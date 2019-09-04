Target says these will be the 28 toys every kid wants this holiday season

Target is looking to hit a bullseye with its toy selection this holiday season.

The national retailer just published its latest “Bullseye’s Top Toys” list, its annual roundup of the top-rated toys for the upcoming holiday season. These 28 products include action figures, board games, hover boards, and gaming tech. Some items feature deals exclusive to Target, while others appear to reflect the company’s recent team-up with Disney.

Read more: Walmart says these will be the 48 toys every kid wants this holiday season

“Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we’re making it easier than ever for families and gift-givers to choose Target this holiday season,” Target senior vice president of merchandising Christina Hennington said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website.

Here’s a look at the most anticipated toys at Target: