought-after.
source
AirBnb

  • Tiny homes and other miniature accommodations are seeing a spike in popularity among travelers.
  • The most wish-listed tiny home on Airbnb is a rustic-chic mini cottage in Seattle.
  • Around the world, guests are excited to stay in tropical tree houses, shepherd’s huts in the European countryside, and little cabins that are one with nature.
  • Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

As of late, many travelers are looking to go small when choosing their home away from home. Tiny homes and other kinds of miniature, standalone structures are increasingly popular travel accommodations around the world, in rural and even some urban destinations.

Ali Killam, consumer spokesperson at Airbnb notes the increasing popularity of little accommodations.

“Bite-size escapes, outdoor immersions and off the grid adventures are trending on Airbnb this year,” she said. “Tiny houses, barns, farm stays, Cycladic houses and shepherds huts are seeing the largest spikes in bookings, as travelers are increasingly seeking accommodations that provide reconnection to natural surroundings and taking a break from their ever digital worlds.”

Why the surge in popularity? Killam points to the Marie Kondo, less-is-more effect.

“Tiny homes are extremely appealing to our travelers due to their minimalist nature while still creating a stylish small space to cozy up in.”

Read more: Here’s what living in a tiny house is really like, according to people who traded their homes for minimalism

This West Seattle space is the most wish-listed tiny home on Airbnb, according to the website’s representatives. In its minimal space, it manages to squeeze in a fully plumbed bathroom and kitchen with an induction stove.

Here are some of the most popular tiny homes, cabins, and treehouses on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and bookings, according to data pulled by All The Rooms, a hospitality search and data site.

The Cozy Cabin in Eilat, Israel, was custom built by its owners

View OnAirbnbThe Cozy Cabin