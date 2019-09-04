Target says these will be the 28 toys every kid wants this holiday season

- Target has unleashed its “Bullseye’s Top Toys” list for 2019.
- The retailer’s list names the “most-anticipated toys” of the year.
- Some of the toys are exclusive to Target.
The national retailer just published its latest “Bullseye’s Top Toys” list, its annual roundup of the top-rated toys for the upcoming holiday season. These 28 products include action figures, board games, hover boards, and gaming tech. Some items feature deals exclusive to Target, while others appear to reflect the company’s recent team-up with Disney.
“Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we’re making it easier than ever for families and gift-givers to choose Target this holiday season,” Target senior vice president of merchandising Christina Hennington said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website.
Here’s a look at the most anticipated toys at Target:
L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise
This toy will be available for pre-order on Target’s website on September 20.
Ryan’s World Treasure Chest
Price: $79.99 Target exclusive
Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset
Price: $39.99 Target exclusive
PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower
Price: $99.99
PJ Masks PJ Seeker
Price: $54.99
Our Generation Movie Theater Playset
Price: $149.99 Target exclusive
Barbie Malibu House
Price: $99.99
Jetson Strike Hoverboard
Price: $149.99 Target exclusive
Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter
Price: $299.99 Target exclusive
Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
Price: $99.99
Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set
Price: $79.99 Target exclusive
Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series
Price: $9.99 to $23.99 Target exclusive
Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC
Price: $99.99
Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata
Price: $70.99
Fisher-Price Linkimals
Price: $26.99
LeapFrog RockIt Twist
Price: $49.99
Nintendo Switch
Price: $199.99
Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot
Price: $49.99
Owleez
Price: $49.99
Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll
Price: $49.99 Target exclusive
Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv
Price: $39.99 Target exclusive
Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game
Price: $29.99 Target exclusive
Pictionary Air
Price: $19.99
Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack
Price: $49.99
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit
Price: $69.99
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
Price: $24.99
Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet
Price: $24.99 Target exclusive