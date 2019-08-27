Walmart says these will be the 48 toys every kid wants this holiday

caption From gaming consoles to cuddly teddy bears, here are the top toys of 2019. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart just unleashed its list of top-rated toys for 2019.

The international retailer released a list of 48 different toys, as chosen by kids.

Some of the toys are exclusive to Walmart.

The holidays may seem far away, but you’ll be scrambling to pick out the perfect gifts for your loved ones soon enough.

Walmart just released its list of the top-rated toys for the upcoming 2019 holiday season. These 48 products, from dolls to scooters to laptops, are going to be particularly in-demand this year. Some items feature deals exclusive to Walmart. A handful, like two Frozen 2-branded toys, haven’t even been released yet.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” Walmart’s toys VP Anne Marie Kehoe said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

6V Plush Simba

Price: $149 Walmart exclusive

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

Price: $59.99 Walmart exclusive

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

Price: $99.97

How to Train Your Hatching Dragon

Price: $59.68

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile RC

Price: $79

Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter

Price: $18.84

Peppa Pig’s Magical Parade

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo

Price: $29.97

Turbo BOT

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper

Price: $99.88

LOL Surprise OMG Doll

Price: $26.88 Walmart exclusive

What’s In My Purse Doll

Price: $19.88

Blume Doll

Price: $9.88

Cheeki Puffs Surprise Pack

Price: $24.99

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls

Price: $49.94

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack

Price: $9.98

Treasure X Alien Single Pack

Price: $14.92

Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box

Price: $25 Walmart exclusive

Juno The Baby Elephant

Price: $97

NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers

Price: $29.97

Banana Blast

Price: $19.82

Blinger Diamond Kit

Price: $19.97

Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy

Price: $54.99

FurReal Cubby: The Curious Bear

Price: $97

Grave Digger Monster Jam Mega

Price: $99.99

Nerf Elite Trilogy Blaster

Price: $24.97 Walmart exclusive

Robo Alive Ice Dragon

Price: $24.97

VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus

Price: $35

VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn

Price: $49.99

X-Power Dozer

Price: $54.88

24V Real Tree UTV

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo

Price: $169 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Transport Scooter

Price: $149 Walmart exclusive

Adventure Force V-Twin Motorized Gatling Belt Dart Blaster

Price: $29.97 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Maverick Hoverboard

Price: $128 Walmart exclusive

Barbie Dreamplane

Price: $174

Kindi Kids Doll

Price: $24.97

Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue

Price: $15.95 Walmart exclusive

Barbie Sweets Bakery Playset

Price: $29.88

Go Glam Nail Printer

Price: $24.97

Owleez

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

Cynosa Chroma Keyboard

Price: $49.97

Kraken Green 2019

Price: $79.99

Nintendo Switch

Price: $299

Xbox One S Forza

Price: $299

Two different exclusive Frozen 2 toys

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

Price: $699