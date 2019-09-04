Target says these will be the 28 toys every kid wants this holiday season

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-

Target is looking to hit a bullseye with its toy selection this holiday season.

The national retailer just published its latest “Bullseye’s Top Toys” list, its annual roundup of the top-rated toys for the upcoming holiday season. These 28 products include action figures, board games, hover boards, and gaming tech. Some items feature deals exclusive to Target, while others appear to reflect the company’s recent team-up with Disney.

“Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we’re making it easier than ever for families and gift-givers to choose Target this holiday season,” Target senior vice president of merchandising Christina Hennington said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website.

Here’s a look at the most anticipated toys at Target:

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise

A previously released member of the LOL Surprise doll franchise.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

This toy will be available for pre-order on Target’s website on September 20.

Ryan’s World Treasure Chest

Target

Price: $79.99 Target exclusive

Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset

Target

Price: $39.99 Target exclusive

PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower

Target

Price: $99.99

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

Target

Price: $54.99

Our Generation Movie Theater Playset

Target

Price: $149.99 Target exclusive

Barbie Malibu House

Target

Price: $99.99

Jetson Strike Hoverboard

Target

Price: $149.99 Target exclusive

Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter

Target

Price: $299.99 Target exclusive

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset

Target

Price: $99.99

Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set

Target

Price: $79.99 Target exclusive

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series

Target

Price: $9.99 to $23.99 Target exclusive

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC

Target

Price: $99.99

Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata

Target

Price: $70.99

Fisher-Price Linkimals

Target

Price: $26.99

LeapFrog RockIt Twist

Target

Price: $49.99

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Price: $199.99

Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot

Target

Price: $49.99

Owleez

Target

Price: $49.99

Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll

Target

Price: $49.99 Target exclusive

Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv

Target

Price: $39.99 Target exclusive

Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game

Target

Price: $29.99 Target exclusive

Pictionary Air

Target

Price: $19.99

Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack

Target

Price: $49.99

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit

Target

Price: $69.99

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit

Target

Price: $24.99

Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet

Target

Price: $24.99 Target exclusive