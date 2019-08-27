Walmart says these will be the 48 toys every kid wants this holiday

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-
From gaming consoles to cuddly teddy bears, here are the top toys of 2019.

caption
source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The holidays may seem far away, but you’ll be scrambling to pick out the perfect gifts for your loved ones soon enough.

Walmart just released its list of the top-rated toys for the upcoming 2019 holiday season. These 48 products, from dolls to scooters to laptops, are going to be particularly in-demand this year. Some items feature deals exclusive to Walmart. A handful, like two Frozen 2-branded toys, haven’t even been released yet.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” Walmart’s toys VP Anne Marie Kehoe said in a statement posted on the retailer’s website. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

6V Plush Simba

Walmart

Price: $149 Walmart exclusive

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

Walmart

Price: $59.99 Walmart exclusive

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

Walmart

Price: $99.97

How to Train Your Hatching Dragon

Walmart

Price: $59.68

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile RC

Walmart

Price: $79

Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter

Walmart

Price: $18.84

Peppa Pig’s Magical Parade

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo

Walmart

Price: $29.97

Turbo BOT

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper

Walmart

Price: $99.88

LOL Surprise OMG Doll

Walmart

Price: $26.88 Walmart exclusive

What’s In My Purse Doll

Walmart

Price: $19.88

Blume Doll

Walmart

Price: $9.88

Cheeki Puffs Surprise Pack

Walmart

Price: $24.99

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls

Walmart

Price: $49.94

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack

Walmart

Price: $9.98

Treasure X Alien Single Pack

Walmart

Price: $14.92

Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box

Walmart

Price: $25 Walmart exclusive

Juno The Baby Elephant

Walmart

Price: $97

NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers

Walmart

Price: $29.97

Banana Blast

Walmart

Price: $19.82

Blinger Diamond Kit

Walmart

Price: $19.97

Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy

Walmart

Price: $54.99

FurReal Cubby: The Curious Bear

Walmart

Price: $97

Grave Digger Monster Jam Mega

Walmart

Price: $99.99

Nerf Elite Trilogy Blaster

Walmart

Price: $24.97 Walmart exclusive

Robo Alive Ice Dragon

Walmart

Price: $24.97

VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus

Walmart

Price: $35

VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn

Walmart

Price: $49.99

X-Power Dozer

Walmart

Price: $54.88

24V Real Tree UTV

Walmart

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo

Walmart

Price: $169 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Transport Scooter

Walmart

Price: $149 Walmart exclusive

Adventure Force V-Twin Motorized Gatling Belt Dart Blaster

Walmart

Price: $29.97 Walmart exclusive

Hover-1 Maverick Hoverboard

Walmart

Price: $128 Walmart exclusive

Barbie Dreamplane

Walmart

Price: $174

Kindi Kids Doll

Walmart

Price: $24.97

Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue

Walmart

Price: $15.95 Walmart exclusive

Barbie Sweets Bakery Playset

Walmart

Price: $29.88

Go Glam Nail Printer

Walmart

Price: $24.97

Owleez

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

Cynosa Chroma Keyboard

Walmart

Price: $49.97

Kraken Green 2019

Walmart

Price: $79.99

Nintendo Switch

Walmart

Price: $299

Xbox One S Forza

Walmart

Price: $299

Two different exclusive Frozen 2 toys

Theme Park Tourist/Flickr

Not yet available through Walmart’s website.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

Walmart

Price: $699