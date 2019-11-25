From Rubik’s Cubes to Furby, here are 22 of the most iconic, best-selling toys of all time

caption Even adults love toys. source Sean Justice/Getty

Some toys, like the Rubik’s Cube, never go out of fashion.

Throughout the decades, cultural and technological changes have impacted the type of toys that become popular.

Business Insider consulted with experts at the Toy Insider, who identified 22 of the best-selling toys of all time, from the Rubik’s Cube in 1980 to the Rainbow Loom in 2012.

Some of these iconic toys are still popular today.

Some toys will always be iconic.

Though it took off in the 1980s, the Rubik’s Cube is still a cultural phenomenon today, with over 350 million sold worldwide.

Others toys, like Silly Bandz, had a brief moment of fame before being relegated to the proverbial island of misfit toys.

Though toys are a constant, toy stores are another story. Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and liquidated in 2018. The company was absorbed by Tru Kids Brands in February. Today, Amazon, Target, and Walmart all have sizable toy offerings, filling the hole that Toys R Us left behind.

Business Insider consulted with experts at the Toy Insider, who identified 22 of the best-selling toys of all time. The information is broken down by year and number of units sold.

According to the Toy Insider, when Nintendo’s gaming system came out in 1988, the company sold 7 million units and 32.5 million cartridges. In 1997, Tamagotchis had their moment and brought in $150 million in sales.

From the Rubik’s Cube in 1980 to the Rainbow Loom in 2012, here are 22 of the best-selling toys of all time, according to the Toy Insider.

1980: Rubik’s Cube

Breakout year sales: 4.5 million units sold

1983: Cabbage Patch Kids

Breakout year sales: 2.5 million units sold, earning $1 billion in Cabbage Patch Kids and licensed products in 1984 alone

1983-1984: Trivial Pursuit

Breakout year sales: 1.3 million units sold in 1983; 22 million units sold in 1984

1984: Transformers

Breakout year sales: 10 million units sold

1984: Go Bots

Breakout year sales: 15 million units sold

1985: My Little Pony

Sales: 16 million units sold worldwide by 1987

1988: Nintendo

Breakout year sales: 7 million units sold in addition to 32.5 million cartridges

1989: Game Boy

Breakout year sales: 1.1 million units sold in addition to 2.5 million cartridges

1989-1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Breakout year sales: 30 million units sold by the end of 1990

1994: Pogs

Breakout year sales: 350 million units sold

1995: Beanie Babies

Sales: 100 million units sold between 1993 and 1996

1996: Tickle Me Elmo

Breakout year sales: 1 million units sold

1997: Tamagotchi

Breakout year sales: $150 million in sales

1998: Furby

Sales: 1.8 million units sold in 1998 and 14 million units sold in 1999

1999: Pokemon

Breakout year sales: $1 billion in sales

2000: Razor Scooters

Breakout year sales: 5 million units sold

2001: Bratz Dolls

Sales: 125 million units sold between 2001 and 2005

2006: Nintendo Wii

Breakout year sales: 3.19 million units sold

2007: Webkinz

Breakout year sales: Earned over $100 million

2009: Zhu Zhu Pets

Breakout year sales: 10 million units sold

2008: Silly Bandz

Sales: Sold more than 1 million packs per week at its peak

2012-2013: Rainbow Loom

Sales: over 1 million sold to date