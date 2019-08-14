This is how much it costs to visit 10 of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions

caption Taking in the view from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building costs $38.00 for adults. source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

If you’re planning to take in the sights in New York City, it’s important to know exactly how much each of the popular attractions will cost you.

Many sights and activities in New York City are completely free. Others, however, could cost you upwards of $100 per person.

We rounded up a list of how much 10 of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions cost.

Whether it’s your first time to New York City or your millionth, the city’s famous sights truly never lose their splendor.

However, something that many visitors don’t consider when planning their trip to the Big Apple is the number of hidden costs to visit some of New York’s most popular attractions.

Certain beloved tourist destinations are completely free of charge – you can stroll through Central Park or take in the lights and billboards in Times Square without dropping a dime.

However, other tourist attractions may cost you.

Here’s exactly how much it costs to visit 10 of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Met Museum

caption The Met Museum. source Flickr/judsond

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, fondly referred to as “The Met,” is perhaps New York City’s most well-known museum. Its grandiose steps and impressive art collection attracted more than 7 million visitors in 2017. Some of the most famous pieces of art you can see at The Met include “Washington Crossing the Delaware” (1851) by Emanuel Leutze, “Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat” (1887) by Vincent van Gogh, and “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lillies” (1889) by Claude Monet.

Cost to enter: For New York State residents as well as New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut students, admission is “pay as you wish” or suggested – meaning, you could technically pay one penny to enter the museum. General admission for visitors not from those states is $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for students, and is free for patrons and children under 12.

A membership to the museum is $100 per year for New York City residents and $80 for people who live outside a 200-mile radius of New York City. If you’re an out-of-stater who goes to the museum often enough, this membership could pay for itself in just over three visits!

The Empire State Building

caption The Empire State Building. source Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

The Empire State Building is undoubtedly one of New York’s most recognizable tourist attractions. On the 86th floor, you can find a wraparound viewing deck that offers 360-degree views of the city and beyond. Some sights you can see from the Observation Deck include Central Park, Times Square, The Statue of Liberty, and more.

Cost to enter: Tickets for the main viewing deck are $38.00 for adults, $32.00 for children, and $36.00 for seniors.

The Whitney Museum of American Art

caption The Whitney Museum of Art. source Wikimedia Commons

The Whitney Museum of American Art was founded in 1930 by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and focuses on 20th- and 21st-century American artworks. May famous people have supported the Whitney over the years, including Jackie Onassis and Bob Dylan.

Cost to enter: Tickets cost $25 for adults and $18 for seniors, students, and visitors with disabilities. Admission is free for those 18 and under and members of the museum, who pay $90 per year. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are also available on Fridays, 7-9:30 pm. These tickets cannot be purchased ahead of time and should be requested at the admissions desk.

Broadway

caption Broadway. source Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock

There are few things less iconic than New York City’s famed Broadway show district. Take in iconic shows like “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” or “Hamilton” in this famous part of the city, steps away from the heart of Times Square.

Cost to enter: The average price of a Broadway show ticket is $116.12 for a play and $122.73 for a musical.

The Statue of Liberty

caption The Statue of Liberty. source Getty Images

The Statue of Liberty represents an iconic part of both New York and American history. The first thing many immigrants saw as they emigrated to New York, it’s nothing less than awe-inspiring to stand underneath the famous statue or learn its history at the nearby museum.

Cost to enter: For full access to the ferry service, Ellis Island Immigration Museum, Statue of Liberty Grounds, access to the Statue of Liberty Pedestal and Museum, and access up to the crown of the statue, tickets cost $21.50 for adults 13-61, $12.00 for children 4-12, and $17 for seniors.

The Bronx Zoo

caption The Bronx Zoo. source Flickr/shinyasuzuki

Located within Bronx Park in the Bronx, the Bronx Zoo is one of the largest zoos in the United States. It takes up 265 acres of parklands and natural habitats. In 2009, it was reported that the Bronx Zoo receives 2.15 million visitors each year.

Cost to enter: Total experience tickets cost $39.95 for visitors 13 and older, $34.95 for seniors aged 65 and older, and $29.95 for children 3-12. Children 2 and under can enter the zoo for free.

9/11 Memorial

caption 9/11 Memorial. source Flickr/intrepid00

The somber serenity of the 9/11 memorial is unmatched by anything else in the city. Many visitors to New York City choose to visit and reflect on this piece of American history, and visit the nearby museum. An extremely moving and powerful experience, visiting the 9/11 memorial and its accompanying museum should be on every tourist’s list of things to do in New York.

Cost to enter: Viewing the memorial is free. However, tickets for the 9/11 Memorial Museum are $26 for adults, $15 for those aged 7-12, and $20 for visitors aged 13-17, college students, and seniors 65 and older. Tickets for US veterans cost $18.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

caption St. Patrick’s Cathedral. source Wikimedia Commons

This historic cathedral can be found on 5th avenue. Decorated in Neo-Gothic-style, the church first opened in 1878 after taking 21 years to build. Visitors from across the globe come to view the church’s incredible architecture, listen to the choir, or pray in one of its pews.

Cost to enter: Nothing! This famous New York City landmark is completely free to enter. All walk-in tours begin promptly at 10 am. While no entrance fee is required, visitors are encouraged to donate.

Radio City Music Hall

caption Radio City Music Hall. source Shutterstock

Since the theater’s opening in 1932, more than 300 million people have visited Radio City Music Hall to watch movies, concerts, stage shows, or the famous New York City Rockettes. Designed in iconic Art Deco style, the building still holds its annual Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, which draws more than a million people through its doors every year.

Cost to enter: To tour New York City’s famous Radio City Music Hall, tickets will cost $30 for adults and $26 for children 12 and under, students with a valid student ID, and seniors 65 and older. The venue tour also has a group special for 15 or more people. This price only includes a tour of the building and learning about its history. To go see a show at Radio City Music Hall, tickets can be found here.

The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA)

caption The Museum of Modern Art. source Via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The Museum of Modern Art is on many people’s list of places to visit while in New York City, and for good reason. Though the museum is currently going through a redesign, those planning a trip to the Big Apple this fall should definitely stop by this tourist attraction and local favorite. Standout pieces included in the museum’s art collection include a series of Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” and Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” as well as quite a few Picasso paintings.

Cost to enter: The MOMA, or Museum of Modern Art, is currently closed for renovations. When it reopens in October 2019, adults can grab their tickets for $25, students with a full-time ID pay $14, seniors 65 and older pay $18, and children get in free.

