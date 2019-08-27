Walmart says these will be the 48 toys every kid wants this holiday

- source
The holidays may seem far away, but you’ll be scrambling to pick out the perfect gifts for your loved ones soon enough.
Walmart just released its list of the top-rated toys for the upcoming 2019 holiday season. These 48 products, from dolls to scooters to laptops, are going to be particularly in-demand this year. Some items feature deals exclusive to Walmart. A handful, like two Frozen 2-branded toys, haven’t even been released yet.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” Walmart’s toys VP Anne Marie Kehoe said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”
6V Plush Simba
- source
- Walmart
Price: $149 Walmart exclusive
Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak
- source
- Walmart
Price: $59.99 Walmart exclusive
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower
- source
- Walmart
Price: $99.97
How to Train Your Hatching Dragon
- source
- Walmart
Price: $59.68
Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile RC
- source
- Walmart
Price: $79
Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter
- source
- Walmart
Price: $18.84
Peppa Pig’s Magical Parade
- source
- Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Not yet available through Walmart’s website.
Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo
- source
- Walmart
Price: $29.97
Turbo BOT
Not yet available through Walmart’s website.
LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper
- source
- Walmart
Price: $99.88
LOL Surprise OMG Doll
- source
- Walmart
Price: $26.88 Walmart exclusive
What’s In My Purse Doll
- source
- Walmart
Price: $19.88
Blume Doll
- source
- Walmart
Price: $9.88
Cheeki Puffs Surprise Pack
- source
- Walmart
Price: $24.99
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls
- source
- Walmart
Price: $49.94
Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack
- source
- Walmart
Price: $9.98
Treasure X Alien Single Pack
- source
- Walmart
Price: $14.92
Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box
- source
- Walmart
Price: $25 Walmart exclusive
Juno The Baby Elephant
- source
- Walmart
Price: $97
NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers
- source
- Walmart
Price: $29.97
Banana Blast
- source
- Walmart
Price: $19.82
Blinger Diamond Kit
- source
- Walmart
Price: $19.97
Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy
- source
- Walmart
Price: $54.99
FurReal Cubby: The Curious Bear
- source
- Walmart
Price: $97
Grave Digger Monster Jam Mega
- source
- Walmart
Price: $99.99
Nerf Elite Trilogy Blaster
- source
- Walmart
Price: $24.97 Walmart exclusive
Robo Alive Ice Dragon
- source
- Walmart
Price: $24.97
VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus
- source
- Walmart
Price: $35
VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn
- source
- Walmart
Price: $49.99
X-Power Dozer
- source
- Walmart
Price: $54.88
24V Real Tree UTV
- source
- Walmart
Price: $398 Walmart exclusive
Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo
- source
- Walmart
Price: $169 Walmart exclusive
Hover-1 Transport Scooter
- source
- Walmart
Price: $149 Walmart exclusive
Adventure Force V-Twin Motorized Gatling Belt Dart Blaster
- source
- Walmart
Price: $29.97 Walmart exclusive
Hover-1 Maverick Hoverboard
- source
- Walmart
Price: $128 Walmart exclusive
Barbie Dreamplane
- source
- Walmart
Price: $174
Kindi Kids Doll
- source
- Walmart
Price: $24.97
Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue
- source
- Walmart
Price: $15.95 Walmart exclusive
Barbie Sweets Bakery Playset
- source
- Walmart
Price: $29.88
Go Glam Nail Printer
- source
- Walmart
Price: $24.97
Owleez
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Not yet available through Walmart’s website.
Cynosa Chroma Keyboard
- source
- Walmart
Price: $49.97
Kraken Green 2019
- source
- Walmart
Price: $79.99
Nintendo Switch
- source
- Walmart
Price: $299
Xbox One S Forza
- source
- Walmart
Price: $299
Two different exclusive Frozen 2 toys
- source
- Theme Park Tourist/Flickr
Not yet available through Walmart’s website.
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- source
- Walmart
Price: $699